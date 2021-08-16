Rydz, who also impressed in the opening round on Friday, was imperious as he landed 100% of his double attempts, including a stunning 170 finish.

It wasn't a poor performance by any means from Wright - averaging 108 himself. After the 170 in the opening leg from Rydz, Wright stepped into a 2-1 lead before four legs in a row from the 23-year-old stunned the Scotsman as he moved onto the brink of victory.

World Cup champion Wright got another leg on the board, but he could do little but watch as the Bedlington based star crossed the line and into the Third Round, where he will face Brendan Dolan.

MVG maintains improved form

Michael van Gerwen continued his renaissance as he beat Rob Cross 6-3 in an assured display.

Having won the Nordic Darts Masters last weekend, Van Gerwen once again looked in fine form as he averaged just over 100 and landed a 112 finish as he progressed, and will now face Danny Noppert tomorrow.

Nathan Aspinall picked up a confidence boosting win in the final game of the evening as he posted the second highest winning average of the day in 102.55, seeing off Ritchie Edhouse 6-3.

With last year's event cancelled, 2019's reigning champion Krzysztof Ratajski continued his bid to retain his title as he saw off Ryan Searle 6-3.

After the opening exchanges were shared, a 112 finish from the Polish star saw him hit the front before winning the next two legs to lead 5-2. Searle clawed one back, but the damage was done for Ratajski as he held throw to progress to the Third Round.

Clayton sent packing

Arguably the biggest shock of the day came as Premier League champion Jonny Clayton was dumped out by Adam Smith-Neale 6-4 in the opening game of the evening.

Despite having nearly eight points more on his average, Clayton failed to claw his way back from a 5-2 deficit with the victory ensuring that Smith-Neale books his place in October's European Championships, as well as a third round clash with Ratajski.

Reigning world champion Gerwyn Price made light work of Florian Hempel as he progressed to finals day.

Germany's Hempel couldn't cope with the superior scoring power of the Welshman as he raced into a 3-0 lead, before quicky wrapping up a 6-1 victory.

But there was German success for Gabriel Clemens as he comfortably beat Devon Petersen 6-3.

Easy for de Sousa

Jose De Sousa was the biggest winner of the day as he streaked to a 6-0 victory over Kenny Neyens, whilst Joe Cullen wrapped up a 6-1 win over Joe Murnan.

There were three narrow victories in the opening session on Day Two. Ted Evetts squeezed past Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 in the opening game of the day, with Mensur Suljovic doing the same against Kim Huybrechts and James Wade edging past Boris Krcmar by the same scoreline.

Michael Smith was the first seed of the competition to be eliminated as Australian ace Simon Whitlock won through 6-2.

With little to separate them on the averages, it was Whitlock's superior finishing - including checkouts of 112 and 114 - that saw him progress and set up a clash with Evetts.

Elsewhere, Dolan saw off Mervyn King 6-1, Noppert beat Andreas Harrysson 6-2 and Damon Heta edged out Adam Hunt 6-3.