Crysencio Summerville joins West Ham from Leeds for £25million

West Ham have completed the signing of Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville for an undisclosed fee, reported to be an initial £25million.
Summerville, the Sky Bet Championship player of the year last season, becomes West Ham’s fourth summer signing after agreeing a five-year deal, with an option to extend by a further year.
The 22-year-old, whose fee could reportedly rise to £34m with add-ons, was third-highest scorer in the second tier last season with 19 goals and also made nine assists.
“I’m very happy and I can’t wait to get started. It’s the perfect next step for my career. West Ham United is a huge club, with lots of ambition and great players, so I’m really excited to be here and to get going,” Summerville said.
“I always try to follow my heart, and I had the feeling that this is the best place for me to continue developing as a player, and to push my potential as much as possible.
“There is so much history here, and the team have done so well in the Premier League and in Europe over recent years.
“I spoke to the Head Coach (Julen Lopetegui), and he convinced me that I could make an impact, and help achieve success in the new season.
“I think I’m here to help write more history here, and I’d love to help West Ham get back into Europe. I want to contribute lots of goals and assists, and I’m so excited to meet my team-mates and the fans, and get out there now.”
Summerville scored 25 goals in 89 appearances in total for Leeds after joining from Feyenoord in September 2020.
He is the second high profile departure from Elland Road since Daniel Farke’s side lost to Southampton in the Championship play-off final in May after Archie Gray’s £40million move to Tottenham.
The Hammers have already signed Maximilian Kilman, Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham since finishing ninth in the top flight last season.
The Londoners, who appointed former Real Madrid and Spain boss Julen Lopetegui as head coach in May following David Moyes’ departure, have also been linked with Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug.
