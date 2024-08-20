Transfer deadline: What positions do the Premier League teams need to fill?

Premier League clubs have been active in the transfer market once again. Some clubs have splashed the cash as they seek to recruit and improve upon last season.

Tottenham made a statement by securing Dominic Solanke in a big-money move, while Manchester United added Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to their ranks. Chelsea, true to form, have been among the busiest, bringing in Wolves winger Pedro Neto as one of ten new signings with their squad swelling in size. On the other end of the scale, Liverpool are yet to purchase a player and started the new season without a signing.

As the door for new players begins to shut, I’ve been taking a closer look at the areas where each of the 20 Premier League teams could still do with reinforcements to fully prepare for another thrilling campaign in English football’s top-flight.

Arsenal Area to target: Central midfield The Gunners were unlucky last season to once again miss out on the Premier League title to the relentless trophy machine that is Manchester City. The reason why City have won four titles in a row, and are experts in making up points in the spring months, is the quality they have in depth, something that until recently title challengers Liverpool and Arsenal haven't been able to replicate. The record transfer for Declan Rice last summer and the deal for Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna this July has outlined Arsenal's desire for a trophy and has given the North London team world class quality in most, if not all, areas of the pitch.

Making us stronger 💪



All the lowdown on our Riccardo Calafiori signing 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 29, 2024

Fans have repeatedly called for a Mikel Arteta to complete his super team by signing a blockbuster striker in either RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko or Brentford's Ivan Toney. However, with Arsenal finishing as the league's second-highest scorers last season (91 goals), behind only City (97), the need for a new striker may be overstated. The Gunners have effectively shared the goal-scoring load across their front four - Bukayo Saka (16), Kai Havertz (13), Leandro Trossard (12), and Martin Odegaard (8). Instead they should continue to push to sign Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino who will slot next to Declan Rice in the centre of the park, allowing the Englishman to push up the field and better last season's tally of 15 goal contributions. This deal would also address the ongoing fitness issues of Thomas Partey, who missed 34 matches last season and 80 in total during his time at the Emirates. With Merino in the starting lineup and Partey playing a reduced but reliable role, Arsenal could finally have the squad depth necessary to claim their first Premier League title in 21 years.

Aston Villa Area to target: Creative midfielder Unai Emery's Aston Villa are set to return to European football for the first time since their 2010/11 UEFA Europa League campaign. The Spaniard has revitalized the West Midlands club, who may surprise a few on the continent this season. With the added demands of midweek fixtures, the Villains have bolstered their squad smartly, bringing in Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen to strengthen the first XI, and Jaden Philogene to add crucial depth. However, they still needs another creative, tireless midfielder to back up one of their key players: John McGinn. Ross Barkley has joined after reviving his career at Luton, but Emery will likely want another workhorse in his ranks. Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso has been strongly linked, having previously played under Emery at PSG. Yet, Spurs may be reluctant to sell to a domestic rival competing for a Champions League spot. An alternative could be Villarreal’s Álex Baena, a versatile attacking midfielder and winger. Baena, who was given his senior debut by Emery at Villarreal, would fit seamlessly into Villa’s intelligent out-of-possession system. However, securing his services could come at a steep price.

Bournemouth Area to target: Goalkeeper Bournemouth have shown strong backing for manager Andoni Iraola this summer, investing nearly £90 million in new signings, including defensive reinforcements like Dean Huijsen from Juventus and Julián Araujo from Barcelona. But that has come with the departures of key players such as Lloyd Kelly and Dominic Solanke. Solanke's move to Tottenham could be a turning point for the Cherries, freeing up funds to sign FC Porto's Evanilson, who will lead a front three alongside Luis Sinisterra and Antoine Semenyo. Despite these attacking upgrades, Bournemouth's defence remains a concern. Goalkeeper Neto has shown signs of decline, with a costly error leading to Chris Wood’s opener in their season debut against Nottingham Forest.

