Luke Littler's quest to win all the PDC majors in a calendar year is over after Jonny Clayton defeated him in the quarter-finals of the World Series of Farts Finals in Amsterdam.
The 19-year-old had won the World Championship, World Masters, UK Open, Premier League and World Matchplay this year to take his career tally of majors to 14 since bursting onto the scene back in 2024, while he also teamed up with Luke Humphries to bring the World Cup of Darts back to England.
Littler's overall consecutive streak of majors was also standing at seven when including the Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship Finals at the back end of 2025 and it was getting hard to see when this relentless run would end.
He 'just' needed to win the World Series Finals, World Grand Prix, European Championship, Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship Finals in order to achieve something no one has ever managed.
Phil Taylor once lifted all eight major ranked events available to him in 2009 but he was knocked out in the semi-finals of the Premier League that year, while Michael van Gerwen won nine majors in 2016 after an early exit at the World Championship and also missed out in the BBC-televised Champions League of Darts final that year to Taylor.
But those hopes are now over after his misfiring finishing saw him slump to a 10-4 defeat to Clayton in Amsterdam.
Littler missed 17 of his 21 darts at a doubles as the Ferret won seven of the last eight legs to be played to complete a surprisingly one-sided clash.
What records can Littler still achieve in 2026?
The complete clean sweep may be over, but Littler can still match Taylor's 2009 record of winning every ranked major in a calendar year while he can continue his quest for the Power's record of 15 consecutive ranked majors from 2008 to 2010.
The Nuke is currently on six.
World Series: Results & Schedule of Play
Thursday September 17 (1900 CEST)
Round One (best of 11 legs)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Viktor Tingstrom
- Ryan Searle 6-2 Rob Cross
- Karel Sedlacek 6-4 Ben Robb
- Ross Smith 6-3 Kevin Doets
- Josh Rock 6-5 Stephen Bunting
- Luke Humphries 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena
- Daryl Gurney 6-5 Michael van Gerwen
- Gian van Veen 6-2 Chris Dobey
Friday September 18 (1900 CEST)
Round One (best of 11 legs)
- Jim Long 6-5 Adam Leek
- Motomu Sakai 6-5 Callan Rydz
- Wessel Nijman 6-4 Simon Whitlock
- Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Raymond Smith
- James Wade 6-5 Damon Heta
- Gerwyn Price 6-4 Brody Klinge
- Luke Littler 6-4 Danny Noppert
- Jonny Clayton 6-3 Maik Kuivenhoven
Saturday September 19
Afternoon Session (1300 CEST)
Round Two (best of 19 legs)
- Josh Rock 10-7 Ryan Searle
- Ross Smith 10-5 Daryl Gurney
- Gian van Veen 10-7 Karel Sedlacek
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-9 Luke Humphries
Evening Session (1900 CEST)
Round Two (best of 19 legs)
- Jonny Clayton 10-8 Motomu Sakai
- Gerwyn Price 10-5 Jim Long
- James Wade 10-7 Wessel Nijman
- Luke Littler 10-9 Nathan Aspinall
Sunday September 20
Afternoon Session (1300 CEST)
Quarter-Finals (best of 19 legs)
- Ross Smith 10-7 Josh Rock
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 8-10 Gian van Veen
- Gerwyn Price 10-7 James Wade
- Luke Littler 4-10 Jonny Clayton
Evening Session (1900 CEST)
Semi-Finals (best of 21 legs)
- Smith/Rock v Van Duijvenbode/Van Veen
- Price/Wade v Littler/Clayton
Final (best of 21 legs)
Prize Fund
- Winner: £100,000
- Runner-Up: £60,000
- Semi-Finalists: £30,000
- Quarter-Finalists: £17,500
- Last 16 losers: £10,000
- Last 32 losers: £5,000
- Total: £450,000
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