Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports Home
Golf
Rugby Union
Darts
Snooker
Tennis
Boxing & MMA
NFL
Cricket
Other Sports
Gary Anderson (Picture: PDC)
Gary Anderson (Picture: PDC)

Darts results: Nathan Aspinall suffers early exit as Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson progress

By Sporting Life
01:37 · TUE October 03, 2023

Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross crashed out on the opening night of the BoyleSports World Grand Prix in Leicester on Monday.

Last year's runner-up Aspinall and eighth seed Cross were both beaten in dramatic last-leg deciders at the hands of Stephen Bunting and Andrew Gilding respectively, as the double-start event got underway with eight first round clashes at the Morningside Arena.

Bunting, a two-time World Grand Prix semi-finalist, produced a strong deciding leg against Aspinall to continue his impressive record in the event.

"Neither of us were at our best tonight but when you get through like that you don't really look at the performance," Bunting reflected.

"It was a very nervous game all the way through. I started really well but in the second set I lost a bit of composure.

"I was praying that I hit my starting double first dart in the decider; thankfully I did and now I'm looking forward to the next round.

"I think I'm playing the darts of my life at the moment so I'm full of confidence."

Bunting's second round assignment will see him take on Martin Schindler, after the German number two enjoyed a first World Grand Prix win over two-time runner-up Raymond van Barneveld.

UK Open champion Gilding overcame a slow start to claim a first World Grand Prix victory in nine years and make it a fifth first round exit in seven outings for Cross.

Gilding's victory sees him set up a round two meeting with Gary Anderson, as the resurgent Scot impressed in a 2-1 victory over Jose de Sousa.

"It was a hard one, that's the best I've seen Jose play for a while," said Anderson.

"I've got a lot of time for Jose, we spent a lot of time practicing together the last time we were both in the Premier League and I know how good he can be.

"I don't put any pressure on myself anymore, I'm just enjoying playing darts right now and I'll see where it takes me."

Gerwyn Price defeated world number nine Danny Noppert in straight sets, and the 2020 champion will now face Krzysztof Ratajski, who came from behind to knock out two-time winner James Wade.

Michael Smith produced the performance of the night, averaging 96.14 in a 2-0 defeat of Callan Rydz, and the top seed will now face 2011 runner-up Brendan Dolan, who took the scalp of Dirk van Duijvenbode.

The first round continues on Tuesday night, as Michael van Gerwen begins his bid for a seventh World Grand Prix title against debutant Josh Rock.

Former champions Jonny Clayton and Daryl Gurney are in action, along with world number three Peter Wright, two-time runner-up Dave Chisnall and fifth seed Luke Humphries.

World Grand Prix: Daily schedule & results

Monday October 2 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)

  • Brendan Dolan 2-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode (0-3, 3-1, 3-0)
  • Gary Anderson 2-1 Jose de Sousa (2-3, 3-0, 3-2)
  • Krzysztof Ratajski 2-1 James Wade (1-3, 3-0, 3-2)
  • Martin Schindler 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld (3-2, 2-3, 3-1)
  • Stephen Bunting 2-1 Nathan Aspinall (3-1, 2-3, 3-2)
  • Gerwyn Price 2-0 Danny Noppert (3-2, 3-0)
  • Michael Smith 2-0 Callan Rydz (3-0, 3-1)
  • Andrew Gilding 2-1 Rob Cross (0-3, 3-1, 3-2)

Tuesday October 3 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)

  • Joe Cullen v Mike De Decker
  • Dave Chisnall v Luke Woodhouse
  • Damon Heta v Ryan Searle
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Chris Dobey
  • Peter Wright v Gabriel Clemens
  • Michael van Gerwen v Josh Rock
  • Jonny Clayton v Ross Smith
  • Luke Humphries v Daryl Gurney

Wednesday October 4 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)

  • M Smith/Rydz v Van Duijvenbode/Dolan
  • Cross/Gilding v De Sousa/Anderson
  • Price/Noppert v Ratajski/Wade
  • Aspinall/Bunting v Schindler/Van Barneveld

Thursday October 5 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)

  • Van Gerwen/Rock v Van den Bergh/Dobey
  • Clayton/R Smith v Cullen/De Decker
  • Wright/Clemens v Heta/Searle
  • Humphries/Gurney v Chisnall/Woodhouse

Friday October 6 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)

  • Four matches

Saturday October 7 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

  • Two matches

Sunday October 8 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....