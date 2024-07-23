Arsenal have made the bold decision to focus their transfer efforts on a new defender rather than a striker.

It might baffle some, but with Mikel Arteta firmly putting his faith in Kai Havertz, the North London club is now in the final stages of securing a deal for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori in a move expected to be around £42.1 million. The Italian side has been firm on this amount and discussions are ongoing regarding the payment structure, though many aspects of the deal are now agreed upon. Basel, Calafiori's former club, will receive 50% of Bologna's profit from the deal. This has, of course, added complications to the transfer, but reports suggest that it’ll eventually be agreed. So what can we expect from Calafiori, the man who dazzled for Italy in Euro 2024? You may be inclined to suspect this was a mere snap call by the Gunners, who were simply enamoured by Calafiori’s displays in this summer's competition. But the fact is the defender is one of the best prospects in Europe today. Riccardo Calafiori Transfer Value: How much is he worth now? According to our player valuation model, Calafiori has an estimated transfer value of €17.2 million.

His value has skyrocketed following his tremendous season in Serie A last term. He was worth €2.5 million when Bologna bought him in the summer of 2023 for €4 million, but now that’s more than quadrupled. What will Calafiori add to Arsenal? Simply put, Arsenal are signing one of the best defenders in Serie A. Last year, the Italy international was a rock in Bologna's remarkable qualification for the the top level of European football for the first time since the 1960s. Much of their achievement had to do with the handiwork of new Juventus boss Thiago Motta. It was his tinkering with Calafiori’s role that helped him excel.

Naturally a left-back, Calafiori was converted into a centre-back by the head coach last season. He made 1.80 tackles per 90 minutes and his 1.92 interceptions meant that only two Serie A centre-backs registered more in the 2023/24 campaign. In Serie A, he also ranked first for possession-adjusted interceptions, second for offensive duels, and third for dribbles. Incredibly, the youngster made an average of 7.43 recoveries per 90 minutes, an obscene amount for a player poised further back. Furthermore, no centre-back in the Italian top-flight notched more assists than Calafiori (five) last season.

Over the past two seasons, there has been a habit among coaches of playing four centre-backs, using them almost in a full-back position. But the 22-year-old is the opposite - operating as a full-back who is poised as a central defender, not too dissimilar to how Kyle Walker is used. Calafiori is superb on the ball. He can carry and pass from deep, as was evident from his superb assist for Mattia Zaccagni at Euro 2024.

WOW! 😮



Mattia Zaccagni equalises right at the death for Italy who now qualify through to the round of 16! 🇮🇹#BBCEuros #Euro2024 #CROITA pic.twitter.com/MyNiDgoCmE — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 24, 2024

Though he played in Italy’s tumultuous Euro 2024 campaign as a centre-back, he is expected to feature as a left-back at Arsenal. This is due to Gabriel's outstanding form at left centre-back, while William Saliba is irreplaceable. Calafiori can invert into midfield and this means that he is likely to replicate Oleksandr Zinchenko’s role if needed. His move to the Emirates will strengthen Arsenal’s starting XI but it may also displace some of their players such as the aforementioned Zinchenko, maybe even Ben White. Arteta may look to see the player in pre-season before making a judgment, but there is a massive appreciation for defenders who can play a multitude of roles in the modern game, and Calafiori fits the bill on that front perfectly.