World Matchplay Darts 2025: Draw, schedule, results, betting odds and Sky TV coverage details

The full draw, schedule and results from the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay, which takes place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool from July 19-27.
The 32nd edition of the PDC's second-longest running major, which was first staged in 1994, is almost upon us as Luke Humphries bids to defend the Phil Taylor Trophy.
Humphries vies for favouritism with Luke Littler while the likes of Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Stephen Bunting and Gary Anderson will be out to stop them.
World Matchplay Darts 2024: Draw and tournament bracket
ROUND ONE
- (1) Luke Humphries v Gian van Veen
- (16) Danny Noppert v Cameron Menzies
- (8) Nathan Aspinall v Wessel Nijman
- (9) James Wade v Joe Cullen
- (4) Stephen Bunting v Ryan Joyce
- (13) Gary Anderson v Luke Woodhouse
- (5) Jonny Clayton v Martin Schindler
- (12) Dave Chisnall v Mike De Decker
- (2) Luke Littler v Ryan Searle
- (15) Peter Wright v Jermaine Wattimena
- (7) Damon Heta v Andrew Gilding
- (10) Rob Cross v Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (3) Michael van Gerwen v Raymond van Barneveld
- (14) Ross Smith v Josh Rock
- (6) Chris Dobey v Ricardo Pietreczko
- (11) Gerwyn Price v Daryl Gurney
World Matchplay Darts: Daily Schedule
- * Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death
Saturday July 19 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Four matches
Sunday July 20
Morning Session (1300 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Four matches
Evening Session (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Four matches
Monday July 21 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Four matches
Tuesday July 22 (1900 BST)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Four matches
Wednesday July 23 (1900 BST)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Four matches
Thursday July 24 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Two matches
Friday July 25 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Two matches
Saturday July 26 (1900 BST)
Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
- Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
Sunday July 27 (2030 BST)
Final (best of 35 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Sky Bet's World Matchplay Pre-Tournament Odds
Where can I watch the World Matchplay on television?
The tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).
Can I still buy tickets for the World Matchplay?
World Matchplay Format
- First Round - Best of 19 legs
- Second Round - Best of 21 legs
- Quarter-Finals - Best of 31 legs
- Semi-Finals - Best of 33 legs
- Final - Best of 35 legs
The World Matchplay is played in a legs format. Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death. For example, should a First Round game (best of 19 legs) reach 12-12, then the 25th leg would be the final and deciding leg.
Prize Fund
- Winner - £150,000
- Runner-Up - £70,000
- Semi-Finalists - £50,000
- Quarter-Finalists - £25,000
- Second Round Losers - £15,000
- First Round Losers - £10,000
- Total - £700,000
World Matchplay History
Since the World Matchplay was first held back in 1994, when Larry Butler beat Dennis Priestley, there has only been 13 different winners of this PDC major.
Unsurprisingly the most dominant player in its 28-year history is Phil Taylor with 16 titles - the last of which coming on his farewell appearance in 2017 - while Michael van Gerwen and Rod Harrington are the only other players to have lifted the trophy more than once.
The Power hit the first ever nine-dart finish to be broadcast live on UK television during the 2002 World Matchplay while he repeated the feat during the 2014 edition on his way to a seventh-straight Blackpool title.
The previous year he'd managed an astonishing three-dart average of 111.23 during his final victory over Adrian Lewis.
Taylor's seven-year winning streak from 2008 to 2014 was ended in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen emerged triumphed with a 18-12 victory over James Wade before winning it again 12 months later.
The Dutchman was favourite to defend his crown for a third time but Taylor had other ideas as he knocked him out en route to winning an emotional 16th title before his retirement.
The final of 2018 ended up being one of the most dramatic in the tournament's history, with Gary Anderson clinching the title for the first time thanks to a 21-18 victory over Mensur Suljovic having earlier hit a nine-dart finish against Joe Cullen.
Rob Cross, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall and Luke Humphries are the other recent players to get their names on the trophy.
Past Finals
Final scores in legs
- 1994 - Larry Butler 16-12 Dennis Priestley
- 1995 - Phil Taylor 16-11 Dennis Priestley
- 1996 - Peter Evison 16-14 Dennis Priestley
- 1997 - Phil Taylor 16-11 Alan Warriner
- 1998 - Rod Harrington 19-17 Ronnie Baxter
- 1999 - Rod Harrington 19-17 Peter Manley
- 2000 - Phil Taylor 18-12 Alan Warriner
- 2001 - Phil Taylor 18-10 Richie Burnett
- 2002 - Phil Taylor 18-16 John Part
- 2003 - Phil Taylor 18-12 Wayne Mardle
- 2004 - Phil Taylor 18-8 Mark Dudbridge
- 2005 - Colin Lloyd 18-12 John Part
- 2006 - Phil Taylor 18-9 James Wade
- 2007 - James Wade 18-7 Terry Jenkins
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 18-11 James Wade
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 18-4 Terry Jenkins
- 2010 - Phil Taylor 18-12 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 18-8 James Wade
- 2012 - Phil Taylor 18-15 James Wade
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 18-13 Adrian Lewis
- 2014 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Michael van Gerwen
- 2015 - Michael van Gerwen 18-12 James Wade
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 18-10 Phil Taylor
- 2017 - Phil Taylor 18-8 Peter Wright
- 2018 - Gary Anderson 21-19 Mensur Suljovic
- 2019 - Rob Cross 18-13 Michael Smith
- 2020 - Dimitri Van den Bergh 18-10 Gary Anderson
- 2021 - Peter Wright 18-9 Dimitri Van den Bergh
- 2022 - Michael van Gerwen 18-14 Gerwyn Price
- 2023 - Nathan Aspinall 18-6 Jonny Clayton
- 2024 - Luke Humphries 18-15 Michael van Gerwen
World Matchplay Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 16
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Rod Harrington - 2
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Nathan Aspinall - 1
- Peter Wright - 1
- Dimitri Van den Bergh - 1
- Rob Cross - 1
- Gary Anderson - 1
- Larry Butler - 1
- Peter Evison - 1
- Colin Lloyd - 1
- James Wade - 1