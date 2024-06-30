Sporting Life
Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz joins Juventus from Aston Villa for £42m

By Sporting Life
14:07 · SUN June 30, 2024

Italian giants Juventus have signed Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa for £42m on a five-year contract.

The Brazil midfielder, 26, spent five seasons at Villa Park, scoring 22 goals in 204 appearances.

He found the net nine times in 35 Premier League matches last term to help the club secure a top-four finish.

His new club said on their official website: “Welcome to Juventus, Douglas. We can’t wait to see you on the pitch!”

