World Matchplay 2024: Darts predictions, betting tips and preview for the Sky Sports-televised major at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool

The Sky Sports-televised World Matchplay gets under way this weekend and our Chris Hammer brings you his quarter-by-quarter preview and tips.

Darts betting tips: World Matchplay 3pts Luke Humphries to win the World Matchplay at 3/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Chris Dobey to win the World Matchplay at 50/1 (Sky Bet, 1/2, 1,2) 1pt Ross Smith to win quarter two at 13/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair, Betfred) 1pt Dave Chisnall to win quarter three at 6/1 (Ladbrokes) 1pt Luke Littler to hit a nine-darter in the tournament at 10/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A glorious summer of sport is cranked up another notch at Blackpool's Winter Gardens for the 31st staging of the World Matchplay, and for the first time ever there's an unseeded player vying for favourtism. Luke Littler will make more history by becoming the youngest player ever to feature in this iconic event having qualified with absolute ease after just six months on the PDC Tour and he'd probably head the betting were it not for the fact he faces second seed and three-time champion Michael van Gerwen in the first round. He's in the opposite half of the draw to Luke Humphries so no doubt there'll be plenty of darts fans expecting a repeat of the World Championship final when the showpiece reaches its climax on July 21 - but there are plenty of other viable contenders bidding to upset the odds. WATCH: RANKING THE MAJOR WINNERS AT THEIR PEAK

World Matchplay: Quarter One (1) Luke Humphries v Ricardo Pietreczko

(16) Stephen Bunting v Ryan Joyce

(8) Jonny Clayton v Raymond van Barneveld

(9) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Martin Schindler Sky Bet odds to win quarter: Humphries 4/5, Clayton 6/1, Van den Bergh 7/1, Schindler 7/1, Bunting 7/1, Joyce 16/1, van Barneveld 22/1, Pietreczko 50/1 It's somewhat surprising that LUKE HUMPHRIES has only picked up one title since beating Luke Littler to become world champion but he has reached four other finals - including the UK Open and Premier League - and his seasonal average in all competitions of 99.28 is second only to Gary Anderson. Cool Hand perhaps isn't producing 100+ averages at quite the same prolific rate he was during his truly dominant spell but apart from an extremely rare stinker in February when he averaged 81 in one match, he never seems to sink lower than his 'B' game and this relentless consistency will be key for another crack at a 'proper', long-format major. Of course he's won the last three of those - the World Championship, Grand Slam of Darts and World Grand Prix - which is testament to his ever growing mental strength and 'darts fitness' which was certainly superior to anyone else during that period, and I'd still fancy him to maintain his highest levels longer than anyone else. Masters champion Stephen Bunting, who averaged an astonishing 117.12 on the European Tour last month, clearly has the confidence and ability to cause him problems if they meet in round two while form horse Jonny Clayton, UK Open winner Dimitri Van den Bergh and the steady improver Martin Schindler are potential quarter-final problems but I wouldn't anticipate any of them living with him at that stage of the event. Not only do I expect Humphries to come through this quarter but I fancy him to remind everyone why he's the world champion during the latter stages and add yet another major crown to his already glittering CV. Verdict: Luke Humphries to win CLICK HERE to back Luke Humphries to win the title with Sky Bet

World Matchplay: Quarter Two (4) Gerwyn Price v Daryl Gurney

(13) Ross Smith v Josh Rock

(5) Nathan Aspinall v Luke Woodhouse

(12) Danny Noppert v James Wade Sky Bet odds to win quarter: Price 15/8, Aspinall 7/2, Rock 11/2, Noppert 6/1, Smith 17/2, Gurney 12/1, Wade 14/1, Woodhouse 28/1 Gerwyn Price is favourite to come through this quarter but there are question marks hovering over the Iceman following a disappointing first half of the season, while he also missed the recent World Cup of Darts due to health issues. Price returned to action at the two Players Championship events last week without setting the world alight and he's actually only managed one 100+ average in his last 12 matches since winning on the World Series Tour at the start of June. There have been a smattering of A* displays from Price this year including five averages of 110 or more but the consistency of previous seasons isn't quite there and that explains why he's only reached one ranked final, which he lost to Martin Schindler on the European Tour. The player I think could be his greatest threat in this quarter is ROSS SMITH, who has really found some winning momentum over the past few weeks having reached two tournament finals, winning the most recent of them. The Englishman has now won 11 of his last 14 matches, including a stunning Players Championship final performance against Wesley Plaisier which he won 8-7 with a 107.6 average, while he also beat Josh Rock, who he plays first in Blackpool, en route to a European Tour final at the end of June with a 106 average. Rock is enjoying a decent season too so it won't be an easy opening assignment but if he gets through that I feel his 180 firepower will get the Winter Gardens volume up against Price, should the latter get past the in-form Daryl Gurney, and pile on the pressure. It's hard to pick which one of Nathan Aspinall, Luke Woodhouse, Danny Noppert or James Wade will make it through to the quarters but the top mini-section is stronger. Verdict: Ross Smith to win the quarter CLICK HERE to back Ross Smith to win the quarter with Sky Bet

