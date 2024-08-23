İlkay Gündoğan makes remarkable Manchester City return from Barcelona

İlkay Gündoğan has rejoined Manchester City after leaving Barcelona for free, despite still having two years left on his contract.

The 33-year-old has signed a one-year deal at the Etihad Stadium - reuniting with Pep Guardiola. Speaking to the club website he said: "My seven years at Manchester City were a time of pure contentment for me, both on and off the pitch. "To have the opportunity to return here means so much. Honestly, I cannot wait to wear the City shirt again."

City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “İlkay is one of the finest professionals I have ever worked with. His dedication to football and his approach to every single training session is something special. “He is also an exceptional midfielder. His reading of the game, his football intelligence, his technical quality and his leadership make him an excellent addition to our squad. “To be able to bring him back here is fantastic news for everyone. He will help us in our main objective, which is to win trophies, but he will also be an inspiration to so many.”

Gündoğan, who captained City during their treble-winning season, left the club to join Barcelona in the same month he became their first skipper to lift a Champions League trophy. In his previous spell with the club, he won five Premier League titles, the Carabao Cup three times, alongside the FA Cup and Community Shield on two occasions. His 304th, and what was previously thought to be his final, appearance ended with success in the Champions League final over Inter. Gündoğan was also voted German Footballer of the Year in 2023, earning 82 caps for the national side.