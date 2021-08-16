Four-time winner Van Gerwen averaged over 100 in seeing off Boris Krcmar 6-2 on Friday night as 2018 champion Wade came through a last-leg decider against Adam Smith-Neale, while world number one Gerwyn Price also made it safely through to the last 16.

Seeking a first ranking title of 2021, Van Gerwen dominated his meeting with Croatia's Krcmar, pinning six of his 11 double attempts and landing a 128 checkout in a comfortable win.

"In the beginning I think I played really well," Van Gerwen reflected. "I think I controlled the game and my focus was there, my confidence was there and that made me win this game.

"That's one done and now it's on to the next one. The format suits my game, from here on I think I can do some more damage. I feel comfortable, my game is starting to get somewhere and I hope I can continue the good form.

"I'm playing James Wade tomorrow. I think I can show some more, my feeling is really nice and we'll see what is going to happen."

It was a less straightforward passage through for world number four Wade as he recovered from 4-2 down to edge past debutant Smith-Neale.

With Smith-Neale waiting on 100 for the match, Wade found a last dart double five in the deciding leg to avoid joining Peter Wright in a shock early exit.

Eight first round matches took place at the Salzburgarena on the second night of the £500,000 tournament, as World Champion Price laid down a marker by averaging 104.53 in his 6-2 defeat of Ritchie Edhouse.

Like Van Gerwen, 2019 European Championship runner-up Price took control of the tie from the start, and was on target with 50% of his checkout attempts to deny Edhouse a way into the game.

"It was a steady performance and I did the right things at the right times," said Price. "I wasn't under much pressure but I was pretty steady today.

"It's a longer format now and I'll be more comfortable. I'm playing well and I just need to be on my A-game.

"I'm happy with the performance and I can build from that - if I want to win this tournament, I have to play a bit better."

Price's second round assignment will see him take on 19-year-old Czech star Adam Gawlas, who enjoyed a 6-4 debut win over Joe Murnan.

In-form duo Ryan Searle and Danny Noppert will meet in the second round after victories over Michael Smith and Krzysztof Ratajski respectively.

World Grand Prix quarter-finalist Searle went some way to avenging his World Matchplay loss to Smith as he averaged 101.9 in a 6-5 win, having trailed 3-0.

"In that last leg I just wanted to hit the tops and not mess about, and luckily enough it went in," Searle admitted. "A couple of years ago I may have given up at 3-0, but I dug in.

"When I was 3-0 down I was thinking that if I could get it back to 3-2 at the break I had a chance. I hadn't travelled this far to give up, and I showed I'm here for the long haul."

Noppert, a World Grand Prix semi-finalist last week, continued his fine form with a 102.31 average in a convincing 6-2 win over Ratajski.

Fifth seed Nathan Aspinall battled his way to a 6-4 victory over Mervyn King, and he will now face Damon Heta, after the Australian displayed some clinical finishing in a 6-3 defeat of Gabriel Clemens.

The Cazoo European Championship continues on Saturday with eight second round matches played across two sessions.

Jose de Sousa's meeting with Luke Humphries and Searle's tie with Noppert are among the pick of the afternoon ties, while Van Gerwen's contest with Wade and Price's clash with Gawlas are among the matches scheduled for the evening session.

European Championship: Friday results & Saturday schedule

Friday October 15

Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

Adam Gawlas 6-4 Joe Murnan

Krzysztof Ratajski 2-6 Danny Noppert

James Wade 6-5 Adam Smith-Neale

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Mervyn King

Michael Smith 5-6 Ryan Searle

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Boris Krcmar

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Ritchie Edhouse

Damon Heta 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Saturday October 16

Afternoon Session (1345 local time, 1245 BST)

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

Joe Cullen 10-5 William Borland

Rob Cross 10-4 Brendan Dolan

Jose de Sousa v Luke Humphries

Ryan Searle v Danny Noppert

Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

Nathan Aspinall v Damon Heta

Gerwyn Price v Adam Gawlas

Michael van Gerwen v James Wade

Mensur Suljovic v Florian Hempel

Related Darts Content