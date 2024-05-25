Manchester United win FA Cup final with 2-1 victory over Manchester City

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo fired United into a commanding first-half lead on what proved to be a rare off-day for Premier League champions City.

Jeremy Doku halved the deficit late on to set up a nail-biting finish but it wasn't enough as United held on for victory.

For Erik ten Hag, it was a welcome result despite his expected imminent departure, after reports on Friday that United were set to sack their manager regardless of the outcome.

Regarding his future at Old Trafford, Ten Hag said: "I don’t know. The only thing I’m doing is preparing my team, developing my team, progressing my team and individual players. To me this is a project. When I came here it was a mess, we know better but we are by far not where we want to be.

"Football is about winning trophies, I want to play the best football and at the end it is about winning games and trophies and that’s the mentality we’ve brought in.

On Saturday's shock win, he said: "The team showed so much resilience and I am proud of them."