Darts results: 16-year-old Luke Littler to face Luke Humphries in the the PDC World Darts Championship final

The teenage sensation averaged 106.05 - the fourth time he's exceeded 100 in his six matches - and fired 16 180s in another astonishing performance to thrash a stunned Rob Cross 5-2 at Alexandra Palace.

Cross took the opening set 3-2 but the ice cool Littler, who has not shown any signs of nerves or pressure at any point throughout his mind-bogglingly remarkable debut, swiftly bounced back to romp into a 3-1 lead and although Voltage cut the deficit to one in the fifth, that would be his last act of resistance despite producing an impressive 102 average of his own.

Littler has now only dropped six sets during his fairytale run that has also seen him brush aside Christian Kist, Andrew Gilding, Matt Campbell, Raymond van Barneveld and Brendan Dolan, while this latest display was statistically the fourth best in a World Championship semi-final behind Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Raymond van Barneveld.

However, around 90 minutes later, Humphries pushed that down to fifth with a breathtaking display of his own as he produced a 108.74 average in a 6-0 thumping of Scott Williams that also saw him complete his rapid climb to world number one regardless of what happens in Wednesday night's final.

That was the 10th highest average in the tournament's history, with only Michael van Gerwen (x3), Phil Taylor (x4) and Raymond van Barneveld (x2) managing higher ones, while he also smashed in 14 maximums in just 25 legs, pinned 60% of his doubles and landed six 100+ checkouts including the Big Fish of 170.

The pair have met before in a pub competition back in 2019 when Littler was only 12 but this next battle will surely be just the first of many to come in major finals.