Woody gets off the mark in 2024/25 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Gyf1mXQV35 — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 17, 2024

Last season, Bournemouth conceded 67 goals, the joint-fifth most in the league, with 33 of those coming against top-six teams. Improving their defensive record in these key matches could see them climb the table. The club have been linked with a return for Aaron Ramsdale as well as a potential loan for Valencia's Giorgi Mamarshdevelli, whether he joins Liverpool or not. However perhaps Bournemouth should look directly at Liverpool's squad. With Caoimhín Kelleher out of favour and unlikely to replace Alisson as Liverpool’s first choice, a move to Bournemouth could provide him the perfect opportunity to escape the Brazilian's shadow at a club aiming to break into the top half of the table.

Brentford Area to target: Physical striker The Bees appear to be on the hunt for defensive reinforcements, with Burnley's Dara O'Shea on their radar and Liverpool's Sepp van den Berg joining last week, especially if Kristoffer Ajer is shifted to the left to cover for the injured Aaron Hickey and recovering Rico Henry. However, the biggest concern for the Bees is the potential departure of striker Ivan Toney, who seems keen on a move to one of England’s big clubs or Saudi Arabia. Brentford have already taken steps to prepare for this by signing Igor Thiago from Club Brugge, but his meniscus injury picked up in pre-season has sidelined him until 2025, leaving Brentford in a precarious position if Toney leaves. To maintain their fast, counter-attacking style that also focuses on set-pieces, Brentford need a striker who excels in the air and can get on the end of crosses - an area in which they thrived last season, finishing with the second-most completed crosses in the league. Two names that could fit this system is Getafe's Borja Mayoral and Monza's Milan Đurić.

Mayoral set a personal best of 15 league goals last season and has shown a knack for winning the ball in the attacking third to trigger counter attacks, a key part of the way Thomas Frank likes to win games. On the other hand, Đurić is a towering presence, having won an astonishing 223 aerial duels in Serie A last season - nearly 100 more than anyone else. With six of his nine goals coming from headers, he could be the aerial threat Brentford need to capitalise on their cross-heavy and set-piece-based approach.

Brighton Area to target: Box-to-box midfielder Fabian Hürzeler's tenure as Brighton boss began on a high note with a commanding 3-0 victory over Everton, showcasing the immediate impact of new signings Mats Wieffer and Yakuba Minteh. The addition of Leeds' Georginio Rutter has also bolstered the Seagulls' attacking options, while the club continues its pursuit of Turkish left-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu. However, the departure of long-serving midfielder Pascal Groß to Borussia Dortmund is a significant loss for Brighton. Groß was integral to Brighton's play, especially in their Europa Conference League campaign last season. His ability to control the tempo, demonstrated by his fifth-highest pass count (2,639) in Europe's top five leagues, will be difficult to replace.

Another versatile box-to-box midfielder - not you James Milner - who will be able to plug that gap between the attack-building defenders and the pacy wingers is needed. Hürzeler likes to have a solid passing base midfielder similar to Pascal Groß and will want to replicate that. One potential candidate should be Eric Smith from Hürzeler's former club, FC St. Pauli. Smith excelled as a pivot last season, helping the club secure promotion to the Bundesliga and could fit well into Brighton's familiar system. Alternatively, rumours suggest Brighton are eyeing Celtic's Matt O'Riley, who had an impressive 31 goal contributions in 37 Scottish Premiership games last year. While the Premier League presents a higher level of quality, O'Riley's creative and goal-scoring prowess could make him a perfect fit for the tireless, passing-oriented midfield role that Hürzeler is looking to fill.

Chelsea Area to target: I mean, it's obvious, right? The transfer strategy at Chelsea under Todd Boehly has been nothing short of chaotic. Since his takeover in 2022, the club has spent an eye-watering £1.32 billion, resulting in a bloated squad of 46 players, many tied down to unusually long contracts. To be honest, I don't think there is an area that Chelsea need to strengthen this window. The challenge they have, as Jamie Carragher pointed out on the opening Monday Night Football of the year, is assuring players of their playing time and finding room for them at training.

