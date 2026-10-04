Darts results: Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price reach World Grand Prix final

Humphries and Price prevailed at the Mattioli Arena on Day Six to set up a tantalising showdown in the final, with both players honing in on the £150,000 top prize and a second double-start title.

World number two Humphries fended off James Wade 5-3 in a remarkably consistent display, becoming the first player in World Grand Prix history to reach four consecutive finals.

The 2023 champion traded blows with his opponent in the opening four sets, with Wade levelling on two occasions to keep the tie neck-and-neck.

Humphries’ doubling-in shone in the subsequent two sets, missing just two darts in the nine legs it took him to burst into a 4-2 lead, even if he was made to survive a set dart from Wade to level the contest at 3-3.

Although the two-time winner threatened a comeback by taking the seventh set, Humphries took three legs straight to complete an accomplished performance and confirm his spot in the showpiece.

“I’m really, really proud of myself for performing like that,” said Humphries, who defeated Price in the final three years ago to claim his first Premier televised title.

“I’m proud of the way I’ve bounced back from a couple of bad performances in this tournament, but that was the real me there.

“Gezzy is playing well, but if I play like that again it’s going to be a cracking final, and I hope it is!

“To make four World Grand Prix finals on the trot is super special. It’s history for myself, and nobody has ever done it before, so I am proud of that.

“Unless I pick up that trophy, unfortunately that history doesn’t mean anything. I’ve come here to win the trophy.”

Price powered to a fourth World Grand Prix final with a 5-2 victory over Aspinall in a fierce contest, largely thanks to a stellar double-in success rate of 51%.

The Welsh number one bulldozed into a one-set lead with a 109.98 average, before taking the next two sets to boast a commanding three set lead.

Nevertheless, 2022 runner-up Aspinall rallied with an impressive spell, winning six of the next eight legs including a stunning 132 checkout to reduce the arrears to 3-2.

After a nervy sixth set that Price edged to go one away, the Welsh number one shored up a 5-2 triumph to reach a third consecutive Premier event final after finishing runner-up at this year’s World Matchplay and World Series of Darts Finals.

“I think it was a bit of a poor game, it was up and down,” assessed Price, who accounted for Sebastian Bialecki, Ross Smith and Jonny Clayton before seeing off Aspinall to progress to the final.

“In patches, I’m playing well. When my game is there, I’m playing some of the best stuff in the world.

“This week, the first game was brilliant, against Jonny I was good in patches, and in this game I was good in patches.

“I’m here to win trophies and money, but I’m into another final, third one on the bounce - happy days!”

2026 World Grand Prix Draw & Results

Round One

(1) Luke Littler 1-2 Luke Woodhouse

(16) Nathan Aspinall 2-1 Kevin Doets

(8) Danny Noppert 2-1 Niko Springer

(9) Michael van Gerwen 1-2 Ryan Joyce

(4) Gerwyn Price 2-0 Sebastian Bialecki

(13) Ross Smith 2-1 Cameron Menzies

(5) Jonny Clayton 2-1 Krzysztof Ratajski

(12) Wessel Nijman 2-0 Rob Cross

(2) Luke Humphries 2-0 Dave Chisnall

(15) Chris Dobey 0-2 Jermaine Wattimena

(7) Josh Rock 1-2 Niels Zonneveld

(10) Gary Anderson 2-1 Damon Heta

(3) Gian van Veen 2-0 Dirk van Duijvenbode

(14) Ryan Searle 2-1 William O’Connor

(6) James Wade 2-1 Joe Cullen

(11) Stephen Bunting 2-1 Andrew Gilding

Round Two

Luke Woodhouse 0-3 Nathan Aspinall (16)

(8) Danny Noppert 0-3 Ryan Joyce

(4) Gerwyn Price 3-0 Ross Smith (13)

(5) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Wessel Nijman (12)

(2) Luke Humphries 3-0 Jermaine Wattimena

Niels Zonneveld 3-1 Gary Anderson (10)

(3) Gian van Veen 3-2 Ryan Searle (14)

(6) James Wade 3-1 Stephen Bunting (11)

Quarter Finals

(16) Nathan Aspinall 3-0 Ryan Joyce

(4) Gerwyn Price 3-2 Jonny Clayton (5)

(2) Luke Humphries 3-0 Niels Zonneveld

(3) Gian van Veen 0-3 James Wade (6)

Daily Schedule

Saturday October 3 (2030 BST)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Semi-Finals (Best of nine sets)

Nathan Aspinall 2-5 Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries 5-3 James Wade

Sunday October 4 (2000 BST)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Final (Best of nine sets)

Gerwyn Price v Luke Humphries

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

World Grand Prix Prize Money

Winner - £150,000

Runner-up - £80,000

Semi-finalists - £50,000

Quarter-finalists - £35,000

Second round - £20,000

First round - £7,500

Tournament Format

All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.

All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

First Round - Best of three sets

Second Round - Best of five sets

Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets

Semi-Finals - Best of nine sets

Final - Best of 11 sets

World Grand Prix History

World Grand Prix Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 11

Michael van Gerwen - 6

James Wade - 2

Luke Littler - 1

Mike de Decker - 1

Luke Humphries - 1

Jonny Clayton - 1

Gerwyn Price - 1

Daryl Gurney - 1

Colin Lloyd - 1

Alan Warriner - 1

Robert Thornton - 1

Darts: Related content