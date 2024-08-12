Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui join Manchester United in double deal from Bayern Munich

Matthijs de Ligt has joined Manchester United from Bayern Munich, with Noussair Mazraoui also making the move from Germany.

De Ligt has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford. The 25-year-old played under United boss Erik ten Hag during his spell at Ajax, where the latter made him the club's youngest ever captain. “As soon as I heard that Man United wanted me, I felt an excitement about the opportunity for a new challenge at such a historic club," De Ligt told their club website.

We are delighted to announce the signing of @MdeLigt_04 from Bayern Munich ✍️ #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 13, 2024

De Ligt was named the 2018 European Golden Boy and was a part of the Ajax squad which reached the Champions League semi-final in 2019. He then joined Juventus where he won the Serie A title, Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup before moving to Bayern Munich in 2022, with the Bundesliga added to his impressive CV. Last season, he made 30 appearances across all competitions. De Ligt has earned 45 caps for the Dutch national team but failed to make an appearance at the 2024 European Championships.

He becomes the second high-profile defender to sign for Manchester United after the arrival of French youngster Lenny Yoro from Lille. Mazraoui follows from Bayern The club also confirmed the arrival of full-back Noussair Mazraoui. Like De Ligt, he makes the switch from German giants Bayern and has put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal with the option for another. Mazraoui made 29 appearances in all competitions for Bayern last season as they went trophyless for the first time since the 2011/12 season.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be a Manchester United player," he told their club website. "I cannot wait to walk out at Old Trafford wearing the red shirt. "I know that I’m joining the club at an exciting time; everyone I’ve spoken to has the same ambition for us to win trophies together and I can feel the determination to achieve that."