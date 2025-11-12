Darts results: Luke Humphries defies injury woes to power into Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finals as Michael Smith survives last-leg drama

Luke Humphries stormed into the Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finals despite nursing an injury that almost caused him to pull out of the tournament.

Cool Hand admitted he needed extensive massage treatment and painkillers earlier in the day to get himself somewhere near good enough shape to compete but incredibly managed to post a 108 average in a 10-3 mauling of Jurjen van der Velde. Humphries, who is bidding to win this title for the second time in his career as well as holding onto the world number one spot, thrilled the crowd with a brilliant 10-darter during the victory in which he 'finished' 141 when on 181 to leave tops.

Luke Humphries hitting a 141 'finish' from 181 to leave tops was ridiculous. Then obviously hits it at first attempt 🙌pic.twitter.com/zBknCyHwnk — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 12, 2025

Rising star van der Velde had his own moment to celebrate with a breathtaking 164 checkout but ultimately it was too little too late.

You've got to love Jurjen van der Velde's reaction to his 164 checkout when on the brink of defeat 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XjRi4rp63G — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 12, 2025

“It was probably one of the best performances I've ever had in my life,” admitted Humphries. “I woke up this morning and couldn’t get my head off the pillow, I’ve had a bad neck for a few days. “It’s been a struggle for me all day. It’s crazy how you can perform like that with an injury I’ve had to deal with. “I cannot believe I’ve done that. I'm in a lot of pain now, it's hurting me, but I'm a fighter. I put everything on the line tonight.”

"I thought if I don't play today, I'm giving away my world number one spot. Even if I average 80, I'm still going to fight to hold it."



Luke Humphries after averaging 108 with a bad injury that nearly forced him out... pic.twitter.com/VzlDAKfTOj — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 12, 2025

Humphries will next meet Michael Smith, who continued his dream run after surviving 11 missed match darts from Chris Dobey in a dramatic deciding leg.

🤯 One of the most ridiculous deciding legs you'll ever see as Chris Dobey and Michael Smith miss EIGHTEEN match darts between them before Bully Boy gets the job done!pic.twitter.com/69PTpHDPuk — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 12, 2025

Bully Boy is playing in his first TV tournament since back in March having suffered an injury-hit season but managed to stay with Hollywood throughout a scrappy contest. Smith spurned two match darts in the penultimate leg before a quite incredible decider in which they both reached a finish after three visits only to miss 18 doubles between before the St Helens finally got over the line.

Michael Smith was asked about whether there needs to be changes to the busy darts schedule and came up with a great idea 😃 pic.twitter.com/1FE2mwoGu9 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 12, 2025

“He kept missing and I was thankful for that,” said Smith, “I should never have been in that match or been in front, I should never have won, but I will take it. “Every game I play now, they always go to last legs, and I hate it, it’s doing my head in. Something was on my side tonight, I’ll take it. I came to this tournament to win it and I know I've still got a shot. “I’ve always believed I’ll win tournaments. I might not be physically fit, but mentally I'm still the same person.” Three-time Grand Slam champion Price hit a 170 checkout en route to a comfortable 10-6 win over Martin Schindler. He said “Towards the end, I started to play a little bit better and so did he, but I was just happy to get over the winning line. This is my favourite tournament, and I always seem to do well here. With the crowd behind me now, I think I’ll do even better. “I know Ricky [Evans] has been playing fantastic this year. Over the longer format as first to 16, I think it goes in my favour a little bit as I've been in this situation before.” Ricky Evans reached his first ever Grand Slam quarter-final by coming from 8-5 down to defeat Luke Woodhouse 10-9. “I don’t think that’s it’s hit me that I've won yet,” said Evans. “I always seem to win the scrappy ones. “I just threw fast and they seemed to go in, and the crowd got behind me again. “I think [Woodhouse] is one of the most underrated players in world darts, he is a proper darts player. It was good fun.”