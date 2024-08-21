How does Unai Emery ensure Aston Villa remain successful this season?

In a remarkable 23/24 season, Aston Villa qualified for the Champions League and went deep into the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League.

Though key signings like Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby were made, Unai Emery’s impact on improving players already at Villa - such as John McGinn and Ollie Watkins - have enhanced the squad. His successful time in the West Midlands is largely due to his ability to better those already within the group. Emery took charge in October 2022 after Steven Gerrard’s disastrous reign left them close to the relegation zone with 12 games played. They not only survived but thrived, guiding them to 7th that season.

Since his arrival, the only teams to collect more points are Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool. The turnaround has been spectacular and is the blueprint for teams looking to break into the top-six powered by a maverick, meticulous manager. Famous for his record in cup competitions, Emery has won the Europa League four times and emphasised the importance of wanting to go far in the Champions League: "I don't want to play in the Champions League get there and not be competitive. We will be competitive." The former Villarreal manager also mentioned: "We’re not contenders to be in the top four. There are seven teams who are contenders more than us."

Unai Emery guided Aston Villa to the Champions League

Perhaps Emery was lowering expectations early into the season. Still, he's aware of the strenuous impact the Champions League will have on Villa's schedule as they attempt to balance being in Europe’s top competition for the first time since 1982. As the Emery revolution at Villa Park rumbles on, the question now is not about him bringing success to the club, but whether he can maintain the lofty standards he’s now set. All in on Emery In his last three jobs before taking charge of Aston Villa, Emery only had more than one full season at one of them: Villarreal. Though you can certainly make a case to say this Villa side is better, in seasons where they won the Europa League and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League the LaLiga form suffered, finishing 7th twice. Unlike the jobs he’s had in recent years, Emery is being tasked with creating a club that consistently competes in the Europe's elite competitions for the long-term rather than just being brilliant in cup competitions. Villa’s owners have moved heaven and earth to forge a footballing structure that revolves around Emery.

Unai Emery has put pen to paper on a new five-year deal as @AVFCOfficial head coach ✍️ pic.twitter.com/2mJD8rlzPS — Premier League (@premierleague) May 27, 2024

A new contract signed in April of last season granted the manager more autonomy, meaning he was able to bring the coaches and analysts he wanted across to Birmingham. Damian Vidagany, who Emery has known for 16 years since his time at Valencia, has now transformed from assistant to director of football working with Monchi. Villa believe they have an elite coach under Emery and have given him what he wants to build on the success he has brought. Dealing with PSR Villa reported a loss of £119 million after tax in the year ending in May 2023, when PSR rules state that clubs are only allowed a loss of £105 million. Yet the structure of the club has shrewdly navigated the PSR danger while also strengthening the team.

Douglas Luiz has departed for Juventus

Douglas Luiz was deemed the necessary big name that had to depart to balance the books, leaving for £42m to Juventus with Samuel Ilinj Junior and Enzo Barrenechea heading the other way. Youth prospects Tim Iroegbunam and Omari Kellyman were both sold to Everton and Chelsea for a total of £28m, whilst Moussa Diaby heralded as a marquee signing last summer joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad. Bold decisions to lose key members of the team but decisions that were necessary in order for Villa to begin a new cycle of PSR.

VILLA DRAW FIRST BLOOD! 💥



Three minutes into his Aston Villa Premier League debut and Amadou Onana is on the scoresheet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k0rWqrJZZz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 17, 2024

The coveted signing of Amadou Onana for £50m was a statement that Villa are here to stay, while they've also acquired the services of a rejuvenated Ross Barkley for £5m from Luton. The adaptable tactics How Emery may manage the season is in a similar vein to the flexible tactics we saw previously to manage the workload on players and adapt to different opponents. In the Champions League, we may see Villa revert to their six at the back when needing to stay compact away from home. At Villa Park they’re likely to opt for their inventive high line which catches opponents out frequently, leading them to believe they have found space in behind Villa’s defence.

Reverting to a back-six and staying compact will allow Villa to see games out and hit teams on the break in the dog days of the season when players suffer from fatigue. Emery already had the experience last season of managing a squad that had to deal with playing on Thursdays and at the weekend. Similarly, in-possession Villa are multi-faceted in attack. They can threaten teams by going direct to Watkins or Bailey in behind when a team presses them up top.

However, they also use their midfielders, who start on paper as ‘wingers’ but confuse the opposition by dropping in from attack to combine with others in the build-up while another pushes up to create a 4v4 and stretch defences. In the below example, Youri Tielemans is dropping while McGinn pushes up.

Villa's multi-functionality will help navigate their biggest season yet against different opposition and circumstances. The next step for them is to carry on and continue their journey to become a mainstay in the upper echelons of club football after initial success. This is a feat few have managed, as many have a brilliant solitary season and fall apart thereafter. Villa will be hoping that by heavily buying into Emery and catering to his needs, it will bring success for the foreseeable future.