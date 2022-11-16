The 55-year-old, who defeated Michael van Gerwen to win this trophy 10 years ago, upset the odds to top a group with Gerwyn Price, Dave Chisnall and Ted Evetts but questions marks were raised by Michael van Gerwen about his chances of coping with the longer best-of-19 legs format.

However, in a thrilling game against another veteran in 53-year-old Simon Whitlock, he averaged 94 and threw six 180s during a 10-8 victory that brought the Barney Army to their feet.

The Wizard, who won the World Cup for Australia earlier this season, averaged just over 101, threw four maximums and a pair of 100+ checkouts to push the crowd favourite hard but ultimately came up short.