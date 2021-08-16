Hungarian Darts Trophy 2021: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

The 2021 European Tour finally gets under way in September, starting with the PDC's first visit ever visit to Hungary, where 47 players will compete for glory in Budapest.

You can follow the event unfold right here with the full draw, schedule, results, links to each day's report and highlights, while we have details of the prize money, odds and where to watch.

Hungarian Darts Trophy: Draw & Tournament bracket

Seedings in brackets

The seeded players enter the competition in the second round on Saturday. They play the winners of the first-round games, which take place on Friday.

(1) Joe Cullen v Geert Nentjes/Geert De Vos

(16) Rob Cross v Peter Strbik/Ross Smith

(8) James Wade v William O'Connor

(9) Devon Petersen v Luke Humphries/Madars Razma

(4) Michael van Gerwen v Vincent van der Voort/Daryl Gurney

(13) Brendan Dolan v Alan Soutar/Jozsef Rucska

(5) Gerwyn Price v Richard Veenstra/Keegan Brown

(12) Damon Heta v Simon Whitlock/Darren Webster

(2) Jose de Sousa v János Végső/Joe Murnan

(15) Nathan Aspinall v Adrian Lewis/Bradley Brooks

(7) Jonny Clayton v Boris Krcmar/Adam Gawlas

(10) Krzysztof Ratajski v Gabor Jagica/Lewis Williams

(3) Peter Wright v Florian Hempel/Jake Jones

(14) Mensur Suljovic v Johan Engström/William Borland

(6) Michael Smith v Steve Beaton/John Michael

(11) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Thomas Lovely/Keane Barry

Hungarian Darts Trophy: Schedule and results

Friday September 3

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Afternoon Session (1200 BST)

William Borland 6-4 Johan Engström

Geert De Vos 6-2 Geert Nentjes

Richard Veenstra 6-4 Keegan Brown

Joe Murnan 6-5 János Végső

Keane Barry 6-3 Thomas Lovely

Adam Gawlas 6-5 Boris Krcmar

Lewis Williams 6-3 Gabor Jagicza

Evening Session (1800 BST)

Florian Hempel 6-5 Jake Jones

Ross Smith 6-0 Peter Strbik

Alan Soutar 6-1 Jozsef Rucska

Luke Humphries 6-3 Madars Razma

Bradley Brooks 6-5 Adrian Lewis

John Michael 6-5 Steve Beaton

Simon Whitlock 6-4 Darren Webster

Vincent van der Voort v Daryl Gurney

Bye: William O'Connor

Saturday September 4

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1200 BST)

Rob Cross 6-4 Ross Smith

Lewis Williams 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski

Brendan Dolan 6-1 Alan Soutar

James Wade 6-5 William O'Connor

William Borland 6-5 Mensur Suljovic

Luke Humphries 6-2 Devon Petersen

Keane Barry 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Bradley Brooks

Evening Session (1800 BST)

Adam Gawlas 6-5 Jonny Clayton

Joe Cullen 6-3 Geert De Vos

Damon Heta 6-4 Simon Whitlock

Jose de Sousa 6-3 Joe Murnan

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Daryl Gurney

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Richard Veenstra

Peter Wright 6-3 Florian Hempel

Michael Smith 6-3 John Michael

Sunday September 5

Afternoon Session (1200 BST)

Third Round (Best of 11 legs)

Joe Cullen v Rob Cross

James Wade v Luke Humphries

Michael van Gerwen v Brendan Dolan

Gerwyn Price v Damon Heta

José de Sousa v Nathan Aspinall

Adam Gawlas v Lewis Williams

Peter Wright v William Borland

Michael Smith v Keane Barry

Evening Session (1800 BST)

Quarter-finals (Best of 11 legs)

Cullen/Cross v Wade/Humphries

Van Gerwen/Dolan v Price/Heta

De Sousa/Aspinall v Gawlas/Williams

Wright/Borland v Smith/Barry

Semi-finals (Best of 13 legs)

Two Matches

Final (Best of 15 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Where can I watch the Hungarian Darts Trophy on TV?

This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold if you are a PDCTV-HD Subscriber. Head to the PDC website for more details.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

Total: £140,000

