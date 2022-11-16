Raymond van Barneveld rolled back the years to reach the Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finals for the first time since 2016.
The 55-year-old, who defeated Michael van Gerwen to win this trophy 10 years ago, upset the odds to top a group with Gerwyn Price, Dave Chisnall and Ted Evetts but questions marks were raised by Michael van Gerwen about his chances of coping with the longer best-of-19 legs format.
However, in a thrilling game against another veteran in 53-year-old Simon Whitlock, he averaged 94 and threw six 180s during a 10-8 victory that brought the Barney Army to their feet.
The Wizard, who won the World Cup for Australia earlier this season, averaged just over 101, threw four maximums and a pair of 100+ checkouts to push the crowd favourite hard but ultimately came up short.
Michael Smith booked his place in the quarter-finals for the fourth year in succession with a hard-fought 10-8 victory over Rob Cross.
Bully Boy, who is still searching for his first major title, has yet to fire on all cylinders in Wolverhampton this week despite being one of the tournament favourites and found it a struggle to defuse Voltage.
Smith averaged 96 compared to his opponent's 97 and threw three fewer 180s with five but after Cross fought back from 8-5 down to level up at 8-8, the St Helens ace regained his composure to take the next two legs.
More to follow...
Grand Slam of Darts: Results
Group Stage
- Scoring System: Each competitor plays each other once in a best-of-nine legs match, with two points going to the winner. The top two from each group will then progress to the knockout stages.
Group A
- Dave Chisnall 3-5 Raymond van Barneveld
- Gerwyn Price 5-1 Ted Evetts
- Dave Chisnall 5-2 Ted Evetts
- Gerwyn Price 4-5 Raymond van Barneveld
- Raymond van Barneveld 5-0 Ted Evetts
- Gerwyn Price 5-4 Dave Chisnall
Group B
- Simon Whitlock 5-2 Mensur Suljovic
- Danny Noppert 5-4 Christian Perez
- Mensur Suljovic 5-2 Christian Perez
- Danny Noppert 5-2 Simon Whitlock
- Simon Whitlock 5-3 Christian Perez
- Danny Noppert 5-4 Mensur Suljovic
Group C
- Joe Cullen 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse
- Michael Smith 5-3 Lisa Ashton
- Ritchie Edhouse 5-2 Lisa Ashton
- Michael Smith 5-1 Joe Cullen
- Joe Cullen 5-3 Lisa Ashton
- Michael Smith 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse
Group D
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-4 Martin Schindler
- Rob Cross 5-2 Adam Gawlas
- Martin Schindler 5-3 Adam Gawlas
- Rob Cross 3-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-3 Adam Gawlas
- Rob Cross 5-4 Martin Schindler
Group E
- Nathan Aspinall 4-5 Alan Soutar
- Peter Wright 5-1 Fallon Sherrock
- Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Fallon Sherrock
- Peter Wright 5-4 Alan Soutar
- Alan Soutar 5-2 Fallon Sherrock
- Peter Wright 2-5 Nathan Aspinall
Group F
- Damon Heta 2-5 Jermaine Wattimena
- Jonny Clayton 5-0 Leonard Gates
- Damon Heta 5-4 Leonard Gates
- Jonny Clayton 5-0 Jermaine Wattimena
- Jermaine Wattimena 5-1 Leonard Gates
- Jonny Clayton 2-5 Damon Heta
Group G
- Ross Smith 4-5 Luke Woodhouse
- Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Nathan Rafferty
- Ross Smith 5-2 Nathan Rafferty
- Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Luke Woodhouse
- Luke Woodhouse 4-5 Nathan Rafferty
- Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Ross Smith
Group H
- Ryan Searle 5-4 Josh Rock
- Luke Humphries 5-2 Scott Williams
- Josh Rock 5-4 Scott Williams
- Luke Humphries 5-1 Ryan Searle
- Ryan Searle 3-5 Scott Williams
- Luke Humphries 3-5 Josh Rock
Grand Slam of Darts: Knockout stages
Wednesday November 16 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Raymond van Barneveld 10-8 Simon Whitlock
- Michael Smith v Rob Cross
- Danny Noppert v Gerwyn Price
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Joe Cullen
Thursday November 17 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Nathan Aspinall v Jermaine Wattimena
- Alan Soutar v Jonny Clayton
- Michael van Gerwen v Josh Rock
- Ross Smith v Luke Humphries
Friday November 18
Evening Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
Saturday November 19
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
Sunday November 20
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
