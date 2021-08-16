Sporting Life
The Hungarian Darts Trophy takes place in Budapest
Hungarian Darts Trophy 2021: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
09:25 · SUN September 05, 2021

The full results and round-ups from the Hungarian Darts Trophy, which took place at the Papp László Sportaréna in Budapest from September 3-5.

The 2021 European Tour finally gets under way in September, starting with the PDC's first visit ever visit to Hungary, where 47 players will compete for glory in Budapest.

You can follow the event unfold right here with the full draw, schedule, results, links to each day's report and highlights, while we have details of the prize money, odds and where to watch.

Hungarian Darts Trophy: Draw & Tournament bracket

SCROLL FURTHER DOWN FOR DAILY RESULTS

The seeded players enter the competition in the second round on Saturday. They play the winners of the first-round games, which take place on Friday.

  • (1) Joe Cullen v Geert Nentjes/Geert De Vos
  • (16) Rob Cross v Peter Strbik/Ross Smith
  • (8) James Wade v William O'Connor
  • (9) Devon Petersen v Luke Humphries/Madars Razma
  • (4) Michael van Gerwen v Vincent van der Voort/Daryl Gurney
  • (13) Brendan Dolan v Alan Soutar/Jozsef Rucska
  • (5) Gerwyn Price v Richard Veenstra/Keegan Brown
  • (12) Damon Heta v Simon Whitlock/Darren Webster
  • (2) Jose de Sousa v János Végső/Joe Murnan
  • (15) Nathan Aspinall v Adrian Lewis/Bradley Brooks
  • (7) Jonny Clayton v Boris Krcmar/Adam Gawlas
  • (10) Krzysztof Ratajski v Gabor Jagica/Lewis Williams
  • (3) Peter Wright v Florian Hempel/Jake Jones
  • (14) Mensur Suljovic v Johan Engström/William Borland
  • (6) Michael Smith v Steve Beaton/John Michael
  • (11) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Thomas Lovely/Keane Barry

Hungarian Darts Trophy: Schedule and results

Friday September 3
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session (1200 BST)

  • William Borland 6-4 Johan Engström
  • Geert De Vos 6-2 Geert Nentjes
  • Richard Veenstra 6-4 Keegan Brown
  • Joe Murnan 6-5 János Végső
  • Keane Barry 6-3 Thomas Lovely
  • Adam Gawlas 6-5 Boris Krcmar
  • Lewis Williams 6-3 Gabor Jagicza

Evening Session (1800 BST)

  • Florian Hempel 6-5 Jake Jones
  • Ross Smith 6-0 Peter Strbik
  • Alan Soutar 6-1 Jozsef Rucska
  • Luke Humphries 6-3 Madars Razma
  • Bradley Brooks 6-5 Adrian Lewis
  • John Michael 6-5 Steve Beaton
  • Simon Whitlock 6-4 Darren Webster
  • Vincent van der Voort v Daryl Gurney
  • Bye: William O'Connor

Saturday September 4
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1200 BST)

  • Rob Cross 6-4 Ross Smith
  • Lewis Williams 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Brendan Dolan 6-1 Alan Soutar
  • James Wade 6-5 William O'Connor
  • William Borland 6-5 Mensur Suljovic
  • Luke Humphries 6-2 Devon Petersen
  • Keane Barry 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Bradley Brooks

Evening Session (1800 BST)

  • Adam Gawlas 6-5 Jonny Clayton
  • Joe Cullen 6-3 Geert De Vos
  • Damon Heta 6-4 Simon Whitlock
  • Jose de Sousa 6-3 Joe Murnan
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Daryl Gurney
  • Gerwyn Price 6-4 Richard Veenstra
  • Peter Wright 6-3 Florian Hempel
  • Michael Smith 6-3 John Michael

Sunday September 5
Afternoon Session (1200 BST)
Third Round (Best of 11 legs)

  • Joe Cullen v Rob Cross
  • James Wade v Luke Humphries
  • Michael van Gerwen v Brendan Dolan
  • Gerwyn Price v Damon Heta
  • José de Sousa v Nathan Aspinall
  • Adam Gawlas v Lewis Williams
  • Peter Wright v William Borland
  • Michael Smith v Keane Barry

Evening Session (1800 BST)

Quarter-finals (Best of 11 legs)

  • Cullen/Cross v Wade/Humphries
  • Van Gerwen/Dolan v Price/Heta
  • De Sousa/Aspinall v Gawlas/Williams
  • Wright/Borland v Smith/Barry

Semi-finals (Best of 13 legs)

  • Two Matches

Final (Best of 15 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Where can I watch the Hungarian Darts Trophy on TV?

This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold if you are a PDCTV-HD Subscriber. Head to the PDC website for more details.

Prize Fund

  • Winner: £25,000
  • Runner-up: £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £6,500
  • Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
  • Last 16: £3,000
  • Last 32: £2,000
  • Last 48: £1,000
  • Total: £140,000

