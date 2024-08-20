Sporting Life
Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale: Wolves make bid to sign Arsenal and England goalkeeper

By Sporting Life
11:35 · TUE August 20, 2024

Wolves have made an offer to sign Arsenal and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on a season-long loan.

The PA news agency reports the bid, submitted on Monday, also includes an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

Ramsdale fell out of favour last season as manager Mikel Arteta promoted David Raya to number one and he made just 11 appearances, only two of which came after the turn of the year.

Despite his lack of activity the 26-year-old, whose contract has two further years to run, was still included in England’s Euro 2024 squad - they were beaten in the final by Spain.

Before that tournament Ramsdale told talkSPORT: “No footballer wants to not play. I’ve had a tough year personally not playing and I never want to do that again.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS