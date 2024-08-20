Aaron Ramsdale: Wolves make bid to sign Arsenal and England goalkeeper

Wolves have made an offer to sign Arsenal and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on a season-long loan.
The PA news agency reports the bid, submitted on Monday, also includes an option to buy at the end of the campaign.
Ramsdale fell out of favour last season as manager Mikel Arteta promoted David Raya to number one and he made just 11 appearances, only two of which came after the turn of the year.
Despite his lack of activity the 26-year-old, whose contract has two further years to run, was still included in England’s Euro 2024 squad - they were beaten in the final by Spain.
Before that tournament Ramsdale told talkSPORT: “No footballer wants to not play. I’ve had a tough year personally not playing and I never want to do that again.”
