Luke Littler won the World Masters (Picture: PDC)
Luke Littler won the World Masters (Picture: PDC)

Darts results: Luke Littler beats Luke Humphries in an epic World Masters final to win his 11th major title

By Chris Hammer
Darts
Sun February 01, 2026 · 3h ago

Luke Littler has now won nine of the 10 different PDC majors after defeating Luke Humphries 6-5 in a thrilling World Masters final in Milton Keynes.

Only the legendary Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen have ever completed the full set of PDC majors available to them and Littler just needs the European Championship to join a very exclusive club - and it would be even more remarkable if he manages it this year when still a teenager.

His tally of 11 PDC majors puts him joint third in the all-time list alongside James Wade and behind only Phil Taylor (79) and Michael van Gerwen (48).

The world number one was pushed to the limit by the defending champion in an epic contest but not for the first time this weekend, he held his nerve in a deciding set to add yet another title to his CV.

Littler had survived a match dart in his first-round encounter with Mike de Decker on Friday and then had to do the same during another pulsating clash with Gerwyn Price in Sunday night's semi-finals, just a couple of hours before taking on Humphries, who had brushed aside Gian van Veen 5-0.

Littler averaged 104.72 compared to Humphries' slightly higher 105.7 while he hit 13 of the 25 maximums and three of the four 100+ checkouts including a high of 153.

Littler told ITV4: "This is one I didn't have hold of but now I have hold of it and now there is only one left. Some may say two with the World Cup but I'll go with Luke [Humphries] and try and win that.

"I can't concentrate on Dortmund too yet - I've still got to qualify for the Euro Tours, but next up is the Premier League.

"I'm shattered, absolutely knackered. Going into the last break at 5-4, I said I have nothing left, absolutely nothing, but I just managed to dig deep. I was fully focussed and managed to get the job done.

"It has been a weird week and tough at times but this is why we battle every game and every leg, and I've come out victorious. It has been me and Luke in the first major of the year and I'm sure it will continue."

Humphries said: "You look back on the whole game. It's hard to pick holes in it. It's only the three at double top, that's the pressure he puts you under. He has shown that through class. He never folds under pressure. It's a bit premature but I think he's the greatest darts player who has ever lived.

"It's exciting. I can go away and think he's in a good place. I'm feeling really good about my game. I'm gutted not to win it but I think I proved why I'm still the second best player in the world. It's not the biggest achievement, I want to be the best."

World Masters: Tournament bracket

FINAL

Luke Littler 6-5 Luke Humphries

SEMI-FINALS

  • Gerwyn Price 4-5 Luke Littler
  • Gian van Veen 0-5 Luke Humphries

QUARTER-FINALS

  • Chris Dobey 2-4 Gerwyn Price
  • Luke Littler 4-0 Josh Rock
  • Gian van Veen 4-2 James Wade
  • Luke Humphries 4-0 Danny Noppert

ROUND TWO

  • (1) Luke Littler 4-1 Ross Smith (16)
  • Rob Cross 1-4 Josh Rock (9)
  • Damon Heta 3-4 Chris Dobey (13)
  • (5) Jonny Clayton 3-4 Gerwyn Price (12)
  • (2) Luke Humphries 4-3 Luke Woodhouse
  • (7) Stephen Bunting 0-4 Danny Noppert (10)
  • (3) Gian van Veen 4-2 Nathan Aspinall (14)
  • (6) Gary Anderson 3-4 James Wade (11)

ROUND ONE

  • (1) Luke Littler 3-2 Mike De Decker
  • (16) Ross Smith 3-1 Jimmy van Schie
  • (8) Ryan Searle 1-3 Rob Cross
  • (9) Josh Rock 3-1 Connor Scutt
  • (4) Michael van Gerwen 1-3 Damon Heta
  • (13) Chris Dobey 3-0 Jermaine Wattimena
  • (5) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Wessel Nijman
  • (12) Gerwyn Price 3-0 James Hurrell
  • (2) Luke Humphries 3-1 Dave Chisnall
  • (15) Martin Schindler 0-3 Luke Woodhouse
  • (7) Stephen Bunting 3-1 Jeffrey de Graaf
  • (10) Danny Noppert 3-1 Daryl Gurney
  • (3) Gian van Veen 3-1 Ryan Joyce
  • (14) Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Shane McGuirk
  • (6) Gary Anderson 3-2 Niels Zonneveld
  • (11) James Wade 3-2 Madars Razma

World Masters: Results & Schedule

Thursday January 29 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV4
First Round x8

  • Chris Dobey 3-0 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Gary Anderson 3-2 Niels Zonneveld
  • James Wade 3-2 Madars Razma
  • Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Shane McGuirk
  • Jonny Clayton 3-1 Wessel Nijman
  • Gerwyn Price 3-0 James Hurrell
  • Michael van Gerwen 1-3 Damon Heta
  • Gian van Veen 3-1 Ryan Joyce

Friday January 30 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV4
First Round x8

  • Martin Schindler 0-3 Luke Woodhouse
  • Ross Smith 3-1 Jimmy van Schie
  • Danny Noppert 3-1 Daryl Gurney
  • Ryan Searle 1-3 Rob Cross
  • Josh Rock 3-1 Connor Scutt
  • Luke Littler 3-2 Mike De Decker
  • Luke Humphries 3-1 Dave Chisnall
  • Stephen Bunting 3-1 Jeffrey de Graaf

Saturday January 31
Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

  • Chris Dobey 4-3 Damon Heta
  • James Wade 4-3 Gary Anderson
  • Gian van Veen 4-2 Nathan Aspinall
  • Gerwyn Price 4-3 Jonny Clayton

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

  • Josh Rock 4-1 Rob Cross
  • Danny Noppert 4-0 Stephen Bunting
  • Luke Littler 4-1 Ross Smith
  • Luke Humphries 4-3 Luke Woodhouse

Sunday February 1
Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

  • Chris Dobey 2-4 Gerwyn Price
  • Luke Littler 4-0 Josh Rock
  • Gian van Veen 4-2 James Wade
  • Luke Humphries 4-0 Danny Noppert

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Semi-Finals

  • Gerwyn Price 4-5 Luke Littler
  • Gian van Veen 0-5 Luke Humphries

Final

  • Luke Littler 6-5 Luke Humphries

Format

  • Preliminary Rounds - Best of three sets, best of three legs per set
  • First Round - Best of five sets, best of three legs per set
  • Second Round - Best of seven sets, best of three legs per set
  • Quarter-Finals - Best of seven sets, best of three legs per set
  • Semi-Finals - Best of nine sets, best of three legs per sets
  • Final - Best of 11 sets, best of three legs per set

