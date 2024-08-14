Will Everton kick on under Sean Dyche in the 24/25 Premier League season?

There is so much anger and emotion involved when it comes to Everton.

A club whose fans are fed up and frustrated, having to endure nail-biting relegation battles and points deductions in the last few years - staying in the Premier League by a nose hair. Failed takeover bids and boardroom uncertainty have plunged the club into flirting with danger frequently. As a takeover bid for the club from investment group 777 Partners fell through in June, it was considered somewhat of a blessing in disguise.

The Roma-owning consortium, the Friedkin Group, were said to be interested in purchasing the club but dramatically pulled out after taking their time in examining the club's debt, even after loaning them £200m to help pay for the new stadium. Rumours have also swirled of another possible points deduction. Despite the constant noise surrounding the club, they will be hoping this is finally the season in which they can move forward, the off-the-pitch issues put to bed, and Sean Dyche getting them up the table.

💻 Opta’s supercomputer predicts Everton to finish 13th this season with just a 9.1% chance of relegation.



After simulating the Premier League season 10,000 times, it has Everton picking up an average of 46.7 points.



It's remarkable that without the eight points deducted last season, Everton would've been just outside of the top half. Even with it they managed to comfortably steer 14 points clear of relegation under the excellent stewardship of Dyche. In the past eight seasons, Everton have gone through ten managers and but now they may finally have the right man at the helm to bring much needed continuity. The 24/25 season will be the club's final season at Goodison Park, and they'll be looking to mark the occasion with a very positive campaign. What should Everton be aiming for in 24/25? It’s salient that the large amount of money spent under previous managers and those brought in (Carlo Ancelotti, Marco Silva, Rafa Benitez) were an attempt at breaking into the top six of the Premier League. Obviously, that spectacularly backfired.

Everton previously convinced Carlo Ancelotti to become their manager

The last three seasons have been spent contending with the repercussions of reckless, misguided spending to stay afloat in the top-flight. Barring further points deductions, the Toffees will be aiming for a comfortable mid-table spot with a priority on not being dragged into a relegation battle. The tension and anxiety can build with a feeling of déjà vu at Goodison if a few results go awry. But Dyche will be looking to build on the late form which saw Everton win four of their last six, including the Merseyside derby.

A formulated plan for scoring more goals must be prioritised. Everton were the second-lowest scorers in the league last season with only Sheffield United sitting below. Lifting the burden off of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s shoulders and moving away from an overreliance on set pieces is essential. An xG of 54 last season resulting in just 40 goals is a significant underperformance and further highlights their problems in front of goal. Noticeably, Dyche referenced the lack of a style of play in April, mentioning that because of the relegation predicament they were in, he didn’t have time to develop a clear system and instead had to prioritise winning. "I have to find a way to win," he is quoted by The Guardian. "This is not a time for style, this is a time to win. I have always said I am trying to get a base to work from, if you get that, and the club is in better health you can start developing styles."

With Dyche having a season-and-a-half under his belt at Everton, now would be the ideal time to develop a method of attack that can bring more goals. He mastered making Everton a tough team to beat, but in doing so the reliance on a route to goal was mainly to play direct balls into an often isolated Calvert-Lewin. With the essence on going long, it means Everton rarely control matches and found themselves on the back foot if that ball forward didn't work out. Direct balls, set pieces and the best defensive record outside the top three last season kept Everton up, but the next step must be injecting more ingenuity and variety to improve the attack. What’s happened in the transfer market? Crucially, they have kept a hold of Jarrad Branthwaite this summer at a cost of selling Amadou Onana for £50m to Aston Villa. The most important factor for the rest of the window may be to resist any further offers for their young centre-back but Jake O’Brien has been signed from Lyon and played at centre-back in pre-season with Branthwaite injured.

Jesper Lindstrom has joined Everton from Napoli

It seems as though Dyche recognised the lack of firepower in his team last season with Neal Maupay back following his loan spell at Brentford, winger Jesper Lindstrom signed from Napoli and attacking midfielder Iliman Ndiaye in from Marseille to bolster the attacking options. Meanwhile, Tim Iroegbunam arrives from Aston Villa as an Onana replacement to be an extra midfield option. What Dyche will be more concerned about, with the first game vs Brighton days away, is injuries. Everton had thirteen different players missing for at least one pre-season friendly, not allowing for players to get minutes under their belt and get up to physical condition. A midfield of James Garner, Abdoulaye Doucouré and Idrissa Gueye seemed to have been the first-choice trio with Onana sold but Garner is currently injured.

Jarrad Branthwaite staying is a priority for Everton

Everton will be pleased that Branthwaite is still at the club but have to deal with him possibly missing the start of the season. For now, the focus will be to forget the market and get as many players up to speed as possible, particularly with reports indicating further business may not arrive. Dyche’s accomplishments shouldn’t be ignored in the most trying of circumstances, and if the off-field noise can stay quiet, he has demonstrated that he could be the man to push them on this time around.