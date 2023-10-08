World Grand Prix darts final: Gerwyn Price v Luke Humphries predictions, betting tips, odds, statistics, H2H record & Sky Sports TV time

Gerwyn Price and Luke Humphries collide in Sunday night's Boylesports World Grand Prix final in Leicester so check out our preview with statistics, routes to the final, head-to-head records and tips.

Darts betting tips: World Grand Prix final 2pts Luke Humphries to beat Gerwyn Price at 2/1 (Boylesports) 1pt either player to miss their first three darts at a starting double of the match at 13/8 (Ladbrokes) 1pt Price to hit 8+ 180s and 2+ 100 checkouts at 11/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt both players to hit a 120+ checkout and 16+ 180s in the match at 100/30 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Gerwyn Price (2/5) v Luke Humphries (7/4) TV Coverage & start time: Sky Sports, 1930 BST Sunday October 8

Sky Sports, 1930 BST Sunday October 8 Format: Best of nine sets. All Sets are the best of five legs. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

4-6 - 2023 US Darts Masters QF

10-6 - 2020 Players Championship Finals

6-6 - 2019 Premier League Gerwyn Price heads into this clash with the superior head-to-head record overall but Luke Humphries has got the better of him in their two meetings this year - firstly at the US Darts Masters at Madison Square Garden and then in the semi-finals of the Hungarian Darts Trophy. If anything, it's Cool Hand who has the phycological advantage in this particular factor.

2023 World Grand Prix statistics Tournament Average

Price : 87.87 (14 sets, 56 legs)

Humphries : 86.54 (14 sets, 64 legs)

: 87.87 (14 sets, 56 legs) : 86.54 (14 sets, 64 legs) Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Price: 14 (0.25)

Humphries : 13 (0.20)

14 (0.25) : 13 (0.20) Checkout %

Price: 37.3% (38/102)

Humphries : 35.8% (39/109)

37.3% (38/102) : 35.8% (39/109) Double-in %

Price: 38% (56/146)

Humphries : 50% (64/127)

38% (56/146) : 50% (64/127) 100+ checkouts (per leg won) & high checkout

Price: 5 (0.13) & 120

Humphries : 3 (0.07) & 138

5 (0.13) & 120 : 3 (0.07) & 138 Scoreless starting visits

Price : 19 across 56 legs

Humphries : 6 across 64 legs

: 19 across 56 legs : 6 across 64 legs Legs away first throw

Price: 24 (43%)

Humphries: 31 (48%) It's pretty clear to see that while Gerwyn Price has been the heavier scorer and more ruthless on his finishing doubles, the key to Luke Humphries' success has been the way he starts a leg. Cool Hand has only failed to get away in six visits over 64 legs which is extremely impressive - especially when you consider the Iceman has fired blanks in 19 visits across his four matches. Humphries has pinned a starting double with his very first dart of a leg 31 times from those 64 legs (48%) whereas Price has managed it 24 times (43%). If the Newbury ace can maintain that clinical level of getting away then he'll put Price under more pressure than he's faced all tournament so far. You'll have noticed in the staking plan I've gone for either player to miss their first three darts of the match at a starting double - but the evidence suggests it's most like to be Price. However, given it's Humphries' first World Grand Prix final and there could be an element of nerves at play, he's probably just as liable very early on! Price's rate of 180 hitting has been very strong for double-start format and given how prolific Humphries usually is this season, we probably should be expecting more maximums from him tonight than he's produced so far. The 2020 World Grand Prix champion has also produced a 100 checkout in 13% of the legs he's won which is pretty decent and if we see a keenly-fought final of at least seven sets then we could quite easily see a couple more. Humphries has only managed three of them so far but in such a long format, I'd be very surprised if he didn't throw in a big one tonight. CLICK HERE to back both players to hit a 120+ checkout and 16+ 180s in the match with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Gerwyn Price to hit eight or more 180s and have 2+ 100+ checkouts with Sky Bet

Routes to the World Grand Prix final GERWYN PRICE R1: 2-0 v Danny Noppert (3-2, 3-0)

Average: 88.23

180s: 3

100+ Checkouts: 112, 101

Checkout %: 75% (6/8)

Double In%: 27% (7/26)

Scoreless starting visits : 4

Legs away first throw : 3

(3-2, 3-0) 88.23 3 112, 101 75% (6/8) 27% (7/26) : 4 : 3 R2: 3-0 v Krzysztof Ratajski (3-2, 3-2, 3-2)

