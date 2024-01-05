How much do darts players earn and is it easy for the top professionals to become millionaires?

There's around £15,000,000 of prize money up for grabs in the PDC every year and then players will also be able to earn money from sponsorships, endorsements and the exhibition circuit.

Luke Littler shot to darting stardom recently when reaching the PDC World Darts Championship final at the age of just 16 and his cheque for £200,000 lifted him into the top 32 in the Order of Merit despite not yet playing on the PDC Tour.

World champion and world number one Luke Humphries scooped the top prize of £500,000 at the Alexandra Palace while he'd previously scooped £120,000 for winning the World Grand Prix, £150,000 for landing the Grand Slam of Darts and another £120,000 for triumphing at the Players Championship Finals. Humphries and Littler will both now be part of the lucrative Premier League Darts season while they'll also be hoping for more big runs at the money-spinning major tournaments.

But in this video, former major winner and leading darts commentator Paul Nicholson joins Sporting Life's Chris Hammer and Dom Newton to lift the lid on the realities of playing for your livelihood - such as dealing with HMRC, who even 'jokingly' reminded Littler that he is due to pay £83,000 of his World Championship earnings in tax.

It's not quite as lucrative as you may think and there is a lot of advice that aspiring dart players must take on board and be wary of to ensure they take of their earnings and be a 'smart business person' during a career that's far from easy.

WATCH: HOW MUCH DO DARTS PLAYERS EARN OR SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH OTHER DARTS SHOWS