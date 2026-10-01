Darts results: Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton to meet in World Grand Prix quarter-finals

Following his blistering opening round display against Sebastian Bialecki, Price continued his charge with another straight-sets success against Ross Smith at the Mattioli Arena.

Smith toppled Price to lift the World Series of Darts Finals title last weekend, but the Welshman gained immediate revenge to set up a showdown against his fellow countryman Clayton.

Price powered in a 13-dart hold to claim a hard-fought opening set, before winning six of the next eight legs to cap off a dominant display in the East Midlands.

“It wasn’t a brilliant game, but a win’s a win and I’m still in the tournament,” declared the 2020 champion, who is yet to drop a set in this year’s event.

“I probably put a little bit too much pressure on myself because of last week [against Smith].

“I’ve got Jonny now. He’s a great friend of mine, but I think I’ve got a good record against him!

“I remember years ago in the final of this tournament he absolutely smashed me, but I know he’s chasing a Grand Slam spot, so the pressure is on him!”

2021 champion Clayton converted four ton-plus checkouts during his 3-1 victory against Wessel Nijman, averaging 93 and landing eight 180s to cap off a terrific all-round display.

The 51-year-old made an electrifying start to the contest, following up 112 and 116 checkouts with a show-stopping 125 finish culminating on the bull.

Nijman responded valiantly to restore parity at one set apiece, but Clayton maintained his ruthless precision on the outer ring to reach the quarter-finals for a third consecutive year.

“It felt good up there,” admitted Clayton, who will become the new Welsh number one if he lifts his second World Grand Prix crown on Sunday.

“Wessel is a great dart player. He’s got a massive future ahead of him, but he gave me chances which I took.

“I’m not happy to be Welsh number two. I’m world number five, but I want to be world number four and Welsh number one. It’s good competition!”

Nathan Aspinall and Ryan Joyce will also lock horns for a place in the semi-finals, after the pair registered straight-set victories against Luke Woodhouse and Danny Noppert respectively.

Aspinall will feature in the last eight for the first time since finishing runner-up in 2022, after overcoming Luke Littler’s conqueror Woodhouse in emphatic fashion.

The Stockport star averaged north of 96 to seal his progress, while also producing 104 and 106 checkouts to win each of the last two sets.

“I’m dead happy with that performance,” reflected Aspinall, who survived match darts in his opening round tie against Kevin Doets.

“Tonight, I wanted to start how I finished [in round one] and my doubling in was a hell of a lot better tonight.

“I know I can score as well as anybody in the world of darts, and that’s what I practice on. Tonight it was up there with some of the best I’ve done on this stage.

“As long as I can handle the pressure, which I think I’ve shown already in these two games in the big moments… I’m going to be really tough to beat this week.”

Joyce, meanwhile, ran out a comprehensive 3-0 winner against two-time semi-finalist Noppert in the evening’s opener, having dumped out six-time champion Michael van Gerwen on Monday.

The 2024 semi-finalist was relentless in the doubling department, converting 69% of his attempts on the outer ring to continue his impressive record in the sport’s double-start showpiece.

“I’m always confident here, and I’m confident that I can challenge,” declared the 41-year-old.

“My finishing was really good, but my scoring wasn’t there today for some reason, so I’m going to try and work on it before the next game.

“I’m just pleased to get through, but I’ll probably have to up my game to have any chance of winning this tournament.”

2026 World Grand Prix Draw & Results

Round One

(1) Luke Littler 1-2 Luke Woodhouse

(16) Nathan Aspinall 2-1 Kevin Doets

(8) Danny Noppert 2-1 Niko Springer

(9) Michael van Gerwen 1-2 Ryan Joyce

(4) Gerwyn Price 2-0 Sebastian Bialecki

(13) Ross Smith 2-1 Cameron Menzies

(5) Jonny Clayton 2-1 Krzysztof Ratajski

(12) Wessel Nijman 2-0 Rob Cross

(2) Luke Humphries 2-0 Dave Chisnall

(15) Chris Dobey 0-2 Jermaine Wattimena

(7) Josh Rock 1-2 Niels Zonneveld

(10) Gary Anderson 2-1 Damon Heta

(3) Gian van Veen 2-0 Dirk van Duijvenbode

(14) Ryan Searle 2-1 William O’Connor

(6) James Wade 2-1 Joe Cullen

(11) Stephen Bunting 2-1 Andrew Gilding

Round Two

Luke Woodhouse 0-3 Nathan Aspinall (16)

(8) Danny Noppert 0-3 Ryan Joyce

(4) Gerwyn Price 3-0 Ross Smith (13)

(5) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Wessel Nijman (12)

(2) Luke Humphries v Jermaine Wattimena

Niels Zonneveld v Gary Anderson (10)

(3) Gian van Veen v Ryan Searle (14)

(6) James Wade v Stephen Bunting (11)

Daily Schedule

Thursday October 1 (1900 BST)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)

Niels Zonneveld v Gary Anderson

Gian Van Veen v Ryan Searle

Luke Humphries v Jermaine Wattimena

James Wade v Stephen Bunting

Friday October 2 (1900 BST)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Quarter-Finals (Best of seven sets)

Four matches

Saturday October 3 (2030 BST)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

Two matches

Sunday October 4 (2000 BST)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Final (Best of nine sets)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

World Grand Prix Prize Money

Winner - £150,000

Runner-up - £80,000

Semi-finalists - £50,000

Quarter-finalists - £35,000

Second round - £20,000

First round - £7,500

Tournament Format

All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.

All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

First Round - Best of three sets

Second Round - Best of five sets

Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets

Semi-Finals - Best of seven sets

Final - Best of nine sets

World Grand Prix History

World Grand Prix Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 11

Michael van Gerwen - 6

James Wade - 2

Luke Littler - 1

Mike de Decker - 1

Luke Humphries - 1

Jonny Clayton - 1

Gerwyn Price - 1

Daryl Gurney - 1

Colin Lloyd - 1

Alan Warriner - 1

Robert Thornton - 1

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