Manchester City win 23/24 Premier League title with final day victory over West Ham

Manchester City made it four Premier League titles in a row after beating West Ham 3-1 on the final day of the season.

Pep Guardiola's side knew victory would be enough to lift England's top trophy once again, and they made no mistake in front of their own supporters. Phil Foden's strike less than 90 seconds in settled any nerves, and the winger followed it up with another in the 18th minute to send the home side well on their way.

But a spectacular overhead kick from Mohammed Kudus halved the deficit just before the half-time break. City pushed in their efforts to retain the two-goal advantage, and when the ball fell to Rodri on the hour mark, he made no mistake in finding the bottom corner. They beat Arsenal to the prize, who had to settle for second after a strong campaign of their own.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners secured victory over Everton, but their 20-year wait for the crown continues. City, meanwhile, have become the first team in the history of the English top-flight to win four titles in a row. It marks Guardiola's sixth Premier League title at the helm, adding to an impressive trophy haul that includes the Champions League and both domestic cups. Only Sir Alex Ferguson (13) has won more titles in the top tier of English football.