The full draw, schedule, results and round-ups from the Cazoo European Championship, which takes place in Salzburg, Austria from October 14-17.
The latest televised major of a hectic winter of darts takes place at the Salzburgarena as defending champion Peter Wright bids to defend his title in a 32-man field that also includes Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and James Wade.
There is, however, no Jonny Clayton who surprisingly failed to make the top 32 from the 2021 European Tour Order of Merit, which only consisted of two events this year.
You can follow the ITV4-televised major unfold with the draw, results and daily round-ups, while we also have details of past winners and prize money.
Thursday October 14
Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Friday October 15
Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Saturday October 16
Afternoon Session (1345 local time, 1245 BST)
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Sunday October 17
Afternoon Session (1345 local time, 1245 BST)
TV Channel: ITV4
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
Evening Session (2000 BST)
TV Channel: ITV4
Semi-Final (Best of 21 legs)
Final (Best of 21 legs)
Michael van Gerwen will start as marginal favourite ahead of Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright, who could meet each other in the second round, while the likes of Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith will be among the other big names to stop them - not to mention European Tour winners Joe Cullen, Jose De Sousa and Devon Petersen.
Click here for more darts odds from Sky Bet
The European Championship will be broadcast on ITV4 in the UK, through the PDC's international broadcast partners including RTL7 and DAZN, through PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and via matchroom.live.
Yes there will be a crowd and tickets for the Unibet European Championship are available through PDC Europe.