Sunday's final day of action at the Salzburgarena will also see 2019 European Championship winner Rob Cross, Grand Slam of Darts winner Jose de Sousa, Austrian favourite Mensur Suljovic and in-form Danny Noppert also in action after they won through an action-packed second round day.

Van Gerwen, meanwhile, won the clash of former European Champions with James Wade 10-4 to continue his challenge for a fifth title in the event.

World Champion Price cruised into the quarter-finals with a 10-3 defeat of Czech teenager Adam Gawlas, coming from 2-0 down to power to victory.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗦𝗛 𝗥𝗢𝗔𝗥! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Gerwyn Price nails D11 at the first time of asking for a ten-dart leg to break throw. The world number one is well in command at the second interval. pic.twitter.com/ZhMldapIDE

Wade pulled back to 8-4 as he sought a route back into the tie with finishes of 88 and 142, but missed doubles in the next two legs allowed Van Gerwen to close out the win.

Van Gerwen, meanwhile, knocked out 2018 champion Wade as the Dutchman came from a leg down to win five in a row and take command of their contest.

"From being 2-0 down I won ten of the next 11 legs, and for most of that game I played really well - but I need to up that again and take it into tomorrow."

"It was a really slow start but he flew out of the blocks in the first two legs, and the 119 was a big shot," said Price, the runner-up to Cross two years ago.

However, Price took out an outstanding ten-dart leg - which featured two 177 scores - in another five-leg burst to seal his quarter-final place.

Finishes of 119 and 116 from Price sparked his performance as he levelled, winning five straight legs before Gawlas hit back.

World number one Price, who won both European Tour events held in 2021, could only watch on as emerging star Gawlas opened their tie with a 12-darter before doubling his lead.

𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗕 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗠𝘃𝗚! Michael van Gerwen lands a 125 checkout to break straight back against James Wade and re-assert his dominance in this tie. pic.twitter.com/nLge8tN45B

"It was comfortable but I made too many mistakes," said Van Gerwen. "Overall I can't really complain and a win is a win, but I know I've got more in the tank and I have to show that tomorrow.

"I hit too many low scores between good scores, but I won and that's the most important thing. I know there's more to come."

Van Gerwen defeated Price last November on his way to winning his most recent ranking title, at the Players Championship Finals, and is hoping to repeat the feat on Sunday.

"It's going to be a tough game against Gerwyn tomorrow," said Van Gerwen. "We always have good games and I'm looking forward to it.

"I've won most of the games we've had but I need to concentrate on my own game because we all know what I'm capable of. My form has started to change and I feel good."

Cross and De Sousa will meet in another tasty quarter-final after they enjoyed contrasting wins on Saturday afternoon over Brendan Dolan and Luke Humphries respectively.

Cross took the opening four legs to assume control of his contest, finishing 124 on the bull in the process, and despite an 11-darter from Dolan he extended the advantage to 6-1.

Dolan responded with back-to-back legs, but an 11-darter from Cross stemmed the tide before the Hastings ace closed out the win with a 76 finish.

"I played steady and thought I was clinical at certain times, but I let a few legs go," reflected Cross.

"My game's really good at the minute, I'm enjoying the game and it's a massive difference to where I've been for the last 18 months, but I'll keep trying.

"It's nice to start making inroads to where I think I should be for my ability. I don't think that I've got to get better to win, I've just got to get back to where I was."

De Sousa, meanwhile, defied five ton-plus checkouts from Humphries to claim a 10-8 win following an entertaining contest.

Humphries had opened the tie with a 130 finish, but found himself 3-1 down and facing a 5-3 deficit when he took out 104 in leg nine.

The tenth leg proved pivotal as Humphries wired the bull for a 170 finish which would have levelled the game, before then having to watch on as De Sousa took out 123 on the middle double to regain breathing space at 6-4.

Humphries also missed double 18 to finish 156 in the next leg, and De Sousa moved 8-4 up before Humphries finished 106, 146 and 160 to claim three of the next four, while a 74 checkout kept him in the tie at 9-8 before the Portuguese ace finally closed out the win.

"It's amazing for me to make the quarter-finals here," said De Sousa. "Playing against Luke is always difficult - he has such talent.

"The 123 was a special moment from the Special One! I think it was crucial. I'm very happy that I'm through and I hope in the next round I can play my best game."

Noppert's brilliant form continued as he finished ten doubles from 16 attempts to defeat Ryan Searle 10-6, booking a spot in a second successive televised quarter-final.

The Dutchman impressed in his first round win over Krzysztof Ratajski, and pulled clear from three-all to win seven of the next eight legs in another confident display.

Searle had hit back from 2-0 down with a 108 finish to level in leg four, and followed a Noppert 11-darter with a second 13-dart finish of the tie in leg six.

Noppert, though, regained the lead, punished three misses from Searle to lead 5-3 and then took out a brilliant 170 checkout before moving 8-3 up.

Searle responded, but Noppert quickly ended any hopes of a fightback by landing double 18 and then tops to move into the last eight.

"It was a really good performance again," said Noppert, a World Grand Prix semi-finalist last week. "I'm playing really well at the moment and enjoying my darts.

"Ryan is a really good player but he missed some doubles and I hit mine - the 170 finish was really good.

"I'm feeling great, really confident at the moment, and looking forward to every game."

Noppert now plays Nathan Aspinall after the UK Open finalist won a high-quality tie with Damon Heta 10-6 as both players averaged over 100.

Heta opened with back-to-back 13-darters and also took out 104 as he led 3-2, but Aspinall turned the game with four straight legs, and defied checkouts of 127 and 141 from the Australian to secure his last eight spot.

"I really enjoyed it and it's a fantastic win against a great opponent," said Aspinall. "I felt really good tonight.

"The 141 to stay in the match and the 104 finish showed bottle and what a fantastic player he is, but I had a job to do and I was really happy with how I performed.

"The practice is paying off and I felt so at home up there, I felt back like I felt two years ago. I was buzzing, the adrenaline was pumping and the crowd were fantastic.

"I've got Danny Noppert next and he's playing unreal darts at the moment. I need to perform at that level tomorrow, and if I do then I'll be hard to beat."

Mensur Suljovic delighted the Austrian crowd as he won a thriller against Germany's Florian Hempel 10-9 in a dramatic deciding leg.