Nick Rockett earns provisional Timeform rating of 166

Nick Rockett joins Many Clouds who recorded the same figure when successful in 2015. Tiger Roll (2019) and I Am Maximus (2024) were both 1 lb below on 165.

The performances of this year's second and third I Am Maximus and Grangeclare West were very noteworthy too, the pair running to 168 and 164.

The best performances on Timeform ratings in the race in the time period came from Suny Bay (171 when second in 1998) and Master Oats (168 when seventh in 1995).

Timeform’s senior chase handicapper Phil Turner said: “Today's race was clearly all about the record-breaking achievements of Willie Mullins, who became the first trainer to saddle the first three in the National - he was also responsible for two of the next four home for good measure!

"That said, his equine stars were making their own bit of Aintree history too. Many Clouds is the only horse since Red Rum's golden era in the 1970s to have shouldered more than 11-8 to victory and Nick Rockett posted a top-class performance in winning today - indeed, his provisional Timeform rating of 166 is 1 lb higher than that achieved by recent dual National winner Tiger Roll.

"The fact that both placed horses I Am Maximus and Grangeclare West also posted lofty ratings today is a reflection of how different the modern-day Grand National has evolved due to the modified course in recent decades. For example, the first three in today's race all feature among the ten best National performances on Timeform ratings from the past thirty years, so it has to be viewed as one of the classiest ever renewals of the big race.

"An honourable mention should go to I Am Maximus, who actually ran to a slightly higher level of form than when winning last year - fellow National runners-up Crisp (173 in 1973) and Suny Bay (171 in 1998) are the only horses to run to a higher rating in the race in Timeform's history."