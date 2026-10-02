Darts results: Luke Humphries and James Wade book places in World Grand Prix quarter-final

Luke Humphries and James Wade starred in dominant victories to reach the quarter-finals at the BOYLE Sports World Grand Prix, as Gian van Veen also progressed on Thursday in Leicester.
The 2023 champion hit 74% of his double-in attempts in a 3-0 victory over Jermaine Wattimena and missed just five darts at double when checking out in a clinical display, breezing to a fourth consecutive quarter-final in the East Midlands.
The former World Champion was made to survive two set darts in the opening set, but controlled proceedings thereafter to set up a last eight tussle with Niels Zonneveld.
“I was a lot better tonight than I was on Tuesday,” professed Humphries, who is yet to concede a set at this year’s World Grand Prix after whitewashing Dave Chisnall in round one.
“I think I got in every time - when you’re doing that it’s going to take a good performance to beat you.
“I don’t care how I win, but when you put in the performance I did on Tuesday, it’s disappointing and you want to put it right. I think I did that tonight.
“For myself, I needed that to think I’ve got a good chance of winning this, and I know I have.
“I feel like there’s still other levels in me, and hopefully I come back tomorrow with some more of that starting, but even better scoring.”
Wade strolled into an eighth World Grand Prix quarter-final with a 3-1 triumph over Stephen Bunting, averaging north of 98 in all three of his winning sets.
The two-time champion blitzed into a 2-0 set lead, taking his foot off the gas in the third set before an imperious three-leg burst saw him wrap up a comprehensive victory.
“I just felt it was down to timing and hitting the right shots at the right time,” assessed Wade, featuring in his 22nd consecutive World Grand Prix campaign.
“I’m just really grateful to win. It’s so, so tough to win in double-start. It’s really hard work!
“I’m nowhere near my best, but I’m having to play better against better players.
“I’ve got loads more gears to go, but talk is cheap, and I’m full of cheap talk!”
Wade will face Van Veen in Friday’s quarter-finals, after the Dutchman came back from 2-1 down to pip Ryan Searle in a tense contest.
The Dutch number one struck a 152 finish en route to taking the first set, before defying a two-set rally from Searle and winning four legs straight to close out a 3-2 win.
“It means the world to me,” said Van Veen, who has now reached a sixth Premier event quarter-final of 2026.
“In the last two years I’ve played really well here, but I lost my first game. This year I didn’t play quite as well but maybe that’s the secret to winning!
“I love this tournament because it’s different. I think doubling is one of the best aspects of my game and I think it showed tonight in the crucial moments.
“This is why this tournament gives me so much confidence, and hopefully I can go further!
“James is always a tough opponent but I’m going to be up for it. I played him last time at the World Matchplay and hopefully it’s the same result tomorrow!”
Zonneveld’s dream debut continued as the Dutchman saw off former runner-up Gary Anderson 3-1 to reach a career-first quarter-final in a TV ranking event.
After claiming a nervy opening set where all five legs were won against the throw, the 28-year-old averaged over 102 in the second set to double his lead, before withstanding a late Anderson fightback to seal victory.
“I think it’s one of the biggest things I’ve achieved in my whole career,” beamed Zonneveld, who made back-to-back European Tour semi-finals in March.
“I have done many things on the ProTour and European Tour stage, but not in the major tournaments.
“Gary Anderson is an awesome player, so I’m really happy with this win.
“I felt really confident. I’m coming back into form and I’ve played really well over the last couple of weeks.”
2026 World Grand Prix Draw & Results
Round One
- (1) Luke Littler 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
- (16) Nathan Aspinall 2-1 Kevin Doets
- (8) Danny Noppert 2-1 Niko Springer
- (9) Michael van Gerwen 1-2 Ryan Joyce
- (4) Gerwyn Price 2-0 Sebastian Bialecki
- (13) Ross Smith 2-1 Cameron Menzies
- (5) Jonny Clayton 2-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
- (12) Wessel Nijman 2-0 Rob Cross
- (2) Luke Humphries 2-0 Dave Chisnall
- (15) Chris Dobey 0-2 Jermaine Wattimena
- (7) Josh Rock 1-2 Niels Zonneveld
- (10) Gary Anderson 2-1 Damon Heta
- (3) Gian van Veen 2-0 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (14) Ryan Searle 2-1 William O’Connor
- (6) James Wade 2-1 Joe Cullen
- (11) Stephen Bunting 2-1 Andrew Gilding
Round Two
- Luke Woodhouse 0-3 Nathan Aspinall (16)
- (8) Danny Noppert 0-3 Ryan Joyce
- (4) Gerwyn Price 3-0 Ross Smith (13)
- (5) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Wessel Nijman (12)
- (2) Luke Humphries 3-0 Jermaine Wattimena
- Niels Zonneveld 3-1 Gary Anderson (10)
- (3) Gian van Veen 3-2 Ryan Searle (14)
- (6) James Wade 3-1 Stephen Bunting (11)
Daily Schedule
Thursday October 1 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)
- Niels Zonneveld v Gary Anderson
- Gian Van Veen v Ryan Searle
- Luke Humphries v Jermaine Wattimena
- James Wade v Stephen Bunting
Friday October 2 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of seven sets)
- Four matches
Saturday October 3 (2030 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)
- Two matches
Sunday October 4 (2000 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?
The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).
World Grand Prix Prize Money
- Winner - £150,000
- Runner-up - £80,000
- Semi-finalists - £50,000
- Quarter-finalists - £35,000
- Second round - £20,000
- First round - £7,500
Tournament Format
- All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
- All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
- First Round - Best of three sets
- Second Round - Best of five sets
- Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
- Semi-Finals - Best of seven sets
- Final - Best of nine sets
World Grand Prix History
- Final scores in sets
- 1998 - Phil Taylor 13-8 Rod Harrington
- 1999 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2000 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2001 - Alan Warriner 8-2 Roland Scholten
- 2002 - Phil Taylor 7-3 John Part
- 2003 - Phil Taylor 7-2 John Part
- 2004 - Colin Lloyd 7-3 Alan Warriner
- 2005 - Phil Taylor 7-1 Colin Lloyd
- 2006 - Phil Taylor 7-4 Terry Jenkins
- 2007 - James Wade 6-3 Terry Jenkins
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2010 - James Wade 6-3 Adrian Lewis
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Brendan Dolan
- 2012 - Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Mervyn King
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 6-0 Dave Chisnall
- 2014 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 James Wade
- 2015 - Robert Thornton 5-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Gary Anderson
- 2017 - Daryl Gurney 5-4 Simon Whitlock
- 2018 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Peter Wright
- 2019 - Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Dave Chisnall
- 2020 - Gerwyn Price 5-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- 2021 - Jonny Clayton 5-1 Gerwyn Price
- 2022 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 5-2 Gerwyn Price
- 2024 - Mike de Decker 6-4 Luke Humphries
- 2025 - Luke Littler 6-1 Luke Humphries
World Grand Prix Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 11
- Michael van Gerwen - 6
- James Wade - 2
- Luke Littler - 1
- Mike de Decker - 1
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Jonny Clayton - 1
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Daryl Gurney - 1
- Colin Lloyd - 1
- Alan Warriner - 1
- Robert Thornton - 1
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