"Chelsea have just got to stop buying players, and players have got to stop signing for Chelsea." @Carra23 on Chelsea's transfers over the summer 😨✍ pic.twitter.com/tbXjr4EJ90 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 19, 2024

Enzo Maresca now has the challenge of starting his managerial role at Chelsea with an abundance of players to choose from, some of which he will be unable to register for matches, resulting in the offloading of several including a disgruntled Raheem Sterling and a forgotten Romelu Lukaku. At this point, the best course of action for Chelsea would be to stop the revolving door of transfers, focus on developing the young talent they already have, and offload some of the excess players to create a more manageable squad. Someone might need to hide Todd Boehly's wallet for a while.

Crystal Palace Area to target: Centre-back Palace were resurgent under Oliver Glasner at the end of last season, winning six of their last seven matches which included Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United. However, with success comes the spotlight of big six teams who want to poach Palace's talent. The biggest concern for them this summer has been the potential departure of Marc Guehi, who shone at Euro 2024, helping England reach the final. Newcastle have shown interest in the centre-back, reportedly making multiple bids.

⚫️⚪️⏳ Newcastle are increasingly confident to get Marc Guehi deal done with their new proposal sent to Crystal Palace.



Negotiations underway, still in talks. pic.twitter.com/FMfs5vdPEO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2024

Adding to the uncertainty, Joachim Andersen has been linked with a move to Fulham, indicating that Palace may need defensive reinforcements sooner rather than later. One potential solution is Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, who was left out of Chelsea's opening matchday squad. With the Stamford Bridge club having a surplus of players, Palace could capitalise by securing Chalobah, who would bring versatility and Premier League experience to their backline. Another target for Palace is Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix, a player Glasner rates highly. The 24-year-old is in the last year of his contract at the German club and reportedly wants the move to the English capital. His pace and physicality would complement the existing defensive setup at Palace and could help fill the void if Guehi or Andersen depart.

I also think that should the creative absence of Michael Olise, who left for Bayern Munich in the summer, prove too obvious, Palace should explore a move for Sporting's Marcus Edwards. The English winger had eight goal contributions in 26 league games last season but also has ample experience in Champions League and Europa league from his time in Portugal. His familiarity with English football, having come through Tottenham’s youth ranks, also makes him an appealing option. For Palace, securing both Chalobah and Lacroix would solidify their defence, ensuring they remain competitive even if key players leave. Additionally, bringing in Edwards could help maintain their attacking threat and build on the momentum they gained under Glasner last season.

Everton Area to target: Attack Despite their points deduction last season, Sean Dyche and his Everton survived in the Premier League and finished strongly, winning four of their last six including a 2-0 win over Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby. But will it continue? The signing of Jake O'Brien from Lyon appears to be a move that aligns with Dyche's philosophy. At 6'4", the Irish centre-back is not only a commanding presence in defence but also a significant aerial threat, especially from set-pieces. Last season in Ligue 1, O'Brien was the joint-second highest-scoring defender, which suggests that he could become a key figure for Everton in both defensive and attacking phases. Although, the 23-year-old did not make it onto the pitch for Everton's opening day loss to Brighton.

Jake O’Brien is set to shine for @Everton after a successful 2023/24 season ⭐



Find out how excelling at Lyon prepared him for the Premier League ⬇️ — Premier League (@premierleague) August 1, 2024

The signing of Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille also seems to be an intelligent purchase, clearly Dyche has been visiting the South of France this summer. However, the departures of Ben Godfrey to Atalanta and Amadou Onana to Aston Villa leave significant gaps in the squad, particularly in defence and midfield. The potential loss of Jarrad Branthwaite to one of the big-six clubs would further weaken the team's spine, putting added pressure on Dyche to find suitable replacements. Strengthening the attack should remain a priority, as Everton were the second-lowest scoring team last season, managing fewer goals than relegated sides Burnley and Luton. While there has been long-standing interest in Leeds' Wilfried Gnonto, Dyche might benefit from considering more clinical and proven goal-scorers. Middlesbrough's Emmanuel Latte Lath, known for his pace and finishing, could be a viable option. Similarly, Plymouth’s Morgan Whittaker, who has impressed in the lower leagues, could bring a fresh, goal-scoring edge to Everton's attack.

