Michael Olise

Michael Olise leaves Crystal Palace for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich

By Sporting Life
12:58 · MON July 08, 2024

Michael Olise has set his sights on winning silverware with Bayern Munich after completing his move from Crystal Palace.

Olise has signed a five-year contract with the German giants, who also have England captain Harry Kane in their ranks and are managed by former Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

The 22-year-old winger joined Palace from Reading in July 2021 and made 90 appearances for the Eagles, scoring 16 goals.

“The talks with FC Bayern were very positive and I’m very happy to now be playing for such a big club,” Olise told his new club’s website.

“It’s a great challenge and that’s exactly what I was looking for.

“I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring that we win as many titles as possible with our team in the coming years.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “We are hugely proud of what Michael has achieved at Crystal Palace, a club where he has developed greatly as a player.

“We respect his desire to further test himself at the highest level of world football, and I would like to personally wish him the very best for his next adventure with Bayern Munich in Germany which I’m sure we will all follow closely.”

