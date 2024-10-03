World Grand Prix darts 2024: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live Sky Sports TV coverage details

The famous double-start set-play tournament, which was first staged in 1998, is almost upon us as Luke Humphries bids to defend his title.
World Grand Prix: Draw bracket and round-by-round results
FIRST ROUND
- (1) Luke Humphries v Stephen Bunting
- Raymond van Barneveld v Ricardo Pietreczko
- (8) Jonny Clayton v Ritchie Edhouse
- Gian van Veen v Ross Smith
- (4) Rob Cross v Luke Littler
- Brendan Dolan v Martin Schindler
- (5) Nathan Aspinall v Ryan Searle
- Josh Rock v Ryan Joyce
- (2) Michael Smith v Gary Anderson
- Mike De Decker v Damon Heta
- (7) Gerwyn Price v Danny Noppert
- Peter Wright v James Wade
- (3) Michael van Gerwen v Daryl Gurney
- Chris Dobey v Joe Cullen
- (6) Dave Chisnall v Cameron Menzies
- Luke Woodhouse v Dimitri Van den Bergh
World Grand Prix: Daily schedule & results
Monday October 7 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)
- Josh Rock v Ryan Joyce
- Brendan Dolan v Martin Schindler
- Jonny Clayton v Ritchie Edhouse
- Nathan Aspinall v Ryan Searle
- Raymond van Barneveld v Ricardo Pietreczko
- Luke Humphries v Stephen Bunting
- Rob Cross v Luke Littler
- Gian van Veen v Ross Smith
Tuesday October 8 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)
- Dave Chisnall v Cameron Menzies
- Luke Woodhouse v Dimitri Van den Bergh
- Mike De Decker v Damon Heta
- Peter Wright v James Wade
- Gerwyn Price v Danny Noppert
- Michael Smith v Gary Anderson
- Michael van Gerwen v Daryl Gurney
- Chris Dobey v Joe Cullen
Wednesday October 9 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
- Humphries/Bunting v Van Barneveld/Pietreczko
- Clayton/Edhouse v Van Veen/R Smith
- Cross/Littler v Dolan/Schindler
- Aspinall/Searle v Rock/Joyce
Thursday October 10 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
- M Smith/Anderson v De Decker/Heta
- Price/Noppert v Wright/Wade
- Van Gerwen/Gurney v Dobey/Cullen
- Chisnall/Menzies v Woodhouse/Van den Bergh
Friday October 11 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)
Saturday October 12 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)
Sunday October 13 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?
The BoyleSports World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).
World Grand Prix: Odds
- 4/1 - Luke Littler
- 9/2 - Luke Humphries
- 6/1 - Michael Van Gerwen
- 12/1 - Gary Anderson
- 14/1 - Gerwyn Price
- 20/1 - Michael Smith
- 25/1 - Dave Chisnall
- 33/1 - Ross Smith, Rob Cross, Chris Dobey
- 40/1 - Damon Heta, Ryan Searle, Peter Wright, Stephen Bunting, Josh Rock
- 50/1 - Jonny Clayton, Nathan Aspinall, Danny Noppert
- 55/1 - Dimitri Van den Bergh
- 66/1 - Gian van Veen, Martin Schindler
- 80/1 - James Wade, Cameron Menzies
- 100/1 - Joe Cullen, Daryl Gurney
- 150/1 - Raymond van Barneveld, Brendan Dolan, Mike De Decker
- 175/1 - Ryan Joyce
- 200/1 - Ritchie Edhouse, Ricardo Pietreczko, Luke Woodhouse
World Grand Prix Prize Money
- Winner - £120,000
- Runner-up - £60,000
- Semi-finalists - £40,000
- Quarter-finalists - £25,000
- Second round - £15,000
- First round - £7,500
Tournament Format
- All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
- All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
- First Round - Best of three sets
- Second Round - Best of five sets
- Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
- Semi-Finals - Best of seven sets
- Final - Best of nine sets
World Grand Prix History
The World Grand Prix is one of the PDC tour's major events and used to take place in Dublin every October until it moved across the Irish Sea in 2020. It is the only televised event in which players must start and finish each leg on a double or the bullseye.
Its unique format adds an extra dimension when it comes to betting, with darts punters often preferring to back who they feel is a better 'finisher' rather than those renowned for heavy scoring.
The World Grand Prix was first held in Rochester, Kent in 1998 before switching to County Wexford two years later but in 2001 the event moved to its long-term home at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin.
Phil Taylor is the most successful player in the history of the straight knockout competition with 11 titles to his name but the 'Power' has also suffered four defeats in the first-round, which all came as relief to the bookies.
Michael van Gerwen (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 & 2022), Luke Humphries (2023), Jonny Clayton (2021), Gerwyn Price (2020), Daryl Gurney (2017), Alan Warriner (2001), Colin Lloyd (2004), James Wade (2007 & 2010) and Robert Thornton, who upset the odds to beat 'Mighty Mike' in 2015, are the other champions of the World Grand Prix.
World Grand Prix Past Finals
World Grand Prix Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 11
- Michael van Gerwen - 6
- James Wade - 2
- Luke Humphries
- Jonny Clayton - 1
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Daryl Gurney - 1
- Colin Lloyd - 1
- Alan Warriner - 1
- Robert Thornton - 1