Fulham Area to target: Wide forwards Marco Silva's side were unlucky not to come away with a point in their opening fixture against Manchester United, losing 1-0 to a late Joshua Zirkzee goal. While their counter-attacking play showed promise, the lack of a clinical edge in the final third ultimately cost them the chance to take something from the game. Perhaps a bid for another winger to replace the recently departed Willian will help. One of the key issues in the match was Fulham's failure to create any big chances, a problem that may stem from Andreas Pereira's deeper role. Last season, Pereira was Fulham's best playmaker, often driving the team forward with his creative passes.

However, with João Palhinha's long-anticipated move to Bayern Munich, Fulham's midfield has lost its primary ball-winner and defensive anchor. Palhinha's departure, given that he made the most tackles in Europe's top five leagues last season, has left a significant gap that Pereira is not best suited to fill. The signing of Sander Berge is a smart one but his teammate Vinicius Souza, who was a standout performer for the Blades despite their relegation, could be a good addition too. I do think that a move for a more clinical striker or winger would also make the Fulham counter attack deadly this season. Chelsea's out of favour winger duo Raheem Sterling or Noni Madueke would both get more minutes in black and white than in blue and could take the Cottagers up a level.

Ipswich Area to target: Premier League experience The Tractor Boys are back in the Premier League but unlike Southampton and Leicester, they don't have recent experience in the top-flight. Lots has been made about how many Ipswich player have been with them since their back-to-back promotions from League One, which will have a positive impact in keeping the main unit of the squad together. However, as lots of teams have proved in the past, Premier League experience is vital. Only 10 of Ipswich's players have had that, even then limited to a handful of appearances and cameos for other teams - the potential incoming signings of Armando Broja and Jack Clarke will be good acquisitions.

🚨🔵 Armando Broja to Ipswich Town, here we go! Verbal agreement completed on initial loan deal.



There will be mandatory buy clause in case #ITFC avoid relegation.



Total package worth over £30m accepted by Chelsea with salary covered until June.



Medical in the next 24h. pic.twitter.com/iTOkUMRMHX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2024

Ipswich need players who have this experience and the free agents market is full of players who have it. Former Everton player Andre Gomes, former Liverpool defender Joel Matip and former Nottingham Forest men Jonjo Shelvey and Serge Aurier are all without contracts and may provide the vital backup and experience that could help the club stay up this season. Perhaps even a contract for Dele Alli could be beneficial for both parties.

Leicester Area to target: Bolster the back line Leicester's return to the Premier League brings with it a blend of optimism and caution. The club's wealth of top-flight experience - with seasoned campaigners like Jamie Vardy, Conor Coady, and Ricardo Pereira - is a significant asset in their battle for survival. Vardy’s ability to deliver in crucial moments, as seen in his equaliser against Tottenham, highlights his ongoing importance to the squad.

The rustle king has returned 👑 😂 pic.twitter.com/mrIKHPRRJk — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 20, 2024

However, the aging striker’s increasing vulnerability to injuries and Patson Daka's struggles to secure a place in the team underscore the need for reinforcements up front. Defensively, Leicester must bolster their ranks to cope with the heightened pressure they will face in the top flight. Last season, they could dominate possession and play on the front foot, but the Premier League is a different beast. The current options, particularly Jannik Vestergaard and Wout Faes, have been prone to errors, which could prove costly against higher-quality opposition. Matt Clarke from Middlesbrough presents a viable option to shore up the defence. Clarke has been a reliable presence at the back for Boro and could bring the stability Leicester need. Joe Worrall, would've been an ideal fit at Leicester, given his familiarity with Cooper’s tactics and his proven Premier League experience - however he has opted for a move to Burnley instead. A loan or permanent move for Manchester United's Will Fish might provide a good youth backup option at the back too. Fish has spent the last two seasons on loan at Scottish side Hibernian, where he has played regularly. Last year he made the most clearances in the division, but the club finished in the bottom half of the Premiership.

