Oliver Glasner: How far can Crystal Palace under new coach?

Not because there isn’t much detail beneath the surface – quite the opposite – but because it captures many of the qualities that have made him an instant success at Crystal Palace: understated, humble, and adaptable.

There are aspects of his tactical approach that can come together to form a coherent playing style, namely the aggressive pressing traps in midfield that lead to those sudden super-charged attacks in the transition, but broadly speaking Glasner is a meticulous researcher and tinkerer.

Find the weak spot; find a way to score goals. That really is the philosophy – and it’s self-evidently a pretty good one.

Palace have scored 21 goals in 11 Premier League games under Glasner and have won 18 points in the process, putting them fifth in the table on form since his first match on February 24. Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored nine goals in that time and Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze have nine goal contributions between them.

It all stems from that adaptability. Glasner has put round pegs in round holes, changing the formation and turning the dial on his preferred tactics to suit what’s at his disposal, taking pains not to overload the players with information but instead give them a framework within which to work out their own solutions.

That is a longwinded way of saying he has taken the shackles off, although unlike Roy Hodgson’s brief foray into free-flowing attacking football towards the end of last season there is a structure in place that emphasises a stringent pressing game.

We saw this most prominently in those headline wins against Liverpool and Manchester United: a trigger heard and everyone pressing together onto the weakest player; a flurry of runners streaming towards the opposition goal.

The Glasner basics were laid down during warm-weather training in Marbella when a postponed fixture and the March international break gave Palace a mini-summer. They worked on a new fitness regime – essential for a complex modern pressing game – and spent long days working on the tactical minutiae, dissecting old performances and pouring over future plans.

From here, the rest of the work has been putting the right players in the right place; bending to the demands of the job rather than imposing a vision onto them.