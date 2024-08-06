Julián Álvarez joins Atlético Madrid in record deal for Manchester City

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Argentina striker Julian Álvarez from Manchester City.

The 24-year-old has joined for a reported £64million which could reach £82m in total with add-ons, making him City's record sale. The striker has agreed a six-year contract with the Spanish giants.

Araña: un nuevo universo rojiblanco pic.twitter.com/q2VwcEvJKe — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) August 12, 2024

City signed Álvarez from Argentine side River Plate for £14million in January 2022 and he proved to be a reliable back-up to first choice striker Erling Haaland. The move surpasses the previous record sale for City - that set by Raheem Sterling's £50m move to Chelsea in 2022. Álvarez had made 103 appearances for the Premier League champions, scoring 36 goals. While in Manchester, the striker won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, Champions League, Super Cup and the Club World Cup title. He has also earned 36 caps for the Argentina national team, scoring nine goals. Álvarez was a part of Lionel Scaloni's 2022 World Cup-winning squad and, more recently, retained the Copa America title this summer, beating Colombia in extra time.

His departure from Pep Guardiola's side comes after he stated recently: "there is an 85-90 per cent chance we will have the same squad." Guardiola did not completely confirm there would be no further departures from his squad but he did rule out any chance of selling star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne this summer. Álvarez is the second striker to join Los Colchoneros this window after ex-Crystal Palace player Alexander Solorth swapped Villarreal for the Spanish capital earlier this month in a move worth £27m.