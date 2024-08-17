Premier League: Everton thumped by Brighton; favourites get the job done

Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton tenure began with an impressive win at Everton, while there were wins for Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle.

Bright start for Hurzeler Everton’s final-season farewell to Goodison Park began with a demoralising display against Brighton whose new head coach Fabian Hurzeler marked his Premier League debut with a 3-0 victory. There was little doubt about the validity of the goals from Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra – although Toffees boss Sean Dyche will have a major issue with how they were conceded – but the major talking point came with the score at 1-0 just two minutes into the second half. Referee Simon Hooper adjudged Lewis Dunk to have fouled Dominic Calvert-Lewin, only for VAR Darren England to ask the official to view the pitchside monitor.

However, the in-ground technology initially failed as no replay was seemingly shown on the large television screen but the Premier League subsequently confirmed a back-up monitor was used allowing Hooper to reverse his decision. Everton’s misery was complete in the 66th minute when Ashley Young, Dyche’s only fit right-back, was sent off for pulling back Mitoma as he bore down on goal. The club are also likely to face an investigation after an object was thrown at Brighton players celebrating the first goal in front of the Bullens Road stand. Young had set a new record as Everton’s oldest outfield player at the age of 39 years 39 days – eight years older than Brighton’s youthful new head coach. Wolves Kai-boshed at the Emirates Arsenal began their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Wolves at the Emirates as goals in either half from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka got Mikel Arteta’s side off to the ideal start in their quest to end a 21-year wait for the title. Though comfortable in the end, the result had looked in the balance for a period in the second half when the visitors had chances to peg Arsenal back and wipe out the lead given to them after 25 minutes by Havertz’s close-range header. Wolves’ Matheus Cunha had a golden opportunity to level from a horrendous error from William Saliba but badly miscued his side’s best chance to equalise. Saka sent relief around the stadium when he blasted in at the near post 16 minutes from time, settling Arsenal nerves and easing the path to victory on the opening weekend.

Newboys beaten Joelinton fired 10-man Newcastle to an opening day Premier League victory over promoted Southampton on an eventful afternoon at St James’ Park. The Brazilian’s 45th-minute strike secured a 1-0 win for the Magpies, who played with a numerical disadvantage for more than an hour after Fabian Schar was controversially sent off after thrusting his head at Saints debutant Ben Brereton Diaz. Russell Martin’s visitors, who were the better team even before the Switzerland defender’s dismissal, left Tyneside having learned a harsh lesson about life in the top flight as they failed to make the most of a gilt-edged chance to launch their campaign in style. Liverpool forwards Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah spoiled Ipswich’s Premier League return and handed new boss Arne Slot a debut victory. Ipswich were back in the top flight for the first time in 22 years after consecutive promotions under Kieran McKenna and edged a tight first half in front of a buoyant Portman Road crowd. Liverpool, who finished third in Jurgen Klopp’s last season, went up a level after the break with Jota able to force the opener on the hour mark after an assist by Salah. Salah went from provider to scorer five minutes later with a smart finish and it proved enough to ensure Slot made a triumphant start with a 2-0 win on the road.