Liverpool Area to target: A proper no.6 midfielder The Reds are the only Premier League side who are yet to make an addition to their side this summer. Manager Arne Slot has had to adapt Ryan Gravenberch into a No.6, in the absence of recruiting one from the market, which allowed MacAllister and Szoboszlai to be more creative in their win over Ipswich in the opening match. While this frugality might be part of a long-term strategy to save funds for future big-ticket replacements for key players like Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, it has left some gaps in the squad that Slot will undoubtedly want to address.

The Egyptian King. Simply incredible. pic.twitter.com/4R55moGwPK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 17, 2024

The pursuit of Martin Zubimendi, a player well-suited to the No. 6 role with his aerial prowess and ability to break up play, would have been ideal for Liverpool. However, with Zubimendi staying at Real Sociedad, they need to explore other options. Ederson from Atalanta, known for his relentless work rate and ability to link defence and attack, could be a strong alternative. Similarly, Exequiel Palacios from Bayer Leverkusen offers not just defensive solidity but also an attacking threat, as evidenced by his 12 goal contributions last season. Beyond midfield, however, injury issues with Andy Robertson and the unreliability of Kostas Tsimikas mean that a new left back may also be needed if Slot wants his team to continue to challenge. Rayan Aït-Nouri of Wolves, who has been on Liverpool's radar as a potential successor to Robertson, would be a promising addition. Additionally, Quilindschy Hartman from Feyenoord, who was instrumental under Slot during their time together in Rotterdam, could provide a familiar and tactically versatile option.

There’s also the potential departure of Joe Gomez, who has been used as a makeshift left-back, which would leave the Reds without depth in defence. Reinforcements will be needed if Slot wants to make an difference in the new era at Anfield.

Manchester City Area to target: Consider the striker The reigning champions have made just one acquisition this year, completing the transfer of Savinho from sister-club Troyes. The Brazilian shone on his debut as City brushed aside Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. I would argue that City's squad is near perfect with the right balance of quality and depth, hence why they have won four Premier League titles in a row. However, City have allowed Julian Álvarez to depart to Atlético Madrid for a reported £64 million which could reach £82m in total with add-ons, making him their record sale.

Spider-Man: un nuevo universo rojiblanco pic.twitter.com/JPHiFMRxT2 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) August 12, 2024

Álvarez’s exit, while profitable, leaves them with a potential vulnerability. Erling Haaland, despite being an extraordinary goal scorer, has had his fair share of injuries in the past. Without a reliable backup striker, City could find themselves in a precarious situation if he's sidelined. A short-term loan move for a striker currently out of favour in Saudi Arabia is one option that City might explore to fill the gap without committing to a long-term signing. Kyogo Furuhashi from Celtic has also been mentioned as a potential target. But with Ilkay Gundogan returning, there is a chance that Guardiola will change his tactics should there be an injury to Haaland. His ability to play in advanced midfield roles or even as a false nine, a tactic Guardiola has successfully employed in the past, could allow City to adapt their game plan if Haaland were to miss a significant portion of the season. The debate about whether Haaland is essential to City's success is an interesting one. While his goals were instrumental last season, Guardiola’s teams have historically thrived without a traditional striker. Pre-Haaland, City’s success was often built on fluid, striker-less formations where midfielders like Gündogan or Kevin De Bruyne would step into goal-scoring positions. A return to this style could be a fallback option for Guardiola.

Manchester United Area to target: Ball-winning midfielder Winning the FA Cup in May might've bought Erik ten Hag some time, but the pressure is on him to deliver more significant results this season. With Manchester United's new owners backing him in the transfer market, Ten Hag has been able to add some promising talents, including Lenny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee alongside Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. The United boss has been getting the band back together, signing ex-Ajax players and might finally have a squad that he can be happy about. However, the situation surrounding Jadon Sancho remains uncertain. After a productive loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, his Old Trafford future is still in doubt, with rumours swirling about his potential departure due to a strained relationship with the manager. Should Sancho leave, United would need to act quickly in the transfer market to replace him.

