Snakebite produced a dazzling weekend of darts last year on his way to major glory but not even a mid-match change of darts on this occasion could prevent him falling at the first hurdle to a tournament debutant.

Hempel's clinical finishing from 97, 85 and 68 helped him storm into a 4-1 lead and from there he managed to hold his nerve to take two of the next four legs and claim a famous win.

Wright's average of 92.13 was significantly more than Hempel's 86.94 actually averaged significantly more but he missed five of his eight darts at double while his opponent pinned 50% of his 12.