Darts results: Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price to meet in the Grand Slam of Darts semi-finals

The St Helens star began his mid-game comeback with a ten-darter, missing double 12 for a nine-darter whilst Humphries simultaneously went six darts perfect - before rattling off another three legs to level at 7-7.

The 2023 champion extended his lead to 7-3 - averaging over 109 at this stage - before Smith rallied.

Humphries started in typically imperious fashion, leading 4-0 after hitting all four of his attempts at double.

World number one Humphries continued his fine form in his 16-8 triumph over 2022 champion Smith, averaging just shy of 105 in the process.

What a leg of darts from Michael Smith and Luke Humphries with Wayne Mardle on comms 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/eUACN1yx54

However, Humphries then went on a darting rampage, taking out a 138 checkout to begin a spell of dominance where the world number one won nine of the final ten legs.

Humphries closed out a relentless second-half performance with an 11-darter to secure his third semi-final appearance at the Grand Slam in four years.

"There's a lot more in the tank and I can do better than that," admitted Humphries, who has averaged over 104 in both of his knockout games so far.

"Since I slowed my throw down a little bit, I feel like I'm so much more in control, the first dart is more consistent and I believe I can get better.

"Throwing slower does help me. Every dart you throw needs to mean something, so I feel like I'm a better player than I've ever been.

"Gezzy is going to push me and will work hard, but if I perform like that, I will put him under pressure a lot."

Humphries will take on Price in the semi-finals, after the Welshman produced a stellar performance to see past Ricky Evans 16-9.

Price began in magnificent fashion, storming into a 4-0 lead before Evans reduced the deficit to 4-2.

The Welshman then defied a strong second session from Evans to recover his four-leg lead at 7-3, although Evans once again threatened a fightback.

However, after leading 7-5, Price did not have his throw broken for the remainder of the game, extending his lead to 14-9 with a 13-darter.

Three-time champion Price then closed out the game with a 12-dart leg and 101 finish to reach his fourth Grand Slam semi-final.

“I was edgy in that game a little bit, but I prefer that because it keeps me on my toes,” confessed Price, who has won the tournament on the three previous occasions he has made the last four.

“It's mad how everyone plays their best game against me! Twice Ricky played well in this tournament and it's twice against me.

“I'm here to win it. I'm not here just to take part. I haven't fired on all cylinders yet.

“When I’m in the semi-final, I need to play well if I’m going to win, and it’s going to be a battle no matter what.”

The quarter-finals continue on Saturday evening, as Luke Littler continues his defence of the Grand Slam with a mouth-watering clash against Josh Rock, whilst Lukas Wenig looks for revenge against Danny Noppert.

Grand Slam of Darts: Daily Schedule and results

Click for Sky Bet's darts odds

Saturday November 8

Afternoon Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Danny Noppert 5-4 Lukas Wenig (H)

Damon Heta 5-1 Martin Lukeman (B)

Chris Dobey 5-1 Jurjen van der Velde (B)

Ricky Evans 5-4 Gerwyn Price (D)

Stefan Bellmont 5-4 James Wade (D)

Cam Crabtree 5-1 Jonny Clayton (H)

Wessel Nijman 5-4 Josh Rock (F)

Gian van Veen 5-4 Lisa Ashton (F)

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Connor Scutt 5-4 Daryl Gurney (E)

Luke Woodhouse 5-2 Martin Schindler (C)

Michael Smith 5-3 Nathan Aspinall (A)

Niko Springer 5-3 Gary Anderson (G)

Luke Humphries 5-0 Alex Spellman (A)

Luke Littler 5-1 Karel Sedlacek (E)

Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Beau Greaves (G)

Alexis Toylo 5-4 Stephen Bunting (C)

Sunday November 9

Afternoon Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Jurjen van der Velde 5-4 Martin Lukeman (B)

Lukas Wenig 5-3 Jonny Clayton (H)

Josh Rock 5-0 Lisa Ashton (F)

Gerwyn Price 5-0 James Wade (D)

Ricky Evans 5-4 Stefan Bellmont (D)

Danny Noppert 5-4 Cam Crabtree (H)

Gian van Veen 5-3 Wessel Nijman (F)

Chris Dobey 5-1 Damon Heta (B)