In the midfield, concerns are growing over Casemiro’s form. The five-time Champions League winner showed signs of decline last season, with his age beginning to catch up with him. With Scott McTominay also potentially on his way out, United are in dire need of a dynamic ball-winning midfielder who can cover ground effectively. PSG’s Manuel Ugarte has emerged as a potential solution, with reports linking him to a loan move to Old Trafford. The youngster made more than double the interceptions of Casemiro last year and will be hoping to prove himself if he does move to England. However his proportion of forward passes is low and he will have to adapt to Ten Hag's system. If Ugarte can do just that and bring his high defensive work rate to the Premier League - he made the most tackles in Ligue 1 last year - he can be an ideal candidate to replace Casemiro in the long term.

Newcastle Area to target: Wingers The Magpies' pursuit of Marc Guehi has been relentless this summer. They are keen to bolster their defence with a left-footed centre-back - especially given Sven Botman's injury, which is expected to keep him out until October. While Guehi remains their top target, the signing of Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer could be a shrewd move if they miss out. However, Newcastle's lack of European football this season could pose challenges in attracting top-tier talent. This makes a potential move for Joe Gomez, who can play across all positions in defence, a smart alternative.

On the other hand, with the potential of an exit increasing for wingers like Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron, reinforcements may be needed. The winger market is currently inundated with talent that might be left out of their current squads. Jadon Sancho is one such player who could be on the move and a sale to Newcastle could be perfect for Erik ten Hag, who fell out with Sancho last season. The same is true of Raheem Sterling who has been forced out of the Chelsea project by manager Enzo Maresca who has said: "He is going to struggle to get minutes with us and this is the reason why he is out of the squad." Another Chelsea winger, Madueke, is also struggling for game time and could be an option for the Magpies. Though less experienced than Sterling, Madueke has shown flashes of brilliance and could be an exciting prospect for Newcastle, particularly if they are looking to add youthful energy to their squad. Newcastle should start looking to other positions that will need reinforcing if they do give the green light on some departures and fail to get the Guehi deal over the line.

Nottingham Forest Area to target: Another striker The Reds' instability in the goalkeeper position has been a significant concern, with the club cycling through three different keepers last season. This constant change disrupted the defensive rhythm, contributing to the team's shaky performances at the back. With Odysseas Vlachodimos moving to Newcastle, it's crucial for Nuno Espirito Santo to establish consistency by sticking with Matz Sels, who started in the season opener against Bournemouth. The signing of giant 6ft 7" keeper Carlos Miguel would also be a good option for the future, but he shouldn't be dropped into the deep end too soon. His height will prove useful considering Forest conceded the most goals from set pieces (22) in the Premier League last season.

The signing of 6ft 5" centre-back Nikola Milenković will also help to remedy that but he could do with a partner at the back who is just as good in the air. On the attacking front, Forest's lack of goals last season, finishing as the fourth-lowest scorers, highlights the need for reinforcements. Although Chris Wood has shown signs of improvement under Nuno, adding another young striker to the squad could provide the necessary firepower. Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah has emerged as a target, and his style would fit well with Nuno's tactics and the existing squad. However, his wages could be a stumbling block in getting the deal done. Another potential option is Tammy Abraham, currently at Roma. Abraham endured a difficult season due to a cruciate ligament injury, which has seen him fall out of favour in Italy. However, the 26-year-old's proven goal-scoring ability and his existing chemistry with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Morgan Gibbs-White from their time in England's youth set-ups make him an intriguing prospect for Forest. Convincing Abraham to leave Roma, where he has the chance to play Europa League football, would be a challenge, but if successful, it could significantly boost Forest's attacking options.

Southampton Area to target: Creative midfielder The Saints have recruited well in multiple positions across the pitch, including up-front, where they've brought in Cameron Archer and Ben Brereton Diaz who will hope to fire the team to safety. Southampton dominated ten-man Newcastle in their opening fixture but failed to finish from the three big chances they created and lost the game, suggesting it may take a while for their new strikers to hit the ground running. The current 3-5-2 formation, which focuses heavily on the attacking runs of full-backs Kyle Walker-Peters and Yukinari Sugawara, provides width but can sometimes leave the midfield lacking in creativity. To ensure that Archer and Brereton Díaz receive the service they need to thrive, adding a more creative midfielder could be crucial.

