Peter Wright's defence of the European Championship ended on the opening night as Florian Hempel caused a huge shock with a 6-3 victory in Salzburg.
Snakebite produced a dazzling weekend of darts last year on his way to major glory but not even a mid-match change of darts on this occasion could prevent him falling at the first hurdle to a tournament debutant.
Hempel's clinical finishing from 97, 85 and 68 helped him storm into a 4-1 lead and from there he managed to hold his nerve to take two of the next four legs and claim a famous win.
Wright's average of 92.13 was significantly more than Hempel's 86.94 actually averaged significantly more but he missed five of his eight darts at double while his opponent pinned 50% of his 12.
Jose de Sousa was also well below his best with an average of 89.73 but still managed to do enough to claim a 6-4 victory over Lewis Williams while home favourite Mensur Suljovic didn't need to average much more during a 6-2 thrashing of Adam Hunt.
Brendan Dolan produced statistically the performance of the night as he averaged 95.95 in a 6-2 triumph over Kim Huybrechts while Joe Cullen wasn't far behind as he crushed Ted Evetts 6-0.
Luke Humprhies edged a 6-5 thriller with Callan Rydz while Rob Cross scrapped past Keane Barry 6-3 with a mid 80s average and Simon Whitlock succumbed to a 6-3 defeat at the hands of William Borland.
Thursday October 14
Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Friday October 15
Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4