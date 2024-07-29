Arsenal complete deal for Riccardo Calafiori; Emile Smith Rowe on brink of Fulham move

Calafiori, 22, was highlighted as a priority target for the Gunners this season and they have landed their man for a fee of £42million.

Calafiori has signed a five-year deal at the Emirates having played for Italy during their Euro 2024 campaign.

“We welcome Riccardo and his family to Arsenal. He is a great signing and gives us huge strength to reinforce our defence,” said manager Mikel Arteta.

“Riccardo is a big personality and character, with specific skills which will make us stronger as we push to win major trophies.

“He has already shown great development in recent seasons with his performances for both Bologna and Italy, with his progression and development in the past year being really impressive.

“We’re looking forward to working with Riccardo, integrating him into the squad, and supporting him in the years to come.”