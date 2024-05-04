Ipswich secure promotion to Premier League on final day of Sky Bet Championship season

Ipswich have been promoted to the Premier League following victory over Huddersfield on the final day of the Sky Bet Championship season.
Kieran McKenna's side finished runners-up to champions Leicester, pipping Leeds to the final automatic promotion spot.
Wes Burns set them on their way after relentless pressure in the opening stages, his driven strike fond the bottom corner in the 27th minute.
Omari Hutchinson made it two shortly after the break, although Leeds losing to Southampton meant they were up regardless of their own result.
Ipswich spent the entire season within the top six of the division, falling to a lowest position of sixth when beaten 4-3 by Leeds in August.
A win over Blackburn eight games in moved them second, and they would only finish six other matchdays outside of the top two.
It ends the Tractor Boys' 22-year wait for a return to the top-flight of English football, completing back-to-back promotions following their rise from Sky Bet League One in 2022/23.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.