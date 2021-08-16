The full draw, schedule, results and round-ups from the Gibraltar Darts Trophy, which takes place at the new Europa Sports Complex from September 24-26.
The 2021 European Tour season will conclude this coming weekend as 48 players including the likes of Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright vie for the title.
You can follow the event unfold with the draw, results, and links to each day's report and highlights, while we have details of the prize money and how to watch.
Gibraltar Darts Trophy: Draw & Tournament bracket
SCROLL FURTHER DOWN FOR DAILY RESULTS
The seeded players enter the competition in the second round on Saturday. They play the winners of the first-round games, which take place on Friday.
- (6) Michael Smith v Wayne Jones/Simon Whitlock
- (11) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ryan Murray/Ted Evetts
- (3) Peter Wright v Callan Rydz/Justin Hewitt
- (14) Brendan Dolan v Mervyn King/Craig Galliano
- (7) Jonny Clayton v Justin Broton/Adam Smith-Neale
- (10) Krzysztof Ratajski v Ryan Searle/Martin Schindler
- (2) Jose de Sousa v Dyson Parody/Kenny Neyens
- (15) Mensur Suljovic v Boris Koltsov/Kim Huybrechts
- (5) Gerwyn Price v Stephen Bunting/Florian Hempel
- (12) Damon Heta v Adam Hunt/Geert Nentjes
- (4) Michael van Gerwen v Patrik Kovacs/Rob Cross
- (13) Danny Noppert v Andreas Harrysson/Keane Barry
- (8) James Wade v John Henderson/Boris Krcmar
- (9) Devon Petersen v Luke Humphries/Gabriel Clemens
- (1) Joe Cullen v Martijn Kleermaker/Joe Murnan
- (16) Nathan Aspinall v Ritchie Edhouse/Steve Beaton
Gibraltar Darts Trophy: Schedule and results
Friday September 24
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session (1200 BST)
- Andreas Harrysson v Keane Barry
- Martijn Kleermaker v Joe Murnan
- Adam Hunt v Geert Nentjes
- Justin Broton v Adam Smith-Neale
- Ryan Murray v Ted Evetts
- Patrik Kovacs v Rob Cross
- John Henderson v Boris Krcmar
- Mervyn King v Craig Galliano
Evening Session (1800 BST)
- Stephen Bunting v Florian Hempel
- Dyson Parody v Kenny Neyens
- Ryan Searle v Martin Schindler
- Wayne Jones v Simon Whitlock
- Boris Koltsov v Kim Huybrechts
- Callan Rydz v Justin Hewitt
- Ritchie Edhouse v Steve Beaton
- Luke Humphries v Gabriel Clemens
Saturday September 4
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1200 BST)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Murray/Evetts
- Brendan Dolan v King/Galliano
- Danny Noppert v Harrysson/Barry
- Damon Heta v Hunt/Nentjes
- Mensur Suljovic v Koltsov/Huybrechts
- Michael Smith v Jones/Whitlock
- James Wade v Henderson/Krcmar
- Krzysztof Ratajski v Searle/Schindler
Evening Session (1800 BST)
- Jonny Clayton v Broton/Smith-Neale
- Jose de Sousa v Parody/Neyens
- Devon Petersen v Humphries/Clemens
- Peter Wright v Rydz/Hewitt
- Gerwyn Price v Bunting/Hempel
- Michael van Gerwen v Kovacs/Cross
- Joe Cullen v Kleermaker/Murnan
- Nathan Aspinall v Edhouse/Beaton
Sunday September 5
Afternoon Session (1200 BST)
Third Round (Best of 11 legs)
Evening Session (1800 BST)
Quarter-finals (Best of 11 legs)
Semi-finals (Best of 13 legs)
Final (Best of 15 legs)
Gibratlar Darts Trophy: Sky Bet odds
Where can I watch the Gibraltar Darts Trophy on TV?
This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold if you are a PDCTV-HD Subscriber. Head to the PDC website for more details.
Prize Fund
- Winner: £25,000
- Runner-up: £10,000
- Semi-Finalists: £6,500
- Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
- Last 16: £3,000
- Last 32: £2,000
- Last 48: £1,000
- Total: £140,000
Gibraltar Darts Trophy: Past Finals
Related Darts Content