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Nathan Aspinall 5-2 Alex Spellman (A)

Karel Sedlacek 5-3 Daryl Gurney (E)

Martin Schindler 5-4 Stephen Bunting (C)

Gary Anderson 5-4 Beau Greaves (G)

Luke Littler 5-3 Connor Scutt (E)

Luke Humphries 5-3 Michael Smith (A) - Luke Humphries hits nine-dart finish

Niko Springer 5-4 Michael van Gerwen (G)

Luke Woodhouse 5-2 Alexis Toylo (C)

Monday November 12 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

James Wade 5-2 Ricky Evans (D)

Chris Dobey 5-1 Martin Lukeman (B)

Luke Woodhouse 5-4 Stephen Bunting (C)

Martin Schindler 5-2 Alexis Toylo (C)

Jurjen van der Velde 5-3 Damon Heta (B)

Gerwyn Price 5-1 Stefan Bellmont (D)

Michael Smith 5-2 Alex Spellman (A)

Luke Humphries 5-3 Nathan Aspinall (A)

Tuesday November 13 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Jonny Clayton 5-4 Danny Noppert (H)

Beau Greaves 5-3 Niko Springer (G)

Luke Littler 5-1 Daryl Gurney (E)

Lukas Wenig 5-1 Cam Crabtree (H)

Connor Scutt 5-3 Karel Sedlacek (E)

Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Gary Anderson (G)

Wessel Nijman 5-0 Lisa Ashton (F)

Josh Rock 5-2 Gian van Veen (F)

Wednesday November 14 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

Luke Woodhouse 9-10 Ricky Evans

Gerwyn Price 10-6 Martin Schindler

Luke Humphries 10-3 Jurjen van der Velde

Chris Dobey 9-10 Michael Smith

Thursday November 15 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

Lukas Wenig 10-8 Niko Springer

Josh Rock 10-9 Connor Scutt

Luke Littler 10-4 Wessel Nijman

Michael van Gerwen 6-10 Danny Noppert

Friday November 16

Evening Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Gerwyn Price 16-9 Ricky Evans

Luke Humphries 16-8 Michael Smith

Saturday November 17

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Danny Noppert v Lukas Wenig

Luke Littler v Josh Rock

Sunday November 18

Afternoon Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Two Matches

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Final (Best of 31 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the Grand Slam of Darts on?

Every session of the Grand Slam of Darts will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format

Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)

The 32 players are drawn into eight groups of four players during the round-robin stage, and they will play each other once. The opening games are decided by a draw, with the second set of matches seeing the two winners from the first games meeting each other, and the two losers also playing each other. The third set of matches will consist of the pairings which have not previously met.

Two points are awarded for a win and no points will be awarded for a loss. Each game is the best of nine legs.

The top two players in each group will progress to the knockout phase. Should there be a two-way points tie for first place in any group, then the player with the best leg difference will be deemed to have won the group. If both players have the same leg difference, then the player who won the group match between the two players will be deemed to have won the group.

Should Points, Leg Difference, Tournament Average and Legs Won Against Throw not be able to separate three players, then if one player has defeated both of the other two players then this player will be deemed to have finished higher, and the winner of the group match between the remaining two players will be the ‘second’ of the three. Should the three players have secured one win apiece against each other, then a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out will be played between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate players.

In the event a “Nine-Dart Shoot-Out” finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with his three darts.

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format.

Knockout stage (far more simple!)

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.

Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money

Winner £150,000

Runner-Up £70,000

Semi-Finalists £50,000

Quarter-Finalists £25,000

Second Round Losers £12,250

Third in Group £8,000

Fourth in Group £5,000

Group Winner Bonus £3,500

Total: £650,000

Grand Slam of Darts: The History

The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.

Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.

That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.

Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.

Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.

The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.

The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.

Price would then bring up a hat-trick of titles in this competition when defeating Wright in the 2021 final while Michael Smith broke his major duck in 2022 before Luke Humphries and Luke Littler lifted the trophy in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Grand Slam of Darts Finals

Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 6

Michael van Gerwen - 3

Gerwyn Price - 3

Luke Littler - 1

Luke Humphries - 1

Michael Smith - 1

Jose de Sousa - 1

Scott Waites - 1

Raymond van Barneveld - 1

Darts: Related content