Six of the remaining 10 third-round matches take place over two sessions today, featuring Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and Rob Cross. We preview them all...

Darts betting tips: World Championship day 11

Tuesday December 28: Afternoon session

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1200 GMT)

Sky Sports (1200 GMT) Third-round format: Best of seven sets

Steve Lennon (7/4) v Mervyn King (4/9)

Overall Head-to-Head: 3-1 (TV: 0-0)

2021 Head-to-Head: 0-1 (TV: 0-0)

2021 Head-to-Head: 0-1 (TV: 0-0) 2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 92.7 – 95.08

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.21 – 0.23

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 33.33% – 47.13%

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 9.87% – 14.06%

Mervyn King's first-round encounter with Ryan Joyce was very much a game of two halves as he lost six of the first seven legs before winning the next nine in succession to claim a 3-2 victory - but he'll want to avoid making such a slow start again.

Instead, he'll be hoping to replicate a performance similar to what he achieved in the third round last year when blasting out of the blocks to beat Jose de Sousa 4-0 with a stunning average of 103.47, and anything close to that would be more than enough to deal with Steve Lennon.

The 55-year-old averaged 92.72 against Joyce, hit six 180s in just 16 legs and also pinned 50% of his doubles whereas Lennon managed to upset the odds against Krzysztof Ratajski to win 3-1 with an inferior average of 91.34 and a checkout percentage of just 22.5%.

The Irishman did manage six 180s to take his tournament tally to an impressive 13 in just 33 legs, which works out at almost 0.40 per leg - far higher than his seasonal average of 0.21. Both players are generally very similar performers when it comes to maximums so it would be rather dicey picking either to end up with the most in this showdown.

Overall, King is the superior player and can still produce higher levels on the big stage so I fancy him to achieve Sky Bet's Player Performance targets of winning the match, hitting over 4.5 180s and firing in a checkout of over 103.5 at 6/4.

Prediction: 2-4

Ryan Searle (4/7) v Danny Noppert (11/8)

Overall Head-to-Head: 0-5 (TV: 0-3)

2021 Head-to-Head: 0-2 (TV: 0-1)

2021 Head-to-Head: 0-2 (TV: 0-1) 2021 Titles (TV): 1-0 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 95.96 – 96.51

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.25 – 0.27

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 32.76% – 44.23%

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 12.66% – 11.8%

Joe Cullen (1/4) v Martijn Kleermaker (3/1)

Overall Head-to-Head (TV): 2-2 (TV: 0-0)

2021 Head-to-Head (TV): 1-0 (TV: 0-0)

2021 Head-to-Head (TV): 1-0 (TV: 0-0) 2021 Titles (TV): 2-0 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 95.87 – 91.41

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.32 – 0.19

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 37.5% – 23%

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 10.6% – 10.25%

Joe Cullen was my tip to come through a second quarter of the draw which is now even more wide open than it was before the tournament began thanks to the shock exits of Dimitri Van den Bergh and Krzysztof Ratajski in round two - so I'm hardly going to change my opinion now.

Sure, the Rockstar was also in danger of being dumped out when trailing Jim Williams 2-1 but he stormed back to win six of the next seven legs and advance with a pretty impressive 96.96 average, while he also fired in eight 180s in just 17 legs of action.

That underlines why he's regarded as one of the most prolific maximum hitters on the circuit with a ratio of 0.32 per leg and I think we can expect him to outgun Martijn Kleermaker on that front as the Dutchman managed three in the same amount of legs during a 3-1 victory over Simon Whitlock in which he averaged less than 90.

He's not usually hot on the treble 20 bed, with a seasonal 180 per leg ratio of just 0.19 - so if you are going high on match 180s then don't assume Kleermaker will contribute a lot of them.

You can get 13/8 on Cullen hitting nine or more maximums but that will probably require Kleermaker winning a least a set or two to make the match long enough and my hunch is that he'll cruise through this encounter in style either 4-1 or even 4-0.

Instead I'm going for Cullen to bring up the Match Treble - which he's managed to do in 31% of his matches this season. Only Dirk van Duijvenbode, Jose de Sousa and Ryan Searle have achieved it more and you can get it at 13/10.

Prediction: 4-1