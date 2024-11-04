Grand Slam of Darts: Danny Noppert, James Wade and Ross Smith seal spots but Gerwyn Price misses out

Following the conclusion of the PDC ProTour season on Thursday, the Mattioli Arena played host to the Tour Card Holder Qualifier, as 99 players competed for eight spots in the £650,000 event.

Dutch number two Noppert was the highest-ranked player to come through Friday’s event, as he defeated his compatriot Danny van Trijp 5-1 to seal his sixth Grand Slam of Darts appearance.

Three-time Grand Slam runner-up Wade also eased through with a trio of emphatic wins against Simon Whitlock, Florian Hempel and Michele Turetta, conceding a solitary leg in the process.

Smith, meanwhile, will make his fourth Wolverhampton appearance in 2024 after following up routine wins against Adam Hunt and Brendan Dolan with a deciding-leg victory over Jeffrey de Graaf.

Martin Lukeman was Friday’s stand-out performer, producing averages of 103, 104, 103 and 107 in wins over Stephen Burton, James Hurrell, Nathan Rafferty and Jeffrey De Zwaan to confirm his qualification.

Lukeman will make his Grand Slam bow alongside Mickey Mansell, who followed up victory over 2012 champion Raymond van Barneveld by defeating three-time winner Gerwyn Price in the last 16.

Keane Barry was the third Tour Card Holder Qualifier to confirm his debut in the 32-player event, defeating French trailblazer Thibault Tricole 5-2 in a straight-shoot-out for qualification.

Fresh from his Players Championship triumph on Wednesday, Cameron Menzies continued his fine form to clinch a Wolverhampton return, defeating world number eight Nathan Aspinall along the way.

World Grand Prix semi-finalist Ryan Joyce made up the list of eight qualifiers, defying a 103 average from Damon Heta before running out a 5-2 winner against Nick Kenny to cap off a successful campaign.

Heta was one of several high-profile names to miss out on qualification, with three-time champion Price, world number five Clayton and 2022 runner-up Aspinall also falling short.

Former Grand Slam champions Van Barneveld and Jose de Sousa were beaten in the opening round of qualification, while Chris Dobey and Ryan Searle were beaten by De Graaf and Rafferty respectively.

Reigning champion Luke Humphries will headline the 32-player field in Wolverhampton, which also includes 2022 champion Michael Smith and three-time winner Michael van Gerwen.

Rob Cross – a runner-up to Humphries last year – will also feature alongside teenage sensation Luke Littler, who will make his highly-anticipated Grand Slam debut next weekend.

The 2024 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts will take place at WV Active Aldersley from November 9-17, as the sport’s biggest names battle it out for the coveted Eric Bristow Trophy.

The draw for the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts will be made on Monday November 4, and will be available through the PDC's social media channels.

2024 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts

Tour Card Holder Qualifier

Last 16

Keane Barry 5-2 Thibault Tricole

Martin Lukeman 5-0 Jeffrey De Zwaan

Ryan Joyce 5-2 Nick Kenny

Danny Noppert 5-1 Danny van Trijp

Cameron Menzies 5-2 Matthew Dennant

James Wade 5-1 Michele Turetta

Mickey Mansell 5-3 Gerwyn Price

Ross Smith 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf

Grand Slam: Qualifying Players

Invited in the following order

TV Event Finalists, then European Tour Winners

Luke Humphries

Luke Littler

Mike De Decker

Stephen Bunting

Dimitri Van den Bergh

Ritchie Edhouse

Michael Smith

Rob Cross

Michael van Gerwen

Jermaine Wattimena

Rowby-John Rodriguez

Mensur Suljovic

Dave Chisnall

Martin Schindler

Peter Wright

Josh Rock

Gary Anderson

PDC Tour Card Holder Qualifiers

Keane Barry

Martin Lukeman

Ryan Joyce

Danny Noppert

Cameron Menzies

James Wade

Mickey Mansell

Ross Smith

Additional Qualifiers

Gian van Veen - World Youth Championship runner-up

Connor Scutt - Challenge Tour Order of Merit winner

Wessel Nijman - Development Tour Order of Merit winner

Beau Greaves - Women's World Matchplay winner

Noa-Lynn van Leuven - Women’s Series OOM top non-qualified player

Lourence Ilagan - PDC Asian Championship winner

Leonard Gates - CDC Continental Cup winner

