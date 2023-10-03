Darts results: Michel van Gerwen begins World Grand Prix title defence with demolition of Josh Rock

That dominance persisted in the second set as Rock languished, and Van Gerwen powered his way to the next three legs to secure victory with an average of 95.74 and a 75 per cent success rate on the finishing doubles.

The Dutchman, who lifted the World Grand Prix title for a sixth time in 2022, started in imperious form – winning legs in 14 and 12 darts on his way to the opening set with Rock picking up his solitary leg in response.

Billed as one of the pick of the first round ties, Van Gerwen was quick to lay down a marker as he dominated Rock, losing just one leg in a straight sets victory.

“To start off with a performance like this against a player of that calibre - it gives you confidence,” said Van Gerwen.

“The first round in this tournament is always tricky - whoever you draw. Look how many good players already lost in this tournament.”

“My doubles were top class - it may not have done my average justice, but winning the game was the most important thing in the World Grand Prix.”

Van Gerwen faces Chris Dobey – who defeated Dimitri Van den Bergh in straight sets earlier in the evening – in round two.

The pair met in the Quarter-Final stage of 2022 event, with Van Gerwen recording a 3-1 success and he is feeling confident that he cannot be stopped as he hunts a record seventh World Grand Prix title

“It’s not going to happen,” joked Van Gerwen.

“The format gets longer and longer after tonight and that won’t do [my opponent] any favours.

“You are going to have a tough opponent in the next game, but I just need to believe in my ability which is what I am doing at the moment and that is maybe why I am playing so well.”

The double-start event continued with a further eight first round ties at the Morningside Arena, with world number three Peter Wright seeing off Gabriel Clemens in a comfortable 2-0 victory.

The 2018 runner-up will now face Ryan Searle, who got the better of Australian number one Damon Heta in a hard-fought 2-1 win.

Luke Humphries kept up his impressive form, defeating 2017 champion Daryl Gurney in straight sets.

"I'm just happy to be through to the next round, it's a high-pressure tournament with the format," Humphries reflected.

"I didn't think it was my best performance today, my doubling-in was good but my scoring wasn't there.

"But I'm through the first round, and now I'm looking to make a mark on this tournament for the first time."

Humphries' second round assignment will see him face Luke Woodhouse, who dispatched of highly-fancied Dave Chisnall 2-0 in a dream World Grand Prix debut.

2021 champion Jonny Clayton also fell at the first hurdle, going down 2-0 to Ross Smith, with the European Champion to face Joe Cullen in round two, with Cullen easing to a 2-0 win over Belgian debutant Mike De Decker.

The second round gets underway on Wednesday night, as 2020 champion Gerwyn Price takes on Krzysztof Ratajski.

Gary Anderson will look to continue his resurgence against Andrew Gilding, while world number one Michael Smith takes on Brendan Dolan, and two-time semi-finalist Stephen Bunting faces Germany's Martin Schindler.

World Grand Prix: Daily schedule & results

Monday October 2 (6pm)

First Round (Best of three sets)

First Round (Best of three sets)

Brendan Dolan 2-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode (0-3, 3-1, 3-0)

Gary Anderson 2-1 Jose de Sousa (2-3, 3-0, 3-2)

Krzysztof Ratajski 2-1 James Wade (1-3, 3-0, 3-2)

Martin Schindler 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld (3-2, 2-3, 3-1)

Stephen Bunting 2-1 Nathan Aspinall (3-1, 2-3, 3-2)

Gerwyn Price 2-0 Danny Noppert (3-2, 3-0)

Michael Smith 2-0 Callan Rydz (3-0, 3-1)

Andrew Gilding 2-1 Rob Cross (0-3, 3-1, 3-2)

Tuesday October 3 (6pm)

First Round (Best of three sets)

First Round (Best of three sets)

Joe Cullen 2-0 Mike De Decker (3-2, 3-1)

Luke Woodhouse 2-0 Dave Chisnall (3-1, 3-2)

Ryan Searle 2-1 Damon Heta (2-3, 3-0, 3-2)

Chris Dobey 2-0 Dimitri Van den Bergh (3-2, 3-2)

Peter Wright 2-0 Gabriel Clemens (3-1, 3-1)

Michael van Gerwen 2-0 Josh Rock (3-1, 3-0)

Ross Smith 2-0 Jonny Clayton (3-1, 3-2)

Luke Humphries 2-0 Daryl Gurney (3-1, 3-2)

Wednesday October 4 (7pm)

Second Round (Best of five sets)

Second Round (Best of five sets)

Andrew Gilding v Gary Anderson

Stephen Bunting v Martin Schindler

Gerwyn Price v Krzysztof Ratajski

Michael Smith v Brendan Dolan

Thursday October 5 (7pm)

Second Round (Best of five sets)

Second Round (Best of five sets)

Luke Humphries v Luke Woodhouse

Peter Wright v Ryan Searle

Michal van Gerwen v Chris Dobey

Ross Smith v Joe Cullen

Friday October 6 (7pm)

Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)

Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)

Four matches

Saturday October 7 (7pm)

Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

Two matches

Sunday October 8 (7pm)

Final (Best of nine sets)

Final (Best of nine sets)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

