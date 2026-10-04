Darts results: Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price reach World Grand Prix final

Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price will face off in the BOYLE Sports World Grand Prix final after defeating James Wade and Nathan Aspinall respectively in the semi-finals on Saturday.
Humphries and Price prevailed at the Mattioli Arena on Day Six to set up a tantalising showdown in the final, with both players honing in on the £150,000 top prize and a second double-start title.
World number two Humphries fended off James Wade 5-3 in a remarkably consistent display, becoming the first player in World Grand Prix history to reach four consecutive finals.
The 2023 champion traded blows with his opponent in the opening four sets, with Wade levelling on two occasions to keep the tie neck-and-neck.
Humphries’ doubling-in shone in the subsequent two sets, missing just two darts in the nine legs it took him to burst into a 4-2 lead, even if he was made to survive a set dart from Wade to level the contest at 3-3.
Although the two-time winner threatened a comeback by taking the seventh set, Humphries took three legs straight to complete an accomplished performance and confirm his spot in the showpiece.
“I’m really, really proud of myself for performing like that,” said Humphries, who defeated Price in the final three years ago to claim his first Premier televised title.
“I’m proud of the way I’ve bounced back from a couple of bad performances in this tournament, but that was the real me there.
“Gezzy is playing well, but if I play like that again it’s going to be a cracking final, and I hope it is!
“To make four World Grand Prix finals on the trot is super special. It’s history for myself, and nobody has ever done it before, so I am proud of that.
“Unless I pick up that trophy, unfortunately that history doesn’t mean anything. I’ve come here to win the trophy.”
Price powered to a fourth World Grand Prix final with a 5-2 victory over Aspinall in a fierce contest, largely thanks to a stellar double-in success rate of 51%.
The Welsh number one bulldozed into a one-set lead with a 109.98 average, before taking the next two sets to boast a commanding three set lead.
Nevertheless, 2022 runner-up Aspinall rallied with an impressive spell, winning six of the next eight legs including a stunning 132 checkout to reduce the arrears to 3-2.
After a nervy sixth set that Price edged to go one away, the Welsh number one shored up a 5-2 triumph to reach a third consecutive Premier event final after finishing runner-up at this year’s World Matchplay and World Series of Darts Finals.
“I think it was a bit of a poor game, it was up and down,” assessed Price, who accounted for Sebastian Bialecki, Ross Smith and Jonny Clayton before seeing off Aspinall to progress to the final.
“In patches, I’m playing well. When my game is there, I’m playing some of the best stuff in the world.
“This week, the first game was brilliant, against Jonny I was good in patches, and in this game I was good in patches.
“I’m here to win trophies and money, but I’m into another final, third one on the bounce - happy days!”
2026 World Grand Prix Draw & Results
Round One
- (1) Luke Littler 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
- (16) Nathan Aspinall 2-1 Kevin Doets
- (8) Danny Noppert 2-1 Niko Springer
- (9) Michael van Gerwen 1-2 Ryan Joyce
- (4) Gerwyn Price 2-0 Sebastian Bialecki
- (13) Ross Smith 2-1 Cameron Menzies
- (5) Jonny Clayton 2-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
- (12) Wessel Nijman 2-0 Rob Cross
- (2) Luke Humphries 2-0 Dave Chisnall
- (15) Chris Dobey 0-2 Jermaine Wattimena
- (7) Josh Rock 1-2 Niels Zonneveld
- (10) Gary Anderson 2-1 Damon Heta
- (3) Gian van Veen 2-0 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (14) Ryan Searle 2-1 William O’Connor
- (6) James Wade 2-1 Joe Cullen
- (11) Stephen Bunting 2-1 Andrew Gilding
Round Two
- Luke Woodhouse 0-3 Nathan Aspinall (16)
- (8) Danny Noppert 0-3 Ryan Joyce
- (4) Gerwyn Price 3-0 Ross Smith (13)
- (5) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Wessel Nijman (12)
- (2) Luke Humphries 3-0 Jermaine Wattimena
- Niels Zonneveld 3-1 Gary Anderson (10)
- (3) Gian van Veen 3-2 Ryan Searle (14)
- (6) James Wade 3-1 Stephen Bunting (11)
Quarter Finals
- (16) Nathan Aspinall 3-0 Ryan Joyce
- (4) Gerwyn Price 3-2 Jonny Clayton (5)
- (2) Luke Humphries 3-0 Niels Zonneveld
- (3) Gian van Veen 0-3 James Wade (6)
Daily Schedule
Saturday October 3 (2030 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of nine sets)
- Nathan Aspinall 2-5 Gerwyn Price
- Luke Humphries 5-3 James Wade
Sunday October 4 (2000 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)
- Gerwyn Price v Luke Humphries
What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?
The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).
World Grand Prix Prize Money
- Winner - £150,000
- Runner-up - £80,000
- Semi-finalists - £50,000
- Quarter-finalists - £35,000
- Second round - £20,000
- First round - £7,500
Tournament Format
- All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
- All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
- First Round - Best of three sets
- Second Round - Best of five sets
- Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
- Semi-Finals - Best of nine sets
- Final - Best of 11 sets
World Grand Prix History
- Final scores in sets
- 1998 - Phil Taylor 13-8 Rod Harrington
- 1999 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2000 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2001 - Alan Warriner 8-2 Roland Scholten
- 2002 - Phil Taylor 7-3 John Part
- 2003 - Phil Taylor 7-2 John Part
- 2004 - Colin Lloyd 7-3 Alan Warriner
- 2005 - Phil Taylor 7-1 Colin Lloyd
- 2006 - Phil Taylor 7-4 Terry Jenkins
- 2007 - James Wade 6-3 Terry Jenkins
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2010 - James Wade 6-3 Adrian Lewis
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Brendan Dolan
- 2012 - Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Mervyn King
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 6-0 Dave Chisnall
- 2014 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 James Wade
- 2015 - Robert Thornton 5-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Gary Anderson
- 2017 - Daryl Gurney 5-4 Simon Whitlock
- 2018 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Peter Wright
- 2019 - Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Dave Chisnall
- 2020 - Gerwyn Price 5-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- 2021 - Jonny Clayton 5-1 Gerwyn Price
- 2022 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 5-2 Gerwyn Price
- 2024 - Mike de Decker 6-4 Luke Humphries
- 2025 - Luke Littler 6-1 Luke Humphries
World Grand Prix Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 11
- Michael van Gerwen - 6
- James Wade - 2
- Luke Littler - 1
- Mike de Decker - 1
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Jonny Clayton - 1
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Daryl Gurney - 1
- Colin Lloyd - 1
- Alan Warriner - 1
- Robert Thornton - 1
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