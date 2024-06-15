Fabian Hurzeler: Brighton appoint youngest-ever Premier League head coach

Albion announced on Saturday that the Texas-born coach will swap St Pauli for Brighton this summer and replace Roberto De Zerbi, who left at the end of last season.

Hurzeler has agreed a deal through to 2027 and will start once a work permit has been granted.

“From the start of the process to appoint our new head coach, Fabian was always a standout candidate and one who had caught our attention with his exceptional work at St Pauli over the past 18 months,” Bloom said.

“He has a style of play that aligns with how we want a Brighton & Hove Albion team to play, and I’m confident it is one our supporters will appreciate and enjoy.

“Fabian also has an excellent coaching pedigree and has worked with the German federation at various age group levels. We are really excited to start working with Fabian to prepare for the upcoming season.”