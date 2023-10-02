Darts results: Nathan Aspinall suffers early exit as Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson progress

Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross crashed out on the opening night of the BoyleSports World Grand Prix in Leicester on Monday.

Last year's runner-up Aspinall and eighth seed Cross were both beaten in dramatic last-leg deciders at the hands of Stephen Bunting and Andrew Gilding respectively, as the double-start event got underway with eight first round clashes at the Morningside Arena. Bunting, a two-time World Grand Prix semi-finalist, produced a strong deciding leg against Aspinall to continue his impressive record in the event.

"Neither of us were at our best tonight but when you get through like that you don't really look at the performance," Bunting reflected. "It was a very nervous game all the way through. I started really well but in the second set I lost a bit of composure. "I was praying that I hit my starting double first dart in the decider; thankfully I did and now I'm looking forward to the next round. "I think I'm playing the darts of my life at the moment so I'm full of confidence."