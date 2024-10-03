World Grand Prix darts 2024: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live Sky Sports TV coverage details

The famous double-start set-play tournament, which was first staged in 1998, is almost upon us as Luke Humphries bids to defend his title.

Here's everything you need to know, including the results, round-ups, prize money and a roll of honour...

World Grand Prix: Draw bracket and round-by-round results

FIRST ROUND

(1) Luke Humphries v Stephen Bunting

Raymond van Barneveld v Ricardo Pietreczko

(8) Jonny Clayton v Ritchie Edhouse

Gian van Veen v Ross Smith

(4) Rob Cross v Luke Littler

Brendan Dolan v Martin Schindler

(5) Nathan Aspinall v Ryan Searle

Josh Rock v Ryan Joyce

(2) Michael Smith v Gary Anderson

Mike De Decker v Damon Heta

(7) Gerwyn Price v Danny Noppert

Peter Wright v James Wade

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Daryl Gurney

Chris Dobey v Joe Cullen

(6) Dave Chisnall v Cameron Menzies

Luke Woodhouse v Dimitri Van den Bergh

World Grand Prix: Daily schedule & results

Monday October 7 (6pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of three sets)

Josh Rock v Ryan Joyce

Brendan Dolan v Martin Schindler

Jonny Clayton v Ritchie Edhouse

Nathan Aspinall v Ryan Searle

Raymond van Barneveld v Ricardo Pietreczko

Luke Humphries v Stephen Bunting

Rob Cross v Luke Littler

Gian van Veen v Ross Smith

Tuesday October 8 (6pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of three sets)

Dave Chisnall v Cameron Menzies

Luke Woodhouse v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Mike De Decker v Damon Heta

Peter Wright v James Wade

Gerwyn Price v Danny Noppert

Michael Smith v Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen v Daryl Gurney

Chris Dobey v Joe Cullen

Wednesday October 9 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of five sets)

Humphries/Bunting v Van Barneveld/Pietreczko

Clayton/Edhouse v Van Veen/R Smith

Cross/Littler v Dolan/Schindler

Aspinall/Searle v Rock/Joyce

Thursday October 10 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of five sets)

M Smith/Anderson v De Decker/Heta

Price/Noppert v Wright/Wade

Van Gerwen/Gurney v Dobey/Cullen

Chisnall/Menzies v Woodhouse/Van den Bergh

Friday October 11 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)

Four Matches

Saturday October 12 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

Two Matches

Sunday October 13 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Final (Best of nine sets)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

The BoyleSports World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

World Grand Prix: Odds

4/1 - Luke Littler

9/2 - Luke Humphries

6/1 - Michael Van Gerwen

12/1 - Gary Anderson

14/1 - Gerwyn Price

20/1 - Michael Smith

25/1 - Dave Chisnall

33/1 - Ross Smith, Rob Cross, Chris Dobey

40/1 - Damon Heta, Ryan Searle, Peter Wright, Stephen Bunting, Josh Rock

50/1 - Jonny Clayton, Nathan Aspinall, Danny Noppert

55/1 - Dimitri Van den Bergh

66/1 - Gian van Veen, Martin Schindler

80/1 - James Wade, Cameron Menzies

100/1 - Joe Cullen, Daryl Gurney

150/1 - Raymond van Barneveld, Brendan Dolan, Mike De Decker

175/1 - Ryan Joyce

200/1 - Ritchie Edhouse, Ricardo Pietreczko, Luke Woodhouse

Click here for all Sky Bet's World Grand Prix odds

World Grand Prix Prize Money

Winner - £120,000

Runner-up - £60,000

Semi-finalists - £40,000

Quarter-finalists - £25,000

Second round - £15,000

First round - £7,500

Tournament Format

All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.

All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

First Round - Best of three sets

Second Round - Best of five sets

Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets

Semi-Finals - Best of seven sets

Final - Best of nine sets

World Grand Prix History

The World Grand Prix is one of the PDC tour's major events and used to take place in Dublin every October until it moved across the Irish Sea in 2020. It is the only televised event in which players must start and finish each leg on a double or the bullseye.

Its unique format adds an extra dimension when it comes to betting, with darts punters often preferring to back who they feel is a better 'finisher' rather than those renowned for heavy scoring.

The World Grand Prix was first held in Rochester, Kent in 1998 before switching to County Wexford two years later but in 2001 the event moved to its long-term home at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin.

Phil Taylor is the most successful player in the history of the straight knockout competition with 11 titles to his name but the 'Power' has also suffered four defeats in the first-round, which all came as relief to the bookies.

Michael van Gerwen (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 & 2022), Luke Humphries (2023), Jonny Clayton (2021), Gerwyn Price (2020), Daryl Gurney (2017), Alan Warriner (2001), Colin Lloyd (2004), James Wade (2007 & 2010) and Robert Thornton, who upset the odds to beat 'Mighty Mike' in 2015, are the other champions of the World Grand Prix.

World Grand Prix Past Finals

World Grand Prix Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 11

Michael van Gerwen - 6

James Wade - 2

Luke Humphries

Jonny Clayton - 1

Gerwyn Price - 1

Daryl Gurney - 1

Colin Lloyd - 1

Alan Warriner - 1

Robert Thornton - 1

Darts: Related content