Gustavo Hamer from Sheffield United could be an ideal target. Hamer is known for his creativity, vision, and ability to pick out key passes, which would complement Southampton’s attacking setup. His versatility also allows him to contribute defensively, making him a well-rounded option in midfield. However, the Blades may be reluctant to part with him, especially after their recent relegation. Still, if Southampton can negotiate a reasonable price, Hamer could be a smart and cost-effective addition to their squad.

Tottenham Area to target: A defensive leader "I usually win things in my second year," were Ange Postecoglou's bold words before the start of the season. Words which may come back to haunt him if he oversees yet another trophy-less Tottenham campaign. The Australian has recruited well though, finally signing a Harry Kane replacement in Dominic Solanke who the club will hope can emulate the former's goal scoring record in white. Defensively, Spurs' struggles were evident in their opening draw, where Christian Romero's lapse in concentration allowed Jamie Vardy to score. This underscores a lingering issue from last season, where Tottenham’s defence, once solid, became vulnerable due to injuries and a lack of depth.

Their failure to maintain a cohesive and organised backline resulted in fewer clean sheets (7) compared than the rest of the big six as well as Crystal Palace and Fulham. The addition of a seasoned leader at the back could be the key to unlocking their potential. Mats Hummels and Sergio Ramos, both free agents with a wealth of experience, could bring the leadership and organisation that Tottenham desperately need. Another intriguing option is Bayern Munich's Kim Min-Jae, who has impressed with his physicality, positioning, and may also be a good edition that could thrive in London with national teammate Son Heung-min as his captain.

West Ham Area to target: A younger striker The Hammers have had an exciting window with new manager Julen Lopetegui being strongly backed by his bosses as he seeks to rebuild the East London side. Eight completed transfers in this window so far have really strengthened their position with many predicting a push for European football to be inevitable given the new reinforcements. Crysencio Summerville will be able to shine back in the Premier League following his move from Leeds and Niclas Fullkrug may also be a interesting signing that might revitalise the retro tall poacher striker cliché.

Kilman confirmed ✅ pic.twitter.com/QwJiwRRMNT — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 6, 2024

At the back, the Hammers have also been busy, picking up Wolves captain Max Kilman and Man United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, which will only strengthen their side. However, up front they still seem to reliant on the aging legs of Michail Antonio (34) and Danny Ings (32) and Fullkrug (31) is not spring chicken. A young pacy striker will be able to pick up where Antonio left off and compliment this new-look Hammers team.

Wolves Area to target: Defensive security Wolves are facing a challenging season ahead, particularly after the departure of their captain Kilman as mentioned above. Defensively, Wolves were prone to costly errors last season, and the loss of Kilman only exacerbates these issues, making it vital for the club to find a reliable centre-back to partner with their existing options. The loan signing of Jørgen Strand Larsen from Celta Vigo is a positive step in bolstering their attack. With 13 goals in La Liga last season, Larsen has shown he can be a reliable goal scorer, and Wolves will be hoping he can finally fill the void left by Raúl Jiménez in 2023.

In goal, José Sá's inconsistency has raised concerns, and Wolves are rightly exploring options for a more dependable goalkeeper. The rumoured bid for Aaron Ramsdale is ambitious, and if successful, it would be a significant upgrade. However, prying him away from Arsenal, where he's been replaced by David Raya, could be costly. Kepa Arrizabalaga is another potential target, but as the most expensive goalkeeper in history, his price tag could be a hurdle given Wolves' financial constraints. A more realistic option might be a loan move for Kelleher from Liverpool. The young Irish keeper has impressed in his limited appearances for the Reds and could benefit from regular first-team action. For Wolves, Kelleher could provide the reliability and talent needed between the sticks without breaking the bank.

Goalkeeping heroics from Caoimhin Kelleher in the Carabao Cup 🧤 pic.twitter.com/XEqH4IjlOM — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 20, 2022

Ultimately, Wolves' success this season will hinge on how effectively they can shore up their defence and whether Larsen can deliver the goals they've sorely missed.