Average: 85.13

180s: 5

100+ Checkouts: 120, 116

Checkout %: 45% (9/20)

Double In%: 35% (15/43)

Scoreless starting visits : 6

Legs away first throw : 5

(3-2, 3-2, 3-2) 85.13 5 120, 116 45% (9/20) 35% (15/43) : 6 : 5 QF: 3-0 v Martin Schindler (3-0, 3-0, 3-1)

Average: 90.73

180s: 2

100+ Checkouts: 0

Checkout %: 43% (9/21)

Double In%: 52% (10/19)

Scoreless starting visits : 1

Legs away first throw : 5

(3-0, 3-0, 3-1) 90.73 2 0 43% (9/21) 52% (10/19) : 1 : 5 SF: 4-2 v Michael Smith (3-2, 2-3, 0-3, 3-0, 3-1, 3-0)

Average: 85.08

180s: 4

100+ Checkouts: 109

Checkout %: 26% (14/53)

Double In%: 40% (23/58)

Scoreless starting visits: 8

Legs away first throw: 11 Gerwyn Price dominated the early rounds with a supreme display of front-running and even when the going got tough against Michael Smith at 2-1 down in sets, he knuckled down and picked up nine of the next 10 legs to race through to his third World Grand Prix final. He's consistently been prolific in this format at maximum hitting but it's only been against Martin Schindler when both his finishing and starting doubles were of a high level. Could he be saving his absolute A-game for tonight when he'll be pushed to the wire? LUKE HUMPHRIES R1: 2-0 v Daryl Gurney (3-1, 3-2)

Average: 86.64

180s: 4

100+ Checkouts: 0

Checkout %: 43% (6/14)

Double In %: 60% (9/15)

Scoreless starting visits : 0

Legs away first throw : 5

(3-1, 3-2) 86.64 4 0 43% (6/14) 60% (9/15) : 0 : 5 R2: 3-0 v Luke Woodhouse (3-2, 3-2, 3-2)

Average: 84.85

180s: 1

100+ Checkouts: 0

Checkout %: 32% (9/28)

Double In %: 60% (15/25)

Scoreless starting visits : 1

Legs away first throw : 8

(3-2, 3-2, 3-2) 84.85 1 0 32% (9/28) 60% (15/25) : 1 : 8 QF: 3-2 v Peter Wright (1-3, 2-3, 3-1, 3-2, 3-2)

Average: 92.32

180s: 4

100+ Checkouts: 133, 109

Checkout %: 46.2% (12/26)

Double In %: 47% (23/49)

Scoreless starting visits : 2

Legs away first throw : 9

(1-3, 2-3, 3-1, 3-2, 3-2) 92.32 4 133, 109 46.2% (12/26) 47% (23/49) : 2 : 9 QF: 4-0 v Joe Cullen (3-1, 3-1, 3-1, 3-2)

Average: 85.96

180s: 4

100+ Checkouts: 138

Checkout %: 29% (12/41)

Double In %: 45% (17/38)

Scoreless starting visits: 3

Legs away first throw: 9 As previously mentioned, Luke Humphries has been extremely hot on his starting doubles throughout the tournament and very rarely fires blanks. Cool Hand has been getting away quickly and therefore hasn't needed his usual high scoring power to win many of his legs while he's also held his nerves in the key moments - most specifically in the last two sets against Peter Wright which went the distance. Humphries may need to improve on his finishing and scoring against Price but in this format, starting well puts so much pressure on your opponent and it's essential he reproduces these clinical levels tonight.

2023 Season Statistics 2023 Titles : 5-3 (Finals: 8-9)

: 5-3 (Finals: 8-9) Seasonal Average

Price : 98.84

Humphries : 98.17

: 98.84 : 98.17 180s per leg in 2022

Price : 0.33

Humphries : 0.34

: 0.33 : 0.34 Checkout % in 2023 (Stage events only)

Price : 36.41%

Humphries : 41.21%

: 36.41% : 41.21% 100+ checkouts per leg won

Price : 11.58%

Humphries : 10.43%

: 11.58% : 10.43% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)

Price: 34.69%

Humphries: 25.95% These stats are obviously less relevant now than they were at the start of the week, but if nothing else they prove how evenly matched these players have been throughout 2023 on every key area. I really feel this has all the makings of an extremely close classic that Humphries will edge. Scoreline prediction: Price 3-5 Humphries CLICK HERE to back Humphries to beat Price with Sky Bet

What time does Price v Humphries start and what TV channel is it on? Coverage of the final starts at 8.00pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, with the match expected to begin around 8.15pm.