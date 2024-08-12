Bournemouth have a huge task on their hands just days before the Premier League season begins.

Dominic Solanke's transfer to Spurs has left a significant gap in their squad. His 19 goals last season made Andoni Iraola's men top half challengers - they need to replace that to come close to a repeat this time around. Reports indicate that Porto striker Evanilson is viewed as the ideal candidate, with the club's striking an agreement on Thursday. The south coast side have had to part with over £40million to sign the Brazilian, who has played in Portugal since 2020. A big fee for a big task - is he the one to successfully lead the Cherries' forward line?

🚨🍒 EXCLUSIVE: Bournemouth agree deal to sign Brazilian striker Evanilson from Porto, here we go!



Deal in place for package worth €47m for Brazilian forward to be the replacement for Solanke.



Porto also has 10% sell-on clause.



Medical tests booked, Evanilson travels soon. pic.twitter.com/huhjIeJC8z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2024

Evanilson came through the youth ranks at Brazilian club Fluminense, who also produced talents such as Marcelo, Thiago Silva and Brighton's João Pedro, before joining Porto in 2020. While in Portugal, the forward has scored 60 goals and contributed 21 assists in 154 appearances, winning the league once and the Portuguese cup three times. Last season he was the club's top goalscorer with 17 in Liga Portugal and the Champions League, boasting an average of 0.53 goal contributions (goals + assists) per game - Dominic Solanke sat on 0.50 in England. The striker's creative talents being just as strong as his finishing will offer huge encouragement to the Cherries' hierarchy. It is this combination of creation and finishing that will help the 24-year-old should he move to the Vitality Stadium, with the onus on the co-operation of the front three rather than reliance on a single goalscorer. Iraola aims for a trio which consists of a strong central striker, who not only looks to score but can also set up chances to a pair of gifted, pacy wingers - most often Luis Sinisterra and Justin Kluivert.

The flair and speed that Evanilson possesses means that he can both spring counter-attacks alongside breaking through defensive lines from his own half with pace, but his physicality will be called into question. Solanke's time at Bournemouth was characterised by his strength on the half-turn, combined with his clinical finishing. His strength to hold off Daiki Hashioka, before receiving the ball to shoot, is what led to his goal that kick-started Bournemouth's 4-3 comeback against Luton in March.

Hey Siri, define outrageous pic.twitter.com/BrPc9Q53Cb — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 14, 2024

Last season in the Premier League, he won 2.65 aerial duels per 90 mins, scoring four headed goals. If Evanilson wants to hit the ground running in England he will have to improve on his sole headed goal in last year's league campaign and his 1.39 aerial duels won per 90. The cliché for strikers joining the Premier League for the first time is their struggle to adapt to the physicality of the defenders. The Brazilian may have to hit the gym if he wants to stand a chance against the pacy giants of Virgil van Dijk and Micky van de Ven, who will be able match his own speed.

Evanilson also played a regular part in Porto's recent Champions League campaigns - although he hasn't provided any goal contributions in his eight games against English sides. While Bournemouth don't have any European football to contend with, fans will be reassured to know that he only missed seven games through injury in 23/24, despite the addition workload of midweek action. This will set him up nicely for the typical demand of the English football schedule that results in a Carabao Cup fixture on a (here comes the cliché) cold night in Stoke...or West Ham as the second round draw recently handed them.

The striker's performances in Europe caught the eye of the Brazil national team and in June he made his debut against Mexico in a friendly. He was then selected for his nation's Copa America squad, although he played a largely benchwarmer role, making just one appearance in the loss to Uruguay at the quarter-finals stage. Regardless of his nation's performance this summer, it's clear that this is a player who is still in the early stages of his career but has adapted to European football. The most positive next step he could make is to secure a move to England's top-flight, where he can outshine the recently departed Solanke.