Marc Guehi: Why Newcastle United are so desperate to sign England’s Euro 2024 star

It is not often you see third bids go in for players, but when it does happen it’s pretty telling.

In the latest case of Newcastle's pursuit of Marc Guehi, it rams home just how much the Crystal Palace star is coveted on Tyneside. The centre-back was one of England's standout performers in Euro 2024, seamlessly taking over the injured Harry Maguire’s role as a ball-playing central defender.

As well as his performances for his country over the summer, what stood out was his genial personality in post-match interviews - character is a huge part of Newcastle’s recruitment drive. When Eddie Howe is asked about his players, a lot of his response is in regard to these personality traits, with their ability on the ball sometimes being almost an afterthought. It’s easy to see then, why Newcastle are pushing so hard for Guehi.

"I have high standards. I don't think I was good today"



Marc Guehi reacts after Crystal Palace's draw against Nottingham Forest 🦅🌳 pic.twitter.com/eDswc1Omb9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 7, 2023

The 24-year-old has previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool and has under two years left of his Palace deal. Ideally, the South London club would need to agree a new contract in the next 12 months or maximise the proceeds from a sale. Marc Guehi Transfer Value - how much is he worth now? According to our player valuation model, Guehi has an Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) of €38 million right now.

His move to Palace in 2021 was for €23.3m, and only a year later his value had more than doubled to €49.7m. From there, that valuation number has dipped by around €10m to where it is now. But this is owing to the fact his current deal is up in June 2026 - the clock is already ticking. Should you need any further evidence of how good Guehi has been at Palace, the Eagles are reportedly eager to make the defender their highest-paid player ever with a fresh deal on the cards. What can Guehi add to Newcastle? With the season starting in less than a week, Newcastle are still yet to make any elite signings. The focus was clear from the outset: a right-winger and a right-sided centre-back. But lack of funds, as well as the long-term injuries to centre-backs Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, have forced the club’s hand.

Newcastle are now focused solely on acquiring a marquee central defender; ideally someone who can play both sides if needed and is adept at carrying and breaking the lines with diagonal passes. Dan Burn or Lloyd Kelly will occupy the left of central defence so, injuries permitting, Guehi, if he joins, will be playing on his stronger right foot. At Palace, Joachim Andersen plays right with Guehi on the opposite side, but the England man still flourished. At St James’ Park, the 24-year-old would challenge for a spot with Fabian Schar. The Swiss international is a more than dependable defender, and even more so a carrier and box crasher, but he’s also 33 in December. Newcastle will be looking to find a successor who can provide the same attributes.

Casually playing out from the back.



Ft. Marc Guéhi 😍 pic.twitter.com/eNWkKMuOOG — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 10, 2023

Guehi excels in the build-up phase. He is one of the stronger passers in the Premier League. So much so, he was even deployed as a defensive midfielder by Palace’s head coach Oliver Glasner during the 5-0 win over Aston Villa last season. He has averaged 3.78 accurate long balls per 90 minutes at Palace, which were typically played cross-field. The problem Newcastle face sometimes, particularly when Schar has been out injured and Burn or Emil Krafth have covered, is that Bruno Guimaraes has been forced to collect the ball from deep to start a build-up. As versatile as he is, the Brazil international’s best qualities lie when he is upfield as the No.8. Guehi stands at 183cm but aerial duels remain a weaker side of his game, with just 1.21 won per 90 minutes. Newcastle’s other target - AC Milan’s Malik Thiaw - boasts 1.92, by comparison.

Marc Guehi in action at Euro 2024

Defensively Guehi is astounding - he boasts intelligence and tactical understanding along with being capable of tackling and blocking. He particularly shines in 1vs1 situations when they do occur. But that aside, Guehi is on the periphery of becoming an elite Premier League defender and Palace are reasonable to baulk at Newcastle’s offers so far. They have already seen Michael Olise exit to Bayern Munich for €53m earlier in the summer and Palace chairman Steve Parish had been adamant that the club would not lose two star names in a single window. But should that stance change, there seems nothing more inevitable than Guehi thriving at whatever next club he eventually chooses.