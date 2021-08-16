Sporting Life
Peter Wright is the defending European champion
European Championship darts 2021: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live ITV4 coverage details

By Sporting Life
12:36 · THU October 14, 2021

The full draw, schedule, results and round-ups from the Cazoo European Championship, which takes place in Salzburg, Austria from October 14-17.

The latest televised major of a hectic winter of darts takes place at the Salzburgarena as defending champion Peter Wright bids to defend his title in a 32-man field that also includes Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and James Wade.

There is, however, no Jonny Clayton who surprisingly failed to make the top 32 from the 2021 European Tour Order of Merit, which only consisted of two events this year.

You can follow the ITV4-televised major unfold with the draw, results and daily round-ups, while we also have details of past winners and prize money.

European Championship: Draw & tournament bracket

SCROLL DOWN FOR DAILY SCHEDULE & RESULTS

  • (1) Gerwyn Price v (32) Ritchie Edhouse
  • (16) Adam Gawlas v (17) Joe Murnan
  • (8) Michael van Gerwen v (25) Boris Krcmar
  • (9) James Wade v (24) Adam Smith-Neale
  • (4) Michael Smith v (29) Ryan Searle
  • (13) Krzysztof Ratajski v (20) Danny Noppert
  • (5) Nathan Aspinall v (28) Mervyn King
  • (12) Damon Heta v (21) Gabriel Clemens
  • (2) Mensur Suljovic v (31) Adam Hunt
  • (15) Peter Wright v (18) Florian Hempel
  • (7) Simon Whitlock v (26) William Borland
  • (10) Joe Cullen v (23) Ted Evetts
  • (3) Brendan Dolan v (30) Kim Huybrechts
  • (14) Rob Cross v (19) Keane Barry
  • (6) Jose de Sousa v (27) Lewis Williams
  • (11) Luke Humphries v (22) Callan Rydz

European Championship: Daily schedule & results

Thursday October 14
Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4

  • Simon Whitlock v William Borland
  • Brendan Dolan v Kim Huybrechts
  • Rob Cross v Keane Barry
  • Luke Humphries v Callan Rydz
  • Jose de Sousa v Lewis Williams
  • Peter Wright v Florian Hempel
  • Mensur Suljovic v Adam Hunt
  • Joe Cullen v Ted Evetts

Friday October 15
Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4

  • Adam Gawlas v Joe Murnan
  • Krzysztof Ratajski v Danny Noppert
  • James Wade v Adam Smith-Neale
  • Nathan Aspinall v Mervyn King
  • Michael Smith v Ryan Searle
  • Michael van Gerwen v Boris Krcmar
  • Gerwyn Price v Ritchie Edhouse
  • Damon Heta v Gabriel Clemens

Saturday October 16
Afternoon Session (1345 local time, 1245 BST)
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4

  • Four Matches

Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4

  • Four Matches

Sunday October 17
Afternoon Session (1345 local time, 1245 BST)
TV Channel: ITV4
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

  • Four matches

Evening Session (2000 BST)
TV Channel: ITV4
Semi-Final (Best of 21 legs)

  • Two Matches

Final (Best of 21 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

European Championship odds

Michael van Gerwen will start as marginal favourite ahead of Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright, who could meet each other in the second round, while the likes of Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith will be among the other big names to stop them - not to mention European Tour winners Joe Cullen, Jose De Sousa and Devon Petersen.

What channel is the European Championship Darts on?

The European Championship will be broadcast on ITV4 in the UK, through the PDC's international broadcast partners including RTL7 and DAZN, through PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and via matchroom.live.

European Tour Results 2020

Belgian Darts Championship (European Tour)

German Darts Championship (European Tour)

Will there be a crowd and can you still buy tickets?

Yes there will be a crowd and tickets for the Unibet European Championship are available through PDC Europe.

European Championship Darts: Prize money

  • Winner: £120,000
  • Runner-up: £60,000
  • Semi-final: £32,000
  • Quarter-final: £20,000
  • Last 16: £10,000
  • Last 32: £6,000
  • Total: £500,000
  • Nine-Darter Bonus £15,000

European Championship Darts: Previous winners

