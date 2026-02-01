Darts results: Luke Littler beats Luke Humphries in an epic World Masters final to win his 11th major title

Luke Littler has now won nine of the 10 different PDC majors after defeating Luke Humphries 6-5 in a thrilling World Masters final in Milton Keynes.

Only the legendary Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen have ever completed the full set of PDC majors available to them and Littler just needs the European Championship to join a very exclusive club - and it would be even more remarkable if he manages it this year when still a teenager. His tally of 11 PDC majors puts him joint third in the all-time list alongside James Wade and behind only Phil Taylor (79) and Michael van Gerwen (48). The world number one was pushed to the limit by the defending champion in an epic contest but not for the first time this weekend, he held his nerve in a deciding set to add yet another title to his CV. Littler had survived a match dart in his first-round encounter with Mike de Decker on Friday and then had to do the same during another pulsating clash with Gerwyn Price in Sunday night's semi-finals, just a couple of hours before taking on Humphries, who had brushed aside Gian van Veen 5-0.

What an incredible World Masters final 👏



Luke Littler beats Luke Humphries to win his ninth different major out of the 10 available and his 11th overall! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/41qSiO8Vf1 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) February 1, 2026

Littler averaged 104.72 compared to Humphries' slightly higher 105.7 while he hit 13 of the 25 maximums and three of the four 100+ checkouts including a high of 153.

World Championship 🏆🏆

World Matchplay 🏆

Premier League 🏆

Grand Slam 🏆🏆

World Grand Prix 🏆

UK Open 🏆

World Masters 🏆

Players Champ Finals 🏆

World Series Finals 🏆



Luke Littler only needs the European Championship to complete the full set of majors before he's 20 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/V3EAittkuQ — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) February 1, 2026

Littler told ITV4: "This is one I didn't have hold of but now I have hold of it and now there is only one left. Some may say two with the World Cup but I'll go with Luke [Humphries] and try and win that. "I can't concentrate on Dortmund too yet - I've still got to qualify for the Euro Tours, but next up is the Premier League. "I'm shattered, absolutely knackered. Going into the last break at 5-4, I said I have nothing left, absolutely nothing, but I just managed to dig deep. I was fully focussed and managed to get the job done. "It has been a weird week and tough at times but this is why we battle every game and every leg, and I've come out victorious. It has been me and Luke in the first major of the year and I'm sure it will continue."