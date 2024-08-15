Georginio Rutter: Brighton confirm signing of talented attacker from Leeds

Brighton have completed the signing of Georginio Rutter from Leeds after triggering the release clause in his contract.
The Premier League club have paid £40million to conclude the deal, with Rutter signing a five-year contract at the Amex Stadium.
He becomes Brighton's sixth summer signing as new boss Fabian Hurzeler continues to build following an impressive victory over Everton on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.
"Georginio is a player who has the capabilities to get fans off their seats and really showed what he can do in English football with Leeds last season," Hurzeler told the club website.
"But I have known about him since he played in Germany for Hoffenheim.
"Now we have to integrate him into the team. We’re looking forward to working with him."
Speaking to the press last week, Leeds manager Daniel Farke admitted that he expected Rutter to leave but paid tribute to the attacker for playing in the Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough despite the rumours.
"The news came out more or less during our prep for the game so Georgi was aware, I was aware, the players are not stupid, they were aware. Fair play to Georgi, he didn't rule himself out of the game, so credit to him," he revealed.
"He has said goodbye in an emotional way to every staff member."
He scored eight goals and registered a further 16 assists in 51 appearances last season - playing a starring role as the Whites reached the Sky Bet Championship play-off final where they were beaten by Southampton.
The sale makes Rutter the most expensive Championship player who hadn't suffered relegation the previous season - the record sale remains Romeo Lavia, who departed Southampton for Chelsea in a £58m deal last summer.
The 22-year-old's transfer is yet another major loss for Leeds following the departures of Archie Gray to Tottenham and Crysencio Summerville to West Ham.
