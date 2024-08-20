Georginio Rutter: Brighton spend BIG on Leeds star, but will it be value for money?

Brighton have had one of their most quintessentially Brighton summers yet, and it may have just peaked.

They kicked it off by bringing in head coach Fabian Hurzeler from St. Pauli, setting a new Premier League record for the youngest-ever manager. The club has long been known for its shrewdness in the transfer market, and signing Yankuba Minteh for €35 million is a testament to that. Mats Wieffer, arguably the best player in the Eredivisie last season, was another smart addition for €32m.

Our French forward. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/fW2geIFA6a — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 20, 2024

Yet, now the Seagulls have gone a step further by breaking their own transfer record with the acquisition of Georginio Rutter from Leeds. While it's hard to question a club which bought the ageing Pascal Gross for just €3m and turned him into one of the league’s top-performing midfielders, we decided to take a closer look at Rutter to assess whether this major investment will pay off. Georginio Rutter Transfer Value - how much is he worth now? According to our Estimated Transfer Value model (ETV), Rutter is worth €14.6m right now - a significant amount less than Brighton are actually paying for him (€47m).

That reflects the lower level he has been playing at for the past 12 months. Regardless, the Seagulls triggered a release clause in his contract this week and signed him to a five-year contract. What can Georginio Rutter add to Brighton? The 22-year-old Frenchman started his professional career with Rennes, after spells with the academies of AS Menimur and OC Vanne in France. He only made four senior appearances there before Sebastian Hoeness took him to TSG Hoffenheim in the 2021 January transfer window. The €500k purchase proved to be a shrewd investment as Rutter went on to play 64 matches for Die Kraichgauer, making 19 goal contributions. This was followed by just over two seasons at Elland Road, where he has made his mark as one of the Championship’s most enigmatic and dangerous attackers.

He produced seven goals and 15 assists in 47 appearances in his final season. Brighton have a wealth of attacking options in their squad. In Rutter, they have now acquired a dynamic and versatile forward who can play in pretty much any role Hurzeler deems fit. The German used a 3-4-3 system at St Pauli, but for Brighton’s 3-0 over Everton he employed a more traditional 4-2-3-1.

Rutter has an explosive play style which makes him a solid addition for a team looking to press, though Hurzeler doesn’t use this tactic with as much vigour as some might believe (at least not at St Pauli). Rutter makes 6.6 dribble attempts per 90 minutes, completing 3.1 of them. He makes a high volume of shots but is not as clinical at finishing compared to other players in his position. He might be Brighton’s most expensive signing, but it’s not just his arrival which will make an impact. He makes up part of the overall package. Their business in this transfer window, which ranks them among the biggest spenders, has injected huge potential into an already established squad. This shift has been gradual but undeniable - Brighton are no longer the minnows. A push for the Europa League or higher this season is more than feasible.

Fabian Hurzeler enjoyed a fine first game in charge of Brighton

This is a club which looks better and better each year and has actually made profit in transfers over the past five years. That progress will soon have them knocking on the door of the elite six. Brighton will no longer just be seen as a stepping stone for bigger clubs to poach players from; they will be competing directly with them. Through astute sales and savvy recruitment, the Seagulls have almost used the top six’s ignorance to their own gain. And now they will start to be more than just a nuisance.