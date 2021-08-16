The 2021 European Tour season will conclude this coming weekend as 48 players including the likes of Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright vie for the title.

You can follow the event unfold with the draw, results, and links to each day's report and highlights, while we have details of the prize money and how to watch.

Gibraltar Darts Trophy: Draw & Tournament bracket

Seedings in brackets

The seeded players enter the competition in the second round on Saturday. They play the winners of the first-round games, which take place on Friday.

(6) Michael Smith v Wayne Jones/Simon Whitlock

(11) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ryan Murray/Ted Evetts

(3) Peter Wright v Callan Rydz/Justin Hewitt

(14) Brendan Dolan v Mervyn King/Craig Galliano

(7) Jonny Clayton v Justin Broton/Adam Smith-Neale

(10) Krzysztof Ratajski v Ryan Searle/Martin Schindler

(2) Jose de Sousa v Dyson Parody/Kenny Neyens

(15) Mensur Suljovic v Boris Koltsov/Kim Huybrechts

(5) Gerwyn Price v Stephen Bunting/Florian Hempel

(12) Damon Heta v Adam Hunt/Geert Nentjes

(4) Michael van Gerwen v Patrik Kovacs/Rob Cross

(13) Danny Noppert v Andreas Harrysson/Keane Barry

(8) James Wade v John Henderson/Boris Krcmar

(9) Devon Petersen v Luke Humphries/Gabriel Clemens

(1) Joe Cullen v Martijn Kleermaker/Joe Murnan

(16) Nathan Aspinall v Ritchie Edhouse/Steve Beaton

Gibraltar Darts Trophy: Schedule and results

Friday September 24

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Afternoon Session (1200 BST)

Andreas Harrysson v Keane Barry

Martijn Kleermaker v Joe Murnan

Adam Hunt v Geert Nentjes

Justin Broton v Adam Smith-Neale

Ryan Murray v Ted Evetts

Patrik Kovacs v Rob Cross

John Henderson v Boris Krcmar

Mervyn King v Craig Galliano

Evening Session (1800 BST)

Stephen Bunting v Florian Hempel

Dyson Parody v Kenny Neyens

Ryan Searle v Martin Schindler

Wayne Jones v Simon Whitlock

Boris Koltsov v Kim Huybrechts

Callan Rydz v Justin Hewitt

Ritchie Edhouse v Steve Beaton

Luke Humphries v Gabriel Clemens

Saturday September 4

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1200 BST)

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Murray/Evetts

Brendan Dolan v King/Galliano

Danny Noppert v Harrysson/Barry

Damon Heta v Hunt/Nentjes

Mensur Suljovic v Koltsov/Huybrechts

Michael Smith v Jones/Whitlock

James Wade v Henderson/Krcmar

Krzysztof Ratajski v Searle/Schindler

Evening Session (1800 BST)

Jonny Clayton v Broton/Smith-Neale

Jose de Sousa v Parody/Neyens

Devon Petersen v Humphries/Clemens

Peter Wright v Rydz/Hewitt

Gerwyn Price v Bunting/Hempel

Michael van Gerwen v Kovacs/Cross

Joe Cullen v Kleermaker/Murnan

Nathan Aspinall v Edhouse/Beaton

Sunday September 5

Afternoon Session (1200 BST)

Third Round (Best of 11 legs)

In draw bracket order

Evening Session (1800 BST)

Quarter-finals (Best of 11 legs)

In draw bracket order

Semi-finals (Best of 13 legs)

In draw bracket order

Final (Best of 15 legs)

In draw bracket order

Where can I watch the Gibraltar Darts Trophy on TV?

This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold if you are a PDCTV-HD Subscriber. Head to the PDC website for more details.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

Total: £140,000

Gibraltar Darts Trophy: Past Finals

