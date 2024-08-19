Leicester 1-1 Spurs: Jamie Vardy earns his side a point in Monday Night Football opener

Spurs were ahead at half-time thanks to Pedro Porro’s 29th-minute header after a one-sided first 45 at King Power Stadium.

It was a different story after the break though with veteran Vardy able to punish slack away marking in the 57th-minute to earn Steve Cooper a point in his first match in charge.

A lengthy delayed occurred during the second half when Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur left on a stretcher after a head injury but despite nine minutes of stoppage-time no winner could be found.

"We just had a little chat between ourselves at half-time," Vardy told Sky Sports when asked to explain Leicester's improved second-half display. "Tottenham are a really good team but we probably gave them a bit too much respect and sat off a bit.

"(We) started the second half on the front foot, getting after them, and I think that's what changed the momentum."

Asked how fit he was having declared himself ready to play following an interrupted pre-season, Vardy added: "I was as fit as a fiddle until I got to about 65 minutes if I'm honest!"

Tributes were paid before kick-off to former Leicester manager and assistant Craig Shakespeare, who died earlier this summer with applause breaking out long before the announcer invited appreciation.

Newly promoted Foxes, under the management of Cooper for the first time, were boosted by the surprise return of 37-year-old Vardy, but his old partner in crime James Maddison received boos from sections of the home faithful.

Oliver Skipp had swapped Tottenham for Leicester hours before this opener and watched his former team-mates start strongly.

Bentancur, in for the suspended Yves Bissouma after his laughing gas incident, had a header cleared off the line by Wilfred Ndidi before Brennan Johnson’s volley was parried away by Mads Hermansen.

Spurs’ new £65million forward Dominic Solanke should have done better with a header soon after and sent another straight at the Leicester goalkeeper during a frantic early period.