The latest televised major of a hectic winter of darts takes place at the Salzburgarena as defending champion Peter Wright bids to defend his title in a 32-man field that also includes Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and James Wade.

There is, however, no Jonny Clayton who surprisingly failed to make the top 32 from the 2021 European Tour Order of Merit, which only consisted of two events this year.

You can follow the ITV4-televised major unfold with the draw, results and daily round-ups, while we also have details of past winners and prize money.

European Championship: Draw & tournament bracket

(1) Gerwyn Price v (32) Ritchie Edhouse

(16) Adam Gawlas v (17) Joe Murnan

(8) Michael van Gerwen v (25) Boris Krcmar

(9) James Wade v (24) Adam Smith-Neale

(4) Michael Smith v (29) Ryan Searle

(13) Krzysztof Ratajski v (20) Danny Noppert

(5) Nathan Aspinall v (28) Mervyn King

(12) Damon Heta v (21) Gabriel Clemens

(2) Mensur Suljovic v (31) Adam Hunt

(15) Peter Wright v (18) Florian Hempel

(7) Simon Whitlock v (26) William Borland

(10) Joe Cullen v (23) Ted Evetts

(3) Brendan Dolan v (30) Kim Huybrechts

(14) Rob Cross v (19) Keane Barry

(6) Jose de Sousa v (27) Lewis Williams

(11) Luke Humphries v (22) Callan Rydz

European Championship: Daily schedule & results

Thursday October 14

Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

Simon Whitlock v William Borland

Brendan Dolan v Kim Huybrechts

Rob Cross v Keane Barry

Luke Humphries v Callan Rydz

Jose de Sousa v Lewis Williams

Peter Wright v Florian Hempel

Mensur Suljovic v Adam Hunt

Joe Cullen v Ted Evetts

Friday October 15

Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

Adam Gawlas v Joe Murnan

Krzysztof Ratajski v Danny Noppert

James Wade v Adam Smith-Neale

Nathan Aspinall v Mervyn King

Michael Smith v Ryan Searle

Michael van Gerwen v Boris Krcmar

Gerwyn Price v Ritchie Edhouse

Damon Heta v Gabriel Clemens

Saturday October 16

Afternoon Session (1345 local time, 1245 BST)

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

Four Matches

Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

Four Matches

Sunday October 17

Afternoon Session (1345 local time, 1245 BST)

TV Channel: ITV4

Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Four matches

Evening Session (2000 BST)

TV Channel: ITV4

Semi-Final (Best of 21 legs)

Two Matches

Final (Best of 21 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

European Championship odds

Michael van Gerwen will start as marginal favourite ahead of Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright, who could meet each other in the second round, while the likes of Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith will be among the other big names to stop them - not to mention European Tour winners Joe Cullen, Jose De Sousa and Devon Petersen.

What channel is the European Championship Darts on?

The European Championship will be broadcast on ITV4 in the UK, through the PDC's international broadcast partners including RTL7 and DAZN, through PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and via matchroom.live.

European Tour Results 2020

Belgian Darts Championship (European Tour)

German Darts Championship (European Tour)

Will there be a crowd and can you still buy tickets?

Yes there will be a crowd and tickets for the Unibet European Championship are available through PDC Europe.

European Championship Darts: Prize money

Winner : £120,000

: £120,000 Runner-up : £60,000

: £60,000 Semi-final : £32,000

: £32,000 Quarter-final : £20,000

: £20,000 Last 16 : £10,000

: £10,000 Last 32 : £6,000

: £6,000 Total : £500,000

: £500,000 Nine-Darter Bonus £15,000

European Championship Darts: Previous winners

