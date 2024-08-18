Raheem Sterling next club odds: Representatives ask for "clarity" after forward left out of Chelsea squad against Man City

Raheem Sterling's representatives have asked for "clarity" after the forward was left out of Chelsea's squad against Manchester City.
In an unusual step, the agency representing Sterling issued a statement when the team news was released before Sunday's Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.
"He returned to England two weeks early to conduct individual training, and has had a positive pre-season under the new coach, who he has developed a good working relationship with," said the statement.
"He is committed, as ever, to delivering at the highest level for Chelsea FC and the fans, who he holds in high regard, and given his inclusion in official club pre-match material this week, our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekend’s fixture in some capacity.
"As a camp, we have always had positive dialogue with, and assurance from, Chelsea FC in relation to Raheem’s future at the club, so we look forward to gaining clarity on the situation.
"Until then, we will continue to support Raheem’s desire to start the new season positively."
New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who has seen the club spend almost £200m on 11 arrivals this summer, was asked about the issue before the match.
"The manager has to make some decisions. Sometimes players don't like it, that's normal.
"Just a technical decision, no more than that."
