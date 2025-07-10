World Matchplay Darts 2025: Draw, schedule, results, betting odds and Sky TV coverage details

Humphries vies for favouritism with Luke Littler while the likes of Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Stephen Bunting and Gary Anderson will be out to stop them.

The 32nd edition of the PDC's second-longest running major, which was first staged in 1994, is almost upon us as Luke Humphries bids to defend the Phil Taylor Trophy.

Do we need more variety in darts? Five new tournament ideas including Royal Rumble and Ryder Cup!

The tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

The World Matchplay is played in a legs format. Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death. For example, should a First Round game (best of 19 legs) reach 12-12, then the 25th leg would be the final and deciding leg.

Prize Fund

Winner - £150,000

Runner-Up - £70,000

Semi-Finalists - £50,000

Quarter-Finalists - £25,000

Second Round Losers - £15,000

First Round Losers - £10,000

Total - £700,000

World Matchplay History

Since the World Matchplay was first held back in 1994, when Larry Butler beat Dennis Priestley, there has only been 13 different winners of this PDC major.

Unsurprisingly the most dominant player in its 28-year history is Phil Taylor with 16 titles - the last of which coming on his farewell appearance in 2017 - while Michael van Gerwen and Rod Harrington are the only other players to have lifted the trophy more than once.

The Power hit the first ever nine-dart finish to be broadcast live on UK television during the 2002 World Matchplay while he repeated the feat during the 2014 edition on his way to a seventh-straight Blackpool title.

The previous year he'd managed an astonishing three-dart average of 111.23 during his final victory over Adrian Lewis.

Taylor's seven-year winning streak from 2008 to 2014 was ended in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen emerged triumphed with a 18-12 victory over James Wade before winning it again 12 months later.

The Dutchman was favourite to defend his crown for a third time but Taylor had other ideas as he knocked him out en route to winning an emotional 16th title before his retirement.

The final of 2018 ended up being one of the most dramatic in the tournament's history, with Gary Anderson clinching the title for the first time thanks to a 21-18 victory over Mensur Suljovic having earlier hit a nine-dart finish against Joe Cullen.

Rob Cross, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall and Luke Humphries are the other recent players to get their names on the trophy.

Past Finals

Final scores in legs

World Matchplay Most Titles