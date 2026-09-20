The 19-year-old had won the World Championship, World Masters, UK Open, Premier League and World Matchplay this year to take his career tally of majors to 14 since bursting onto the scene back in 2024, while he also teamed up with Luke Humphries to bring the World Cup of Darts back to England.

Littler's overall consecutive streak of majors was also standing at seven when including the Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship Finals at the back end of 2025 and it was getting hard to see when this relentless run would end.

He 'just' needed to win the World Series Finals, World Grand Prix, European Championship, Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship Finals in order to achieve something no one has ever managed.

Phil Taylor once lifted all eight major ranked events available to him in 2009 but he was knocked out in the semi-finals of the Premier League that year, while Michael van Gerwen won nine majors in 2016 after an early exit at the World Championship and also missed out in the BBC-televised Champions League of Darts final that year to Taylor.

But those hopes are now over after his misfiring finishing saw him slump to a 10-4 defeat to Clayton in Amsterdam.

Littler missed 17 of his 21 darts at a doubles as the Ferret won seven of the last eight legs to be played to complete a surprisingly one-sided clash.

What records can Littler still achieve in 2026?

The complete clean sweep may be over, but Littler can still match Taylor's 2009 record of winning every ranked major in a calendar year while he can continue his quest for the Power's record of 15 consecutive ranked majors from 2008 to 2010.

The Nuke is currently on six.

World Series: Results & Schedule of Play

Thursday September 17 (1900 CEST)

Round One (best of 11 legs)

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Viktor Tingstrom

Ryan Searle 6-2 Rob Cross

Karel Sedlacek 6-4 Ben Robb

Ross Smith 6-3 Kevin Doets

Josh Rock 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Luke Humphries 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena

Daryl Gurney 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Gian van Veen 6-2 Chris Dobey

Friday September 18 (1900 CEST)

Round One (best of 11 legs)

Jim Long 6-5 Adam Leek

Motomu Sakai 6-5 Callan Rydz

Wessel Nijman 6-4 Simon Whitlock

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Raymond Smith

James Wade 6-5 Damon Heta

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Brody Klinge

Luke Littler 6-4 Danny Noppert

Jonny Clayton 6-3 Maik Kuivenhoven

Saturday September 19

Afternoon Session (1300 CEST)

Round Two (best of 19 legs)

Josh Rock 10-7 Ryan Searle

Ross Smith 10-5 Daryl Gurney

Gian van Veen 10-7 Karel Sedlacek

Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-9 Luke Humphries

Evening Session (1900 CEST)

Round Two (best of 19 legs)

Jonny Clayton 10-8 Motomu Sakai

Gerwyn Price 10-5 Jim Long

James Wade 10-7 Wessel Nijman

Luke Littler 10-9 Nathan Aspinall

Sunday September 20

Afternoon Session (1300 CEST)

Quarter-Finals (best of 19 legs)

Ross Smith 10-7 Josh Rock

Dirk van Duijvenbode 8-10 Gian van Veen

Gerwyn Price 10-7 James Wade

Luke Littler 4-10 Jonny Clayton

Evening Session (1900 CEST)

Semi-Finals (best of 21 legs)

Smith/Rock v Van Duijvenbode/Van Veen

Price/Wade v Littler/Clayton

Final (best of 21 legs)

Prize Fund

Winner: £100,000

Runner-Up: £60,000

Semi-Finalists: £30,000

Quarter-Finalists: £17,500

Last 16 losers: £10,000

Last 32 losers: £5,000

Total: